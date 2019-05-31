Johnson & Johnson: Shareholder-Friendly, With A Caveat

The reason for this dichotomy - the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares - is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales, regardless of company performance.

We also understand there is almost always a dichotomy between the perceived financial performance of a company and the returns achieved by shareholders.

Source: Johnson & Johnson Website

Empowering Investors To Make Informed Decisions.

Seeking Alpha's mission is "to empower investors to make informed decisions". Here at Analysts' Corner, we believe demystifying the financial statements of corporations is a good start to the empowering process. Forget arguments on whether company performance should be judged on free cash flows [FCF], earnings per share [EPS], or other performance measures. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how the masses of detail in Income Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow statements can be condensed to provide a comprehensive review of overall company performance. I provide details of actual rates of return for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shareholders investing in the company over the last 4 to 5 years.

Johnson & Johnson: Shareholder Returns Vis-A-Vis Company Performance

TABLE 1 - Johnson & Johnson: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for JNJ were all positive for seven different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last four years. Even after the 6% fall in share price caused by the Oklahoma opioid litigation, average yearly rates of return range from 3.34% for investor F, to 10.92% for investor B. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 29, 2019. JNJ could be said to have been "friendly" to investors over the past 4 to 5 years. But there is a caveat, which I discuss in detail below. The caveat relates to Johnson & Johnson's capacity to continue to grow dividends, and for the share price to increase, at growth rates well above earnings growth.

Johnson & Johnson: Historical Statistics - Company And Shareholders

TABLE 2 - Historical Statistics

I like to divide statistics into those that relate to internal company performance and those more directly affecting shareholder returns.

Johnson & Johnson: Company Performance

From TABLE 2, we can see revenue growth stagnated between from FY 2013 and FY 2016. A little over 6% year over year revenue growth was achieved in FY 2017 and FY 2018, but Q1-2019 TTM year over year revenue growth has declined to 3.7%. Gross profit margin was mostly over 69%, in the 5 years through end of FY 2016 but fell to ~67% in FY 2017 and has remained around that level since then. Operating income, as a percentage of revenue, ranged from ~26% to 29% in the years FY2013 to FY 2016 but has fallen to ~26% from 27% in FY 2017, in line with the decline in gross margin percentage. GAAP net income of $14.7Bn is lower than any previous year back to FY 2013, with the exception of FY 2017, which was adversely impacted by the Trump tax changes. Non-GAAP normalized net income for FY 2019 of $12.9Bn compares to $11.1Bn for FY 2011, an average yearly growth rate of just 2.5%. Normalized net income year on year growth rate for FY 2018 and Q1-2019 TTM shows improvement to 4.3% and 5.5% respectively. Net operating assets have increased from $58.6Bn at end of FY 2012, to $73.1Bn at end of Q1-2019. The increase is mostly attributable to the Actelion acquisition in FY 2017. Return on net operating assets (RONOA) fluctuated between 32% and 38% in the years FY 2012 to FY 2016. Following the Actelion acquisition in FY 2017, the RONOA has dropped to 28.9% in FY 2018 and to 27.2% for Q1-2019TTM. Return on equity (ROE) for Q1-2019 TTM is 24.7% compared to 17.8% for FY 2012. The higher return on equity is contributed by management reducing shareholders equity through share repurchases. FCF has improved from $12.5Bn in FY 2012 to $18.5Bn for Q1-2019 TTM. Despite non-GAAP net income growing by only 2.5% per year over the last 6 years, JNJ has continued to grow dividends by an average 6.7% per year over the same period. Dividend payout ratio has increased from 62.2% to 64.7% over the same period. The payout ratio would be far higher but for share repurchases.

With the low historical growth rates for revenue and earnings, it is not surprising Seeking Alpha Essential's quant rating for JNJ is "Neutral" as shown in Figure 1 below. But, two big questions for JNJ are, how long can dividends continue to be grown at a rate 2.5 times earnings and how long can share repurchases be used to boost EPS?

Figure 1

Source: SA Essential

Johnson & Johnson: Share Owner Statistics

Johnson & Johnson share price has increased from $70.10 at end of FY 2012 to $131.33 on 29 May 2019. That is an average yearly increase of ~10.3%, even after the 6% fall in share price due to the opioid matter referred to above. The P/E ratio has increased from 18.2 at end of FY 2012 to 24.3 on 29 May 2019. EPS has grown from $3.86 for FY 2012 to $5.61 for FY 2018, an average yearly increase of 6.4%. In summary, we have average yearly growth percentages:

EPS growth of 6.4% is greater than net income growth of 2.5% due to share repurchases

Dividend growth of 6.7% is greater than EPS growth of 6.4%, so dividend payout ratio increases from 62.2% to 64.7%

Share price growth of 10.3% is greater than EPS growth of 6.4%, so P/E ratio increases from 18.2 to 24.3

From my June 2013 article, "Johnson & Johnson: Last 7 Years' Earnings More Than Previous 107 Years' Earnings" (author's pick, so all can click to access)

Table 1 indicates for the 35 years from 1972 to 2006, JNJ not only grew net income at ~15% per year, but the growth (measured in periods of 5 years) was remarkably uniform, with little variation from the uniform growth path of the "Doubling Penny.

