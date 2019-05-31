Current Credit Cycle Is The Most Ponzi Of All Time

Jesse Felder, Founder of The Felder Report, joins us on SBTV and warns that current asset bubbles induced by policies of the Federal Reserve have been blown to epic Ponzi levels.

Discussed in this interview:

04:07 Failure of Bear Stearns during 2008 financial crisis

08:20 Bank depositors beware

10:05 Monetary policy fueling asset bubbles

12:28 Consequences of Fed's control of interest rates

13:56 Flip flop in inflation views by the Fed

16:38 The most Ponzi of all Ponzi finance stages of all time

25:08 Stock markets overvalued and propped up by artificial demand

32:28 Gold - the ultimate wealth protection asset

