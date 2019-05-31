PHX Energy: An Oilfield Services Firm Leveraged To Improving Commodity Prices

Investment Thesis

PHX Energy Corp. (OTC:PHXHF) has been a largely overlooked company following the elimination of its dividend in 2016 in the wake of the global oil price collapse. From June 2014 to February 2016, when the dividend was eliminated, PHX lost 92% of its value. Since that time, the company has reduced its long term debt by 78% and focused its business in the higher margin U.S. operating environment. Recent catalysts for the stock include: significant revenue and EBITDA growth, increases to capital expenditures, insider buying, an analyst upgrade and a share buy back program. These positive developments coupled with a cheap current valuation indicate that PHX Energy is a compelling option to play a continued recovery in the energy sector.

Source: PHX Energy

Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corporation and its wholly owned division PHX Technology, trade on the TSX as PHX.TO and over the counter as PHXHF. Founded in 1995, PHX Energy is an energy service firm that specializes in directional drilling technologies and electronic drilling systems. As a provider of multidirectional drilling service technology, PHX adds value to the drilling process by allowing production companies to drill faster. In addition to its core business of directional drilling, PHX offers gyro surveying services and electronic data recording for drilling operations through its "Stream" brand. With offices in Calgary, Canada and Houston, Texas, PHX operates in Canada, the United States, Albania and Russia. Over the last 12 months PHX Tech has shifted its focus from Canada to the U.S., growing its portion of US revenue from 54% to 68% of total revenue.

Source: PHX Technology Annual General Meeting

Operating Results

On May 2, 2019 PHX Energy announced impressive Q1 results that extended a record of improving performance as the company recovers from the downturn in the energy industry. In the first quarter of 2019, PHX Energy grew revenue by 30% over the same period last year. Over the same period adjusted EBITDA increased by 69%. Operating days improved by 8.2% in 2018 to 19,220 from 17,756 operating days in 2017.

In Q1 2019, PHX Energy's US division improved revenue by 65% quarter-over-quarter from $38.1M to $63M. This result is the second highest quarterly revenue since the fourth quarter of 2014. Not only has revenue improved over the last few quarters, but margin as a percentage of revenue has doubled since the 4th quarter of 2017. In the US market, margin has improved even more from 7% to 21%.

Source: AltaCorp/ATB Corporate Financial Services Conference

Over the last 12 months, shares of PHX Energy have climbed 37% while the energy sector has fallen 24%. At the end of Q1, PHX Energy had narrowed its quarterly losses to CAD ~$1M or $.02 per share compared to losses of CAD $4.2M or $.07 per share in the first quarter of 2018. Over the last four quarters, PHX Energy has beat analyst estimates on revenue four times and on EPS three times. In Q3 and Q4 of 2018, PHX Energy posted positive EPS for the first time since 2014. With this growing earnings momentum, I expect that PHX Energy will be profitable again in late 2019 or early 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Energy Services Market

According to Forbes, energy service companies were among the worst hit in the 2014 commodity price downturn. These firms are leveraged to commodity prices which equated to outsized gains when prices were rising, and steep losses in the price collapse.

Oil-field services contractors bore the brunt of the three-year oil price downturn, accounting for the bulk of an estimated 450,000 layoffs while accepting cut-rate prices from producers for their work and equipment - sacrifices that allowed their clients to survive the commodity collapse.

Energy service companies are price takers, depending entirely on exploration and production companies that plan drilling activities based on the price of oil and gas. Oilfield service companies offer exposure to commodity prices by combining the price sensitivity of exploration and production companies along with the volatility of small-caps. As commodity prices have risen since 2016, and the U.S. labour market is the strongest its been in 50 years, the bargaining power in oilfield service contract negotiations is increasingly shifting back to the energy services companies. These firms are better positioned to request higher service fees now than at any time since 2014. Over the last 5 years, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) has fallen 80%, over the same period, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) has lost about 40% of its value. As prices recover, oilfield services companies that have fallen further will be more leveraged to a sustained recovery in commodity prices.