As I went on to explain in the above-mentioned article, Johnson & Johnson could not continue to grow at 15% per year because of the "Doubling Penny" effect, otherwise known as "the law of large numbers". But shareholders of Johnson & Johnson could certainly expect the company to grow net income at a much higher rate than the 2.5% average achieved over the last 6 years. As per TABLE 1 above, Johnson & Johnson shares have provided excellent returns to shareholders in the way of dividends and share price growth. But the share price growth has been driven by multiple expansion, rather than company profit performance. We need to look more closely at the underlying company performance to see if continued high shareholder returns are sustainable.

Johnson & Johnson: Dichotomy Between Company Performance And Shareholder Outcomes

Based on the data in TABLE 2, the company's performance has been lackluster over the last six years. But as per TABLE 1, the total return for shareholders has been strongly positive. How can the company continue to pay increasing dividends and how can the share price continue to grow if earnings do not match that growth? And where has the cash come from to pay increasing dividends? We can find the answer to those questions in our condensed comparative cash flow statements and balance sheets.

TABLE 3 - Condensed Comparative Cash Flow Statements

Here is a brief summary of what TABLE 3 tells us about Johnson & Johnson's total funds flows in the period end of 2012 to end of Q1-2019:

Funds totaling $122.1Bn were provided by $99.7Bn of FCF from operations, plus $13.9Bn in net borrowings, plus $8.5Bn from share issues.

Funds were expended on dividend payments of $52.7Bn, repurchase of shares of $39.4Bn, acquisitions, divestitures, and other investing of $27.8Bn, other financing activities of $0.3Bn, and foreign exchange rate adjustments of $2.1Bn for a total of $122.3Bn

The difference of $0.2Bn between funds provided and funds expended reflects as a reduction in cash balances from $14.9Bn at end of FY 2012 to $14.7Bn at end of FY 2018.

That is the picture Johnson & Johnson cash flow statements present. The reality is a little different. To explain, I need to go to the condensed comparative balance sheets statement per TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4 - Condensed Comparative Balance sheets

From TABLE 4 below, we find a slightly different story emerges compared to the story based on the funds flow analysis per TABLE 3 above:

TABLE 4 above shows between end of FY 2012 and end of FY 2018, shareholders' equity decreased by $5.9Bn. This compares to an expected increase in equity of $29.7MM, derived from cumulative net income attributable to shareholders of $82.4Bn, less dividends paid of $52.7Bn

So, where did this $35.6Bn shortfall between expected equity increase and actual decrease in equity go, and did it benefit shareholders?

Firstly, we need to reduce net income from $82.4Bn to $72.3Bn, for $10.1Bn of comprehensive income losses that are charged directly against equity, without passing through the income statement. That leaves a balance unexplained difference of $25.5Bn

The balance unexplained difference of $25.5Bn is attributable to share repurchases of $39.4Bn less the deemed cost of shares issued to employees of $13.9Bn

Share repurchases might be expected to improve the situation for shareholders due to the reduction in share count

Below, I explore further the question of the benefit to shareholders from Johnson & Johnson share repurchases.

Johnson & Johnson: Share Repurchases And Stock Compensation - A Shareholder-Unfriendly Combination

The subject of share repurchases can provoke an emotional response by investors, for and against this form of "distribution to shareholders". My view is share repurchases can be of great benefit to shareholders and quite an appropriate course of action for board and management to take. But, it very much depends on whether the share repurchases do, in fact, benefit shareholders. From Joseph Wolk, Johnson & Johnson EVP & CFO, on the first quarter's earnings call:

In addition to R&D and M&A spending, we also used cash in the quarter to continue returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

That comment suggests shareholders are the beneficiaries of JNJ's share repurchases. The changes in shareholders' equity as reflected in TABLE 4 above suggest otherwise.

Johnson & Johnson Share Repurchases - Who Are The Beneficiaries?

Issue Of Shares For Employee Stock Compensation

TABLE 4 shows JNJ issued 194MM shares, at an average deemed cost of $71.64, by way of employee stock compensation, in the period from end of 2012 fiscal year to end of Q1-2019. The deemed value of these shares is charged as a non-cash expense in the company's income statement. These deemed non-cash costs are added back to income to arrive at cash flow from operations.

