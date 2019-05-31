Office Depot: Valued For Distress, But The Business Is Turning Around.

Office Depot (ODP) has been on a wild ride the last five years. As a brick and mortar retailer selling office supplies, Office Depot’s demise has been announced many times already. I think this will not happen anytime soon, and see ODP as a good value investment.

In this article I’ll first discuss the Q1 results of 2019 that caused ODP’s share price to plummet from a high of $3.77 in March this year, to $2.00 currently. Secondly, Office Depot’s business model will be reviewed. Thirdly, I’ll provide an overview of ODP’s financials. Fourthly, I’ll assess the Margin of Safety the stock provides and calculate the upside potential. Lastly, I’ll discuss a few risk factors and I conclude that ODP is a solid value investment opportunity with a decent Margin of Safety and high upside potential.

2019: The first quarter was not good

While Office Depot had a solid performance in 2018, it quickly stumbled in 2019. On April 4ththey preannounced disappointing first quarter results and warned that their slacking CompuCom segment was the main reason for this shortfall.

This announcement sent the stock price into a spiral all the way down to around $2 a share. The actual Q1 results were indeed disappointing. Revenue was down 2%, operating income was down severely to $24 million from $77 million in Q1 of 2018. Furthermore, Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) was minimal, although this was expected due to large working capital improvements in 2018 that were not repeated.

This shortfall caused ODP to lower its guidance as well. If we compare this to their guidance given in Q4 of 2018 we see the most significant difference in their FCF guidance.

(Earnings Call slides Q4 2018 and Q1 2019)

Personally, I consider most of the changes in guidance not very significant. Very few people can correctly predict how business conditions will be in Q4 of 2019. Look for to guidance given by companies in the beginning of 2007 or 2008. As you might know, quite a few companies missed the mark. However, this guidance does gives us a rough outline of management’s expectations, but it also shows not too much has changed. They are little bit more pessimistic than a quarter ago, nothing more. The most important take away from this is their FCF guidance. Whatever happens, we can be quite sure 2019 will be significantly lower than 2018. Mainly, because a restructuring charge of $70 million and the, earlier announced FTC settlement of $25 million are excluded. FCF of around $200 million is basically what ODP sees as the most likely scenario. This is a significant difference with the earlier guided $350 million, but later in this article I’ll argue that the valuation makes up for this.

Two other important recent developments are their new cost savings program and Office Depot’s deal with Alibaba. The first was implemented in the last quarter to offset the unexpected shortfall in revenue and income. These kind of programs have a large degree of unpredictability in my view. Therefore, I personally take their guided restructuring charges of $70 million for this year a lot more serious than the implied $100 million in savings. If you agree with my pessimistic view on these kind of restructurings we have to drop expected 2019 FCF down to around $150 million. This is still an estimate, but at least a conservative one to begin with. If we view their restructuring plan a bit less negative, around $200 million of FCF is the best guess for 2019.

On a more positive note, in March of 2019 Office Depot made a deal with Alibaba.com to collaborate on multiple fronts. We will have to see how much this is going to help ODP going forward, but it is definitely a positive development. It is also a good example of how the company is transforming itself, something I’ll discuss now.

Business overview:

Office Depot started out as a simple brick and mortar retailer selling office supplies. While operating retail stores was a satisfactory business to be in when the company was founded in 1986, it is a different matter today. The last two years the company has been steering away from its legacy business in a turnaround effort to create a viable business model again that will keep Office Depot relevant in the upcoming years. This change has been implemented by current CEO Gerry Smith, who has led the company since the beginning of 2017. When assessing their current business model, we will also get more insight into his performance so far. Discussing their three different operating divisions is a good way to analyze their new business model with its positive and negative aspects.

(Source)

Retail:

This division consists of their legacy retail business. They still operate 1359 stores in the United States that sell office supplies, technology products, print, cleaning products and office furniture. We can say this division, purely on itself, wouldn’t have be a viable business model going forward. All the products Office Depot sells are commodity products available at many other big box retailers, like Walmart and Target, while these products can easily be bought online as well. Before the turnaround plan, one of the few differentiating aspects a pure office supply store like Office Depot had was their business service center. This would include things like printing services, mailing and shipping options. All in all, this is not a rock solid model going forward in the age of e-commerce. The numbers support this argument. If we look at retail sales, foot traffic and profit we see this segment has had its best time:

(Source: table made by author, numbers from annual reports and Q1 report 2019)

While the inevitable decline of this segment is undeniable, we also see it generates lots of income still. Total operating income for 2018 was 451 million. Retail sales account for 42% of that figure. On the one hand, this shows the continuing importance of the segment, but it also indicates the vulnerability of the company. The depressed stock price may be seen as logical knowing ODP is still for a large part dependent on their retail sales. However, the graph below is the first indication this long-term decline may at least have decelerated. Store closings have slowed considerably while they have actually expanded their distribution network in recent years. For 2019, ODP estimates to close 57 stores still under their new restructuring program (Q1 2019).

