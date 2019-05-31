Nutanix: The Subscription Shift Will Eventually Pay Off

This decline, however, is largely prompted by the company's shift to subscription-based deals. Subscription billings comprised 65% of this quarter's total, up eight points sequentially.

Surprisingly, Nutanix's revenue growth slipped negative for the first time ever, after growing at 17% y/y last quarter (and in the ~30% y/y range last fiscal year).

There doesn't seem to be a bottom for Nutanix (NTNX), the once-highflying vendor of hyperconverged infrastructure (NYSE:HCI) tools that has turned enterprise virtualization on its head and given legacy giant VMware (VMW) a run for its money. After falling precipitously all year, shares of Nutanix dropped another 15% toward new 52-week lows on the back of a poor third-quarter earnings release, marked by a surprise revenue decline and a heavy miss to Wall Street's estimates:

Unfortunately for Nutanix, it's likely to get worse before it gets any better. Investors are wanting clarity on whether the company can sort out its sales issues and continue to position itself as an infrastructure disruptor in the market. There's no doubt that Nutanix is still considered a "best in breed" vendor; the company has been anointed as recently as November by industry analyst Gartner as the category leader in HCI, with VMware and DellEMC far behind. The company has also notched a high net promoter score (NPS) of 90. The question, however, is whether Nutanix can turn its uncompromising technology leadership into sales growth, especially at a time when global IT leaders might be slowing down their purchases.

Over the long term, Nutanix's subscription shift and continually improving margins give the company a strong foothold; and should shares deteriorate meaningfully further, I'd imagine that Nutanix would attract the attention of its larger competitors as a potential M&A target. The company's current ~$5 billion market cap, after all, is a pittance to pay for ~$1 billion in annual revenues and considerable technology R&D assets. In my view, investors shouldn't buy the dip immediately, but keep an eye out for an entry point in Nutanix. Investors need clarity that the company isn't facing any serious sales execution issues, and that any near-term headwinds caused by the subscription transition can eventually pave the way to revenue growth in the future.

The near-term headwinds of the subscription shift

Investors are understandably spooked that Nutanix's revenue growth turned negative for the first time ever - a scary position to be in for a recent IPO who, as recently as last year, was posting strong 30-40% y/y growth rates. Here's a look at the company's billings and revenue trends:

Figure 1. Nutanix billings/revenue results Source: Nutanix Q3 earnings deck

Revenues slipped by -1% y/y to $287.6 million, missing Wall Street's mark of $297.2 million (+3% y/y) by a four-point margin. Similarly, billings also saw a -1% y/y decline to $346.0 million.

It's incredibly important to realize, however, that the mix of Nutanix's underlying revenue is a huge driver behind this revenue decline. You'll recall that Nutanix made a decision last year to eliminate pass-through hardware revenues (which carried much lower margins) and focus on selling software only; and more specifically within software, focus even more on driving subscription sales. Nutanix is not the only company to pivot to subscription sales; notable examples of success include Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK).

Yet as software investors know, the initial phases of a transition to subscription revenues often is accompanied by revenue declines. The reason is simple: one-time sales that used to provide a huge immediate boost to revenues are now deferred over longer periods of time. Customers pay less upfront, but they do pay more over time - hence why subscription businesses are said to increase their customers' lifetime values. It's also a more profitable business model, as renewal deals are less costly to pursue than new business (and much more likely to succeed). Speaking of renewals, we note that Nutanix has a huge 140% net retention rate - meaning that of last year's customer cohort, the average customer ended up purchasing 40% more.

We should appreciate the fact that Nutanix's shift to subscription sales has occurred perhaps a bit faster than management expected, hence the reason why Nutanix underperformed relative to its own guidance. Subscription billings made up 65% of this quarter's total - that's up eight points sequentially, and very close to the company's long-term target of 80% to be achieved within two years.

Figure 2. Nutanix subscription billings mix Source: Nutanix Q3 earnings deck

Here's some further color from Duston Williams, Nutanix's CFO, on the subscription transition during his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We remain very excited about the transition to a subscription-based business as there are many long-term benefits to the business associated with the shift. Some of these benefits include ultimately a more predictable recurring billings and revenue stream, allowing customers to choose their software license term rather than paying for the entire license fee upfront, as occurs in the life of device type purchase. Providing license portability for our customers both on-prem and off-prem and the lower go to market cost that is inherent with subscription business models. Now while there are substantial benefits to the business associated with this transition to a subscription-based model. There are also clearly, some friction points to our top-line as a result of this transition [...] Some of the top line impacting subscription related friction points include life of device software licenses have a perceived duration of five plus years versus a new term based capacity license, which averages less than four years in duration. Although we expect to collect the fifth year and beyond upon renewal, this duration impact and other factors result in some upfront top-line billings and revenue compression."

In effect, the subscription transition has created a lot of optical noise in Nutanix's financials. Multi-year deals often don't show up in billings, and certainly not in revenues. We need to focus on fundamental business drivers - the fact that Nutanix landed 820 new customers in the quarter, including a large $8 million new deal and a $3 million renewal with am agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; as well as the fact that Nutanix reported a 40% y/y growth in pipeline leads.

As previously mentioned, it's likely to get worse before it gets better for Nutanix. Investors want to see more clarity on the company's growth trajectory, which at the moment is muddled by a rapid subscription transition. Long-term investors, however, should take comfort in the fact that Nutanix is still adding customers, signing large deals and building its pipeline.

Enough cash in the bank to play the long game

The other point that is necessary to make is that Nutanix is no Tesla (TSLA): Nutanix can afford to make the long-term decision to defer revenues into the future because its cash position is well cushioned.

As of the end of Q3, Nutanix has a total of $934 million in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, netting out against $430 million of debt - indicating a net cash position of $504 million:

Figure 3. Nutanix balance sheet Source: Nutanix 3Q19 earnings release

And unlike other cash guzzlers in the software sector, Nutanix was FCF positive. However, in the nine months in the fiscal year-to-date, Nutanix has burned $43 million, most from the recent quarter, compared to the $23.7 million of positive FCF in the year-ago period:

Figure 4. Nutanix FCF

Source: Nutanix 3Q19 earnings release

We note as well that as Nutanix continues its pivot into subscription software, its margins have seen tremendous improvements as well, further bolstering the company's cash flow. Pro forma gross margins clocked in at 77.1% this quarter, nearly a ten-point jump from 68.4% in the year-ago quarter.

How should investors react?

My long-term view on Nutanix remains constructive; however, sentiment against the stock is likely to be weak in the near term. Once Nutanix is able to "train" investors and analysts to ignore the near-term noise surrounding its subscription transition and convince them that the underlying business is healthy, the shares should form a base and rally again.

