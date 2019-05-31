Sell Tesla: Falling Gas Prices, The Next Demand Headache

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a combination of weak balance sheet, cash flow concerns, apparent overcapacity, emerging demand uncertainties, increasing negative sentiment, a broken stock chart, and the still "richly" priced valuation makes the stock a compelling short. Furthermore; I'm bearish on the company's growth outlook beyond the current estimates and think the next leg lower will be driven by macro headwinds. The latest bearish that has crossed my radar is an outlook for falling gasoline prices. Value conscious consumers will now have one more reason to pass on the Model 3 if the electric vehicle affordability and lower cost of ownership argument is diminished as a selling point. The margins here matter and Tesla can't afford to lose any car buying momentum. I think Tesla has more downside despite already down 43% this year. This article highlights my bearish thesis and sets a price target of $120 by the end of this year.

TSLA monthly stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

May 2019 will be remember as the month that the TSLA bears delivered a highlight reel KO in its long running battle against the bulls. Its been a great trading stock for me over the past five plus years. The bearish case that for many years was based on the belief that TSLA valuation was absurd has now in hindsight proven to have been true. At the current share price of $188, TSLA is approaching its lowest level since December of 2016. What should concern investors now is that the financial outlook and macro setup is possibly worse today than when TSLA last traded at this level. The company is more leveraged now and facing cash flow difficulties at a crucial moment in the market cycle.

The challenges TSLA faces are no secret. The stock is already down significantly in 2019 but investors and traders now need to assess what comes next. As with many things in finance and economics, the battle here will be fought at the margins. Tesla needs that incremental buyer, that incremental efficiency and cost-cutting measure, that incremental piece of good news to regain positive momentum which may not come.

Lower Gas Prices Narrows EV Affordability Gap

Don't look now, but oil and gasoline futures prices are down 12.3% and 11.2% each respectively in just the past two weeks. The market is beginning to recognize that among the rhetoric of the ongoing U.S. China trade dispute is the growing concern of a global cyclical slowdown. Clearly a recession in the U.S. or the much feared "hard landing" scenario in China is a negative for Tesla and the recent price action already reflects some of that. What I'm focusing on is the impact that lower energy prices, particularly gasoline, will have on that marginal Tesla buyer.

Gasoline and Crude Oil price chart. source: FinViz.com/ author annotations

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency the average fuel economy of cars has accelerated in recent years and was last recorded at 24.9 miles per gallon for 2017. Typically the price of retail gasoline has a lag between wholesale price. The gas price tracking website Gasbuddy.com made the following comments forecasting a trend lower in retail prices.

Average gasoline prices are likely to drop for a fourth straight week this week as last week's plunge in oil prices likely begins to pressure retail gas prices lower. With no breakthrough seen in U.S./China trade tensions, the national average is likely to continue lower for several more weeks.

A 12% drop in the price of retail gasoline in the coming months might save the typical consumer that drives 13,000 miles per year about $30 per month. Whether or not you think this is significant, the fact remains that consumers will feel the impact of lower prices and when coupled with rising wages in the U.S. its just one less reason to rush out and order a Tesla. Again, hear me out, we are talking about the margins. While the actual elasticity of Tesla vehicle demand relative to gas prices are unknown, the difference in 1-2% of buyers walking away from a Tesla purchase because gas prices are low could have a significant impact to sentiment. The trend in gasoline prices should be global and not just in the U.S.

Tesla last reaffirmed guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 cars deliveries in 2019, a relatively wide 10% range. Realistically, a number at the lower end would be seen as a disaster. The order book by Q4 will be equally important. The point here is that if we assume an escalating trade war scenario, record oil production, refineries coming back online following spring maintenance, and the prospect of a global slowdown this all points a bearish scenario for Tesla demand.

The bearish case for Tesla

Weak balance sheet / cash burn

Demand concerns, capacity > demand out 1 to 3 years

Saturation in key markets (North America/ Scandinavia)

Model S/X weakness (Model S design stale even considering recent update)

Lower priced Model 3 cannibalizing Model S/X potential buyers

Elon Musk loss of confidence (potentially seen as a liability given snafus)

Cyclical China weakness (tightening consumer credit/ slowdown in growth)

Falling gas prices (more downside) keeping marginal customers on sidelines

I'm taking the position that sales and growth going forward will underperform current expectations. Tesla simply expanded its capacity to big too fast and not everyone wants one and the macro headwinds create a weaker operating environment. Tesla isn't immune to a recession and the odds are rising. A potential for the much feared "hard landing" in China could turn the upcoming Shanghai Gigafactory as a relic of exuberance. I don't think Tesla is going to zero, but the risks here are significant and we have not see the bottom yet.

Rising Short Interest Will Add to Selling Pressure

Short interest in TSLA was last reported for May 15 according to yCharts was at approximately 21% of outstanding shares with a sharp increase in recent weeks consistent with the ongoing selloff. I expect that in the next short interest update considering data through May 31, this ratio will climb higher as some large cap stocks with the highest short interest in the market regularly reach levels above 30%. What I'm focusing on is that this metric still has 'upside' based on the company's own record of short interest which reached 28% back in 2012. The current weakness only emboldens bears to push for lower prices. What this means is that absent a major positive fundamental catalyst or development, the stock will likely remain pressured and under attack. Based on the recent trading actions, major long term investors have decided that now is the time to sell.

Conclusion

I am managing a short Tesla position via options. My price target is $120 representing ~36% downside from the current price. I think it can reach that level within the next year. The price target is based on a comparison with Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) that trades at 1.1x Enterprise Value to Forward Revenues (EV/FWD Revenues). TSLA would be at an equal multiple to F at approximately $117. Ford has a better business model and product lineup, betting on fuel-efficient vehicles while incorporating hybrid options. Although I like Ford as a brand I am not a buyer of the stock here either. The macro bear case would have widespread implications for the entire market and obviously F would also be hit.

If TSLA shares do reach $120, the case might still be made that it's still too richy valued. A $22 billion valuation and 18x FY2020 earnings would be fair in my opinion. However, the possibility of a further deterioration in the outlook and weaker than expected financial position would open the door for even more downside. A global recession could very well take TSLA sub $50 modeling 20-30% downside to sales forecasts. For the bears shorting and looking for lower levels, the risk is that the current macro headwinds turns out to be much less benign than the setup implies. A quick and favorable resolution with China, Trump backing away from tariffs with Mexico, and better than expected operational figures would be a positive for TSLA helping the stock find a bottom. I believe the risks are tilted to the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.