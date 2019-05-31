All Signs Point To Lower Treasury Yields

It is no secret that the global economy is slowing; economic data points are beginning to print below expectations, recent PMI numbers point to a deceleration of consumption globally and international trade is quickly deteriorating. In light of these facts global equities appear to be losing steam while US fixed income and money markets have begun pricing in future easing, with short term interest rate futures curves inverting and US treasury yield curves approaching (or already in) inversion. The severity and length of the oncoming slowdown in global growth is, as always, unknowable. However, there are a number of factors one can point out to explain the recent softness in economic activity, and understanding these factors can help one accurately predict this slowdowns ultimate effects.

The lead up to and culmination of December 2018

The global economic system runs on US dollars. US treasury bond yields, which essentially set the benchmark price of borrowing in US dollars remain the most important factor in global financial markets. When yields are high, US treasuries attract investment, directing money away from the the global private sector; restricting business/consumer lending and increasing borrowing costs. This creates a relationship between yields and growth/inflation that is self-correcting or reflexive. When yields gain too much momentum, growth and inflation begins to slow which sets up an environment for lower yields. As both US and foreign, public and private sectors have accumulated dollar denominated debt throughout the post-Bretton Woods era, incremental changes to the borrowing cost have had increased effects on aggregate economic activity. These factors shed light on the chart below, which shows a clear channel trend down in the 30 year treasury bond rate with every RSI reading above 60 corresponding with a "local maximum" in yield, each followed by prolonged and sustained moves lower in yield.

US 30 Year Treasury Yield

Source: TradingView

The peak in interest rate momentum seen most recently around October 1st of 2018 marked the beginning of the infamous 3 month tantrum in which a sharp selloff equities and corporate credit ultimately culminated in the Federal reserve stopping its trajectory of rate hikes and balance sheet contraction.

China's Monetary Situation

China has been the engine of global growth for the post-GFC economy, and it plays a central role in this story. By simultaneously: (1) maintaining exchange rate stability with the US dollar (by keeping a lid on capital flows), (2) exporting goods (more than it imports, i.e. current account deficit) to the rest of the world in return for US dollars and (3) fashioning a behemoth of a Yuan-based banking sector it has been able to import the raw materials required to build modern megacities, employ a new middle class and bring millions out of poverty.

China M2 Money Supply

Source: Daniel Lacalle (Twitter)The growth that China has experienced is undeniable and its importance to the global economy must not be understated. It has become clear to anyone paying attention that China's economy has started to slow once again, as it's rulers attempt to keep the ship sailing using various unconventional monetary policy measures such as RRR (Required Reserve Requirement) cuts, loans to government owned enterprises and so on. Such increases in debt financing are subject to diminishing returns as the increased burden of the economy to service the debt through cash flows weighs on final demand. In addition to the burden of debt, the Chinese economy must come to terms with the deflationary forces of an aging population and a decreasing birth rate. The only way the CCP could escape the trap they have set themselves is to reduce burden of debt itself, through inflationary monetary policy. Unfortunately, China has a limited ability to affect inflation through its monetary policy as much of its purchases of primary resources are made in US dollars, the supply of which they have no control over. However, by allowing the yuan to slide (or perhaps even trade freely) against the US dollar it will be able to ease real debt burdens and thus avoid a "debt-deflation" dynamic.

USDCNH

Source: IG Trading

Dollar strength will kill inflation expectations

When China does allow its currency to trade higher or break free north of 7USD, a deflationary shock will be set in motion as China's competitors currencies fall in tandem with their own in order compensate for deteriorating relative terms of trade. This in turn would eliminate any hopes of global reflation as US realised inflation and inflation expectations would collapse.

US 10 Year Breakeven Inflation Rate

Source: Sunchartist (Twitter)

This situation, or any variant of it, would give the Fed the go-ahead to resume unconventional easing policies. In this situation, long duration treasury yields will be bid towards 2016 levels or even lower.

Conclusion: Opportunities and risks

Between a extremely levered global economy (in non-financial debt to GDP terms) and the world's largest economy (in PPP terms) stumbling into a debt-deflation trap the likelihood of a global deflationary shock appears to be increasing. In this macroeconomic backdrop, the Federal reserve will have no choice but to keep rates (all along the curve) suppressed. Once this reality sets in, the recent rally in US treasuries will accelerate bringing yields down to or below all time lows. Between now and then, however, there is bound to be transient pullbacks in bond prices which I view as an opportunity to accumulate a tidy long position in long duration treasuries or treasury futures (for those experienced in derivatives trading). Of course, there is no perfect trade idea, and as such this entire thesis may not come to fruition if we see a materially lower US dollar in the short term along with a rally in commodity prices. These risks must be given the attention they demand. Currently, these risks remain well contained and so I maintain my recommendation to increase one's allocation to long duration treasuries with high conviction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.