(Source: graph made by author, numbers from annual reports and Q1 report 2019)

The big store uptick in 2013 is due to the companies attempt to strengthen the company by merging with OfficeMax, one of its main competitors. While acquiring more than 900 stores in the process it was obvious the way going forward wasn’t having a bigger store portfolio. Three important positive factors did come with this merger. First of all, Office Depot expanded its distribution centers (DC’s) which we will discuss shortly. Second, it allowed the combined company to only retain the most profitable stores from both companies, helping them achieve cost savings as well as higher margins. Third, OfficeMax had a very sizable Business Solutions Division that did more than $3 billion in sales in 2013. This is Office Depots second segment and the one that is the most important division for their turnaround

Business Solutions Division:

This is currently ODP’s biggest of their three divisions. This segment is basically a business-only variant of the products and services they sell in their retail stores. Whatever the size of a business, it usually needs at least certain office products or services in larger quantities. Instead of going to a local Office Depot they let ODP deliver it straight to their business in the specified amount they need. Office Depot basically sells their office supplies straight to the companies. This also happens with the specific business services ODP offers. Instead of having the regular printing centers in the stores, Office Depot has larger more specialized printing centers regionally that mainly deliver to businesses. If we look at the numbers we see the increasing importance of this segment.

(Source: table made by author, numbers from annual reports and Q1 report 2019)

From being significantly smaller than the retail division before the OfficeMax merger, the BSD division is now 14% larger than retail. 2018 will also be the year BSD will have growing sales after years of a decline that was just slightly better than the retail division. I believe the 2018 trend of growing sales has a good chance of being the norm for the future. Especially, since after the weak Q1 of 2019, they still showed some modest at BSD. The reason I believe this is because the BSD has a more sustainable business model going forward than their retail stores.

It is pretty obvious to see why this is a more future-proof business to be in than their retail segment. Where retail customers can easily buy office supplies at many other big-box retailers or online, the BSD division has model that makes it a lot harder for customers to switch between suppliers. First of all, competition isn’t as broad based as in the retail segment. Only specialized office supply business will compete in this segment. Secondly, when a business has been with ODP for years, sticking with them has certain advantages even if another provider might be slightly cheaper or offers a slightly better service. If they switch they need to renegotiate contracts and delivery schedules. If Office Depot has had a company as a customer for a long time their experience and knowledge about their needs and requests will probably have a high value for the designated company.

This analysis doesn’t end our discussion of the BSD division however. It is also a good moment to discuss the strategy of the new CEO to use the retail division to strengthen BSD further. This has been his priority since he joined the company in 2017. He made the following statement during his second earnings call when he gave his initial view on ODP’s future prospects in retail and BSD:

(Source: Q1 2017 earnings call, CEO Gerry Smith)

I believe this is indeed the best way to look at ODP’s retail stores. It is a unique network for the company to leverage when they expand their Business Solutions Division. Furthermore, the stores help them achieve higher customer satisfaction and deliver their products and services quicker. In the meantime, the stores keep serving their core retail customers which is still a profitable business for ODP. If you look back at the graph above, you see the CEO has indeed pivoted away from large store closings in favor of a total store count which will be around 1300 at the end of 2019. Secondly, he has focused a lot on improving their distribution network, which is the reason why their number of DC’s is actually growing. I believe this is a solid strategy going forward. It will allow them to extract as much profit and value possible from their retail stores. And if declining sales persist they will have the flexibility to slowly decrease their store count. Looking past the big picture, the company is also very busy improving their services segment which should help improve results in retail as well as in BSD.