Repurchase Of Shares For Benefit Of Shareholders

TABLE 4 shows Johnson & Johnson repurchased 316MM shares at an average cost of $124.46 per share, in the period from end of 2012 fiscal year to end of Q1-2019. The cost of repurchasing these shares came directly out of shareholders' equity. The critical outcome for remaining shareholders, from share repurchases, is the reduction in the total share count. In the absence of other factors, a share repurchase at fair value should leave remaining shareholders no better or worse off than before the share repurchase - each remaining shareholder is left with a larger slice of a smaller cake. Factors that would make a share repurchase favorable for shareholders include: shares able to be repurchased at a favorable low share price; and, availability of surplus funds, which cannot be reinvested at a similar, or higher return on net operating assets than the company is currently achieving.

Johnson & Johnson Share Repurchases - Benefits To Shareholders

Certain features of Johnson & Johnson share repurchases have been of some benefit to its shareholders. For instance, 316MM shares have been repurchased at an average $124.46 per share, compared to the current closing price of $131.33 on May 29, 2019. But, an overwhelming negative factor for shareholders is the failure of the company to reduce share count by the number of shares repurchased. The share count of 2,656MM at end of Q1-2019 is only 123MM less than the 2,778MM at end of 2012, despite the repurchase of 316MM shares. Over 60% of the share repurchases could be more appropriately described as shares purchased to cover shares issued to employees. Looking at it in another way, the company paid $$39.36Bn to reduce share count by 123MM, an effective cost of ~$320 per share.

Johnson & Johnson: Stock Compensation, And Share Repurchases, Have Resulted In Significant Distortions In Financial Reporting

Distortion Of Johnson & Johnson Reported Cash Flows From Operations

Looking objectively at TABLE 4, and with the benefit of hindsight, it is clear the cash cost to Johnson & Johnson shareholders of the issue of 194MM shares to employees is the cost of offsetting repurchases ~$24.1Bn (194MM*$124.46). The employee share issues did not involve cash outlays, so there was no effect on operating cash flows. At the time of the share repurchases, the cash payments were classified under financing in the Johnson & Johnson cash flow statements. So once again, there was no effect on operating cash flows. Arguably this is a distortion, and Johnson & Johnson operating cash flows have been overstated by ~$10.2Bn ($24.1Bn minus $13.9Bn). By extension, Johnson & Johnson FCF has also been overstated by ~$10.2Bn. Be careful when using FCF as a basis of valuation.

Distortion Of Johnson & Johnson Reported Net Income

At the time of granting options and issuing shares, Johnson & Johnson would have carried out fair value calculations to arrive at stock compensation expense charged to profit and loss. The calculated amount of $13.9Bn is less by ~$10.2Bn than the cost of repurchasing shares. This cost of $10.2Bn has flowed straight to equity, rather than being a charge against net income. To that extent, net income has been overstated by $10.2Bn. Taking into account both comprehensive income losses and understatement of the cost of shares to provide stock compensation, the reported GAAP earnings of $82.4Bn reduce to $60Bn equity for shareholders. Of this $60.4Bn, $52.7Bn (87%) has been paid to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Distortion Of Company And Management Performance Statistics

Firstly, there is the overstatement of earnings, EPS, and FCF, as described above. In addition, the reduction in shareholders' equity, without benefit to shareholders, increases the calculated return on equity. So, overstated earnings have been divided by reduced equity, resulting in artificial, and greatly magnified return on equity (ROE). ROE, earnings, EPS, CFOA and FCF are often included as performance measures for management and employee stock compensation, leading to rewards for measures that are not beneficial to shareholders.

Johnson & Johnson: Conclusions

At Analysts' Corner, we have a disciplined approach, using the Analysts' Corner 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards, to determine if the current share price represents a buying opportunity, that is likely to provide a satisfactory return going forward. Before undertaking such an exercise, we believe it is prudent to not only review quant ratings but to also firstly determine if the company is what we term "shareholder friendly". We find Johnson & Johnson has been shareholder friendly over the past ~7 years, through providing regular and increasing dividends. It is believed the perceived certainty of increasing dividends has also supported share price growth at a faster rate than EPS growth. But, based on all of the foregoing data, it is believed it is not possible to continue indefinitely to grow dividends and share price, at rates significantly above the rate of growth of the real earnings being generated. I say indefinitely, because there is no doubt, with additional debt, and/or reduction in cash reserves, the existing situation could continue for an indeterminate time. It would be wise, however, to check in from time to time to review the current condition of the patient.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data. Register now to join in the discussions on GE's involvement in the hydrogen-electrical superhighway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.