Source: Seeking Alpha

PHX Energy has improved its performance in recent quarters as the North American energy sector extends its recovery in the wake of prolonged weakness in commodity prices. While commodity prices are inherently tied to drilling activity, growing global demand for oil and natural gas are forecasted to increase, creating a driver for increased drilling activity.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

U.S. rig count has more than doubled from its lows in 2016 on improved commodity prices. While the trend over the last 24 months has been positive, active drilling in the U.S. is still half of what it was at its peak in 2014. With the U.S. seeking greater energy independence, there is a long runway for additional drilling to come on line in North America.

Baker Hughes Rig Count

Source: Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count

Positive Catalysts

On April 8, 2019, in anticipation of growing demand for drilling services, PHX Energy announced an increase to its 2019 capex program from CAD $15M to CAD $25M. The increase in capital investment will expand PHX's fleet of Velocity drilling guidance systems for activity in early 2020. This investment will also allow for maintenance of the Performance and Atlas motor drilling fleets.

Since 2014, PHX Energy has reduced its net debt by 78%. By cleaning up its balance sheet, PHX Energy has been able to withstand the prolonged down turn in commodity prices. Even while reducing debt, the firm has improved its working capital to debt position from around 0.75X in 2014 to 2.67X in 2019. These changes to the capital structure have resulted in a company that is less reliant on debt for growth and that has access to ample liquidity through operating cash flow and credit facilities.

PHX Energy Net Debt & Working Capital

Source: PHX Energy Annual General Meeting

Valuation

In 2014, PHX Energy traded at a high of CAD $16.58, with a 2014 book value of CAD $4.90, PHX Energy commanded a multiple of 3.38X book value. The current price of CAD $2.94 is only a 1.45X multiple of the TTM book value of CAD $2.05. A recovery in energy prices will bring more attention back to the energy services market that would add momentum to a multiple expansion. Over the last 12 months, shares of PHX Energy have risen 37% on improving revenues and the firm is starting to get the attention of analysts again.

On May 3, 2019 analyst, Michael Mazar at BMO Capital Markets raised the price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. to CAD $4.00 from CAD $3.50. Over the last 3 months, analyst sentiment has improved to include 4 "out perform" ratings and one "hold" rating. Of the 5 analysts who maintain one-year price targets, the mean estimate is CAD $4.60, implying a 56% upside.

Source: Reuters

Another indication that shares are currently undervalued is that the firm has advanced a share repurchase program for 2019. This normal course issuer bid allows for the purchase of up to 2,915,311 common shares, representing 5% of the company's outstanding shares. This repurchase program follows similar volumes of share buy backs in 2017 and 2018. Over the same period, there is evidence that PXH Energy's directors and executives have taken advantage of the cheap valuation. Insider transaction have been overwhelmingly positive over the last 2 years with insiders such as Chairman, John Hooks making significant 7 figure purchases.

Source: Market Beat

Risk Analysis

An investment in PHX Energy comes with inherent risks. The company's small market capitalization, commodity price sensitivity and volatility suggest that it is not a stock for the feint of heart. PHX Energy has a 24-month beta of 1.39 suggesting that it experiences significantly more market volatility than other equities.

The most significant risk facing PHX Energy is continued low commodity pricing. Without price improvements, drilling activity is unlikely to improve significantly. PHX Energy has made tremendous strides to improve its balance sheet, however it still carries CAD ~$23M in long term debt. While this is manageable with current operating cash flow, PHX Energy should continue to avoid excess leverage.

While PHX Energy does have a presence in Albania and Russia, its is largely concentrated in the United States and Canada. Currently, less than 5% of revenue is derived from outside of North America. While sales offices in several European markets suggest that PHX is looking to expand its European presence, for the time being, the concentration of operations is in North America. This concentration mitigates emerging markets risk, however it leaves PHX Energy largely undiversified. Drilling firms in North America also face some political risk and are subject to evolving policy developments and environmental protection pressures.

Investor Takeaways

As a volatile energy services firm that does not pay a dividend, PHX Energy is not the type of investment that I would normally seek out. However, its cheap valuation and growth catalysts present a compelling opportunity. Energy services firms are torqued to commodity prices and I see PHX Energy as a leveraged way to play the continued recovery in the energy sector. PHX Energy currently has momentum from revenue growth, increases to capital expenditures, an analyst upgrade and a share buy back program. PHX Energy would be a good example of stock to rent not own. I intend to hold it into the CAD $5-6 range and then take profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHXHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.