(Source: Office Depot investors presentation May 16th 2018)

A recent indication their increased focus on services was paying off was presented in their 2019 Q1 earnings call. They announced they have more than 1,200,000 subscribers to their various subscription services. While this was only 700,000 at the end of Q3 2018. On a whole their service revenue was up 13% for the BSD division and 16% in retail for the quarter. The CEO’s sentiment indicated results are likely to be even better going forward. Concluding, I believe ODP is well on track to offset the decline in retail with growth at BSD. The new CEO seems to have a solid, long-term plan to achieve this with the first promising results already coming in. This is an important conclusion to make since Office Depot is currently valued as if it only consists of their declining retail business.

CompuCom

Shortly after the new CEO began his tenure at ODP he gave a big indication of his future plans. The company announced it would acquire CompuCom. CompuCom is basically an IT company that helps companies set up, maintain or improve a large variety of IT systems and services. On the surface, this seems a weird acquisition for a company like Office Depot. But, if we consider the new strategy based on more services and subscriptions, the acquisition starts to make sense. Office Depot hopes to sell more technology-based services to its large existing customer-base. Tech support, hardware repair services and helping businesses with their IT network are all competitive strengths CompuCom has. I like their strategy of combining this with Office Depots large network of customers and businesses that could profit from certain CompuCom services. This could help off-set sales declines in their retail business as well retain BSD customers even better. If customers who use Office Depot’s regular business services also start to use technology services and support from CompuCom, the customer retention will increase substantially. On a qualitative basis I therefore believe this acquisition makes a lot of sense. This slide in their investors presentation sums up the rational of this acquisition rather well:

(Source: Office Depot investors presentation May 16th 2018)

While I just described the positive aspects, I’m less enthusiastic about the price Office Depot paid for CompuCom. (Source: Earning call slides Q1 2019)

As said, CompuCom recent performance has been bad. Especially considering the paid price of approximately $1 billion, the acquisition was a mistake in my opinion. A business showing negative operating income with a slightly declining sales pattern is rarely worth $1 billion. So while the acquisition in theory makes sense strategically, the price was not good for existing shareholders in my opinion. That last point is the crux to the story though. When the acquisition was announced, ODP had a market cap of around $2.3 billion. Currently, market cap is $1.1 billion. While overpaying for an acquisition is always a negative, it is less so for investors who are still contemplating to initiate a position in the stock. Especially because the market cap is more than 50% lower right now. Therefore, we will now assess their financial position and try to come up with a valuation for this company in transition.

Financial Overview

Since we already discussed some operating figures we will start off by looking at their income statement and cash flow statement. 2018 was a good year for Office Depot. For the first time since the OfficeMax merger, Office Depot had higher sales than the year before. Although this was partly because of the CompuCom acquisition, it is still a relevant milestone. The new guidance indicates that 2019 revenue will be only slightly below 2018, consolidating the reversal of a long-term revenue decline. It thus appears that the top line has finally stabilized. An important fact since Office Depot is priced as a stock that is in an inevitable decline. However, having discussed their three segments, we know this is not the case. (Source: table made by author, numbers from annual reports and Q1 report 2019)

The OfficeMax merger, CompuCom acquisition and continued restructuring of the business have made the income statement less useful as a way to value the business. On top of that the company sold their international business the last few years, saw a merger with Staples fail in 2016 and the company had a few goodwill impairments as well. All reasons why I rather look at their cash flow statement to see their real cash income in the form of Free Cash Flow (FCF). I believe operating profit (OP) and FCF are two solid measures to assess Office Depot’s performance the last few years.

OP margin is defined as: profit after cost of goods sold and SGA as a percentage of total revenue. I leave out impairments and restructuring so we can assess the cost structure of the business.

FCF margin is defined as: operating cash flow minus maintenance capital expenditures as a percentage of sales. This figure gives us an indication how much cash the company generates to pay their dividend, share buybacks, acquisitions and debt repayment.

(Source: graph made by author, numbers from annual reports and Q1 report 2019)

The pattern is very clear here. Since the OfficeMax merger the company has achieved a lot of synergies and cost savings that have allowed the company to achieve higher core operating margins as well improve cash flow generation. In 2018 ODP achieved a higher FCF margin than operating margin, which is unusual. This is mainly due to the company’s goal to lower their working capital needs. This has helped them achieve extra FCF of $80 million in 2018. In 2019, the FCF will be below OPM again as described in the beginning of this article. In the end the 2018 outlier indicates the company is doing way better in generating large amounts of cash flow and achieving higher margins. While 2019 will be a transitioning year, the upward trend since 2013 is clear.

