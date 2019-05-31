Another AmBase Litigation Saga With Whopping Upside, Market Valuation Implies That Participation In Them Is Low-Risk And Nearly Free

CEO Bianco and AmBase' longtime lawyer David H Thompson are highly skilled in managing protracted and complex litigation with demonstrated track-record. CEO's dilutive litigation financing is challenged by an activist investor.

All parties involved are well-established NY-real-estate players. Thus, some collection-related risks mitigated. Additionally, punitive damages up to 1B$ might be awarded and RICO Act-claims involved, given the enormity of allegedly carried-out scheme.

The validity of the Company's underlying claims reaffirmed by evidence provided in discovery and recent appeal. In a base-case scenario, AmBase will be entitled to about 150M$, or 10x upside.

Its ~15M$ valuation merely incorporates its worst-case downside, protected by 5.7M$ in cash, 11M$-tax-refunds from IRS and 100M$ in NOLs; but attributes zero value to AmBase' litigation pursuits.

AmBase Corp. - misunderstood, forgotten and unfollowed stock due to its illiquidity, the complexity of its litigation matters and history of corporate governance issues.

Liquidity Warning: thinly traded security, huge bid/offer spreads. At current trading volume, the stock might be only investable for small personal accounts. A position should be accumulated patiently, using limit orders.

History And Introduction

In November 1990, Richard A Bianco, ex-Managing Director in Dillon, Read & Co filled a group 13D, indicating his interest to gain control in AmBase, the holding entity of Carteret Savings - a profitable bank, that turned insolvent due to FDIC's repeal of previously introduced "supervisory goodwill" accounting treatment.

In March 1991, Bianco eventually took over the company and since he has been acting as its CEO-Chairman with 42% stake.

Despite Bianco's numerous attempts to recapitalize the distressed but profitable bank and attract investors