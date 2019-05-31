Royal Dutch Shell: Continued Excellence As Appomattox Comes Online

Shell announced that its Appomattox offshore rig started production on May 23. This event is significantly ahead of schedule and the project itself has cost approximately 45% less than they had projected when they made the final investment decision in 2015. The platform is expected to produce 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at full capacity. This project is evidence of Shell's ability to adapt and successfully execute projects which supports Shell's long term investment case. Additionally, the early production should help strengthen Shell's second quarter volumes and earnings.

The Appomattox is jointly owned by Shell and the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation, with Shell owning 79% and CNOOC 21%, and Shell operating the project. The pipeline, Mattox, is also jointly owned. The pipeline was also completed under budget and ahead of schedule.

Added Production and Boost to Second Quarter

The rig was completed ahead of schedule, as it was expected to begin production in quarter three of 2019 at the earliest. This means that total production for the quarter will be higher than was forecast at the beginning of the quarter, which in turn will support stronger earnings.

In their quarter one investor presentation, Shell’s outlook called for an increase of 150-200 thousand boe/d as a result of higher production at existing facilities. At the time, Shell was not expecting the Appomattox to come online until sometime in the third quarter, judging by their statement that Appomattox began “months ahead of schedule” and the addition of its production wasn’t included in the outlook for the second quarter. This unexpected production provides a nice boost for Shell, even if it is not operating at full capacity, the platform has the potential to more than double their production increase to over 300 thousand boe/d compared to Q2 2018. This additional production will also help raise overall earnings for the quarter with higher production volume. In the longer term, this project will help to provide Shell with more upstream production and moves the company towards its goal of producing over 900 thousand boe/d in its Deepwater segment by 2020 from existing, established reservoirs.

Value of Daily Oil Production at The Appomattox Rig Based on Varied Oil Price and Production Capacity

Production Capacity as a percent of Peak Production $40/Barrel $60/Barrel $80/Barrel 100% $7 million $10.5 million $14 million 75% $5.25 million $7.875 million $10.5 million 50% $3.5 million $5.25 million $7 million

Even if the platform was producing at 50% capacity and oil was priced at $40 a barrel, the value of the oil produced would still be over one and a quarter billion dollars per year. Given the rig’s cost-efficient design, it should be profitable at these lower oil prices as well, though the exact break-even price is unknown

The project draws from the Appomattox and Vicksburg oil fields, which together contain an estimated 650 million boe in recoverable reserves. This means that at peak production, these reserves would be depleted in approximately ten years. The rig will likely not be operating at its peak production capacity throughout this period and has the potential to keep pumping oil for quite a while.

Cost Savings and Future Prospects

The Appomattox platform is designed to enable further production from the Norphlet formation.

“Appomattox creates a core long-term hub for Shell in the Norphlet through which we can tie back several already discovered fields as well as future discoveries.”

-Andy Brown, Shell Upstream Director

This platform will allow Shell to expand production to their other oil fields including Rydberg and Ft. Sumter as well as to expand production in Appomattox and Vicksburg. The current pipeline which connects the Appomattox platform to the Proteus pipeline system and then to the shore is the Mattox, with a capacity to carry 300 thousand boe/d capacity. This leaves ~125 thousand boe/d of additional capacity from future expansions into other nearby fields to be channeled through this pipeline if the Appomattox was operating at full capacity.

The FID in July 2015 was made at a time when the oil market was collapsing and there was great uncertainty surrounding future prospects. Before the decision was made to go ahead with the project, Shell made cost reductions of around 20%. After the decision was made, Shell was able to make a further 25% in cost savings. These savings were brought about by various efficiencies and innovative processes that were employed in developing this project including a faster and less expensive drilling method. Looking forward, Shell should be able to use these innovations in the development of offshore additional rigs around the world, making investments offshore more attractive for the company and profitable for its shareholders. This sentiment was echoed by Marno De Jong, Shell’s Project Manager for Appomattox:

The success we had in the development of this project has provided a model for how we find cost savings while building efficiencies into offshore projects of the future.

Conclusion

The Appomattox reflects Shell’s ability to operate efficiently and prepare itself for adverse market conditions. The additional production from the Appomattox platform coming online early will help Shell’s second quarter exceed its initial production forecast. The development of the project has provided Shell with the knowledge to help it in future offshore developments around the world and is a symbol of Shell’s adaptability. This project, to me, strengthens the investment case for Shell as it reflects a company that successfully executes its projects and maximizes their potential profitability.