(Source: table made by author, numbers from annual reports and Q1 report 2019)

Here we see a first sign of the large undervaluation of Office Depot. With the company generating $429 million in FCF for 2018, the combined FCF of the last three years is the same as their current market cap. (Source: Table made by author, numbers from Q1 2019)

Office Depot is not a stock one should value based on a pure asset basis in my opinion. What is important on their balance sheet is their cash and debt position. And especially the latter is a little bit harder to analyze properly with Office Depot.

Their balance sheet shows an item of $748 million non-recourse debt. This is a holdover from the OfficeMax merger. Discussing why it is on the balance sheet is a long and boring affair. If anyone is interested ODP discusses the matter extensively on their investors website. The important facts to know about this non-recourse debt is the following:

It is no real long-term debt since the liability is off-set by a post on the balance sheet called “timber notes receivable”. With a value of $836 million this more than covers the liability Non-recourse debt means that holders of the non-recourse debt can only lay claim on the “timber notes receivable” on Office Depot’s balance sheet. The liability will always be limited to the value of the notes receivable. The notes receivable will be paid to ODP in 2020. Three months before that ODP needs to pay-off the non-recourse debt. They intend to finance this three-month period with a bridge loan. After 2020 both entries on the balance sheet will go away. Thereby removing their artificially high debt figure that is still mentioned on many websites and stock screeners. The principal amount due to the Securitized Note holders is equal to 90% of the principal received by Office Depot for Timber notes receivable. The remaining 10% will be retained by Office Depot. Which currently means ODP will get $88 million more from the “notes receivable’ than it has to pay for the non-recourse debt. This structure was once set-up for OfficeMax to defer a tax gain on the sale of timberland assets back in 2003. This means Office Depot has to pay taxes on the gain OfficeMax had with the sale. This is $172 million (2018 10-K, p. 84). This is a real cash liability that will come due in full in 2020. I therefore include this figure in their long-term debt.

If we use this information to calculate their net-debt position, we get the following:

(Source: Annual report 2018 and Q1 2019)

Their debt position is more than manageable consisting of 1.3 time expected 2019 FCF. On a whole their enterprise value (NYSE:EV) is 1009+205=1214 million dollar. This means Office Depot is valued at an EV/FCF multiple of 6X right now, using the company’s 2019 FCF guidance including the restructuring and FTC settlement. Considering that they achieved FCF of 381, 326 and 429 million dollar in 2016,2017 and 2018 the current multiple seems even less warranted.

Potential Upside and Margin of Safety

With a tangible book value of $1.42 a share Office Depot does not offer a large Margin of Safety on an asset-only basis. I believe it is more prudent to value Office Depot on a free cash flow basis. Right now the company is valued for around 6x EV/FCF based on 2019 guidance of $200 million in FCF. This is a low valuation relative to the market. If we take the median Price/Free Cash Flow for the S&P 500 we get a multiple of 34X. Note that the net debt of Office Depot is included into this calculation of 6x times EV/FCF. The multiple of the S&P 500 based on a EV/FCF would almost certainly be higher. If we would convert ODP to the Price/FCF standard we get a 5X multiple. The question we have to ask ourselves is; Why is Office Depot valued so low by other investors? Why would an average S&P 500 company, valued at 34x times FCF, be a better investment than Office Depot at 5x? Especially considering the fact that this calculation is made using the depressed 2019 FCF.

In my opinion investors there are four reasons why investors value ODP at such a low multiple:

They still value Office Depot as if brick and mortar office supply retail stores is their primary business. They believe the company’s net debt is way higher because a lot of investors miss the nuance in the non-recourse debt situation. They are scared by long-term sales decline over the last 6 years. However, the company has stopped this trend in 2018. Investors are still scared by Office Depot’s excessive CompuCom acquisition.

To me, only the last one is a valid concern. I can also understand investors who are still not completely convinced the company can pull-off the reversal in revenue decline. But arguments 1 and 2 are just invalid reasons to value ODP so low. Yes, the company’s retail segment is still significant, but its importance is declining and the BSD segment has achieved organic sales growth in 2018 and 2019. If we combine this with their turnaround plan that seems to be working and their solid market position in the BSD segment, I believe a 5x multiple is just way too low. Another indication ODP is undervalued is the fact that the guided $200 million of FCF for 2019 is depressed due to the restructuring and the FTC settlement. They have achieved an average FCF for the last three years that is at least 50% above that figure.

Furthermore, Office Depot currently pays an annual dividend of 0.10 at a yield of over 5%. This dividend just costs them $55 million a year. On top of that, Office Depot has just issued a new $100 million stock repurchase program. If they would indeed buy back a 100 million of their stock in 2019, they could lower their share count by 10%. They also renegotiated their 700 million term-loan in November 2018 This decreased their annual interest expense with 21 million in exchange for repaying 200 million of debt. This 21 million will flow straight to net profit.

I would argue that an 8x times EV/FCF multiple for Office Depot would be a better valuation. The business has a stable base with the growing BSD. Not only is there a lot of potential, I think a good case can be made why the company is on track to achieve that potential. Regarding their retail business, it is uncertain what this division will look like in a decade or so. From their current base I believe the business should be able to generate significant cash flow for at least the next 5+ years under normal economic circumstances. What happens afterwards is highly uncertain. But, with their substantial BSD division I still believe a significantly smaller retail division could be a profitable part of Office Depot in the long-term. With CompuCom giving the stores the possibility to add tech services/support and with BSD profiting from the supply chain the retail division offers. Let’s now look at three scenarios to assess the Margin of Safety and upside potential.

Worst Case scenario

With the business selling at a 6x times multiple the implication is given Office Depot FCF will crumble fast in the coming years. Even if investors would make the very pessimistic assumption that the retail division will stop contributing FCF to the bottom line within a few years, the current valuation is still low. Such a situation would put FCF at around a $150 million yearly, assuming at least a part of the turnaround at CompuCom and BSD will be successful. This would then be a stable and solidly profitable business. Paying 8X times EV/FCF for such a company would be fair. At a $150 million FCF that would mean current valuation would be approximately fair value. Even while this scenario is extremely bearish.

Base Scenario

This is the most likely scenario in my opinion. I believe the retail division will keep declining slowly the next few years. Still contributing significant FCF to the bottom line in the process. With their focus on a service-based model and special attention for BSD and CompuCom I view it likely the decline in retail will at least be off-set by the other two divisions. With margins at the BSD and retail division approximately the same this shouldn’t be too difficult to achieve. This scenario assumes $250-350 million in yearly FCF. $250 would be the case if retail declines faster than the current rate or if the BSD division is unable to off-set most of the decline in retail. $350 million would be if retail can hang on a little longer or if the current pace of BSD recovery would be prolonged for a longer period. At the lower end of the range upside potential would be 66%. The higher end at $350 million implies 133% upside.

Positive Scenario

If the company is able to hit all the marks on the execution of its turnaround plan, there could even be bigger sales growth and maybe even FCF growth in the future. This would require that the company is able to significantly increase CompuCom-like service sales in the BSD and retail division. It would also require the retail division to essentially remain flat from its current sales and FCF base. Or a prolonged revenue increase at BSD at the current 5% profit margin could trigger a potential sales and FCF growth based from 2019 levels. It is harder to give a specific upside percentage here since this would require the company to overachieve significantly. However, if something like this happens Office Depot would be an easy double from the current stock price.

Risks

A few risks that at least could threaten the base scenario are:

If the company makes another overpriced acquisition like CompuCom. While it seems they are currently focused on turning retail around and growing CompuCom and BSD this is a legitimate concern, and my biggest concern, for investors. This being my main concern with a company that is so undervalued makes this a risk I’m happy to take. If retail sales start declining faster than expected this could put their FCF in peril since the BSD will not have had enough time to off-set this decline. This is a valid risk, but I see it as unlikely that this decline will be so severe as to threaten the worst case scenario of $150 million in FCF needed to justify the current valuation. If the US would find itself in an economic recession this could severely hurt ODP. Especially since they start focusing more and more on business customers. Such a downturn could also hurt retail extra hard since it is already a vulnerable part of the business.

Concluding, the company would have to perform extremely poor going forward to not be worth their current enterprise value. With a depressed FCF guidance of $200 million in 2019 the company would have to achieve less than $150 million FCF going forward to make the current stock price be too high. I view this probability as very unlikely given the current state of the business, their resilient business model in BSD and their solid turnaround plan. The timeframe for the turnaround is hard to predict since it mainly depends on investors starting to value ODP at a higher multiple than the current 6x FCF. I believe 2019 could be the catalyst year, especially if the restructuring plays out as planned. A significant stock buyback or slight dividend increase could also help establish trust in ODP’s future. A turnaround in the next 9 to 15-months thus seems to be the most likely to me. With upside potential in the range of 66-133% investors could make a very good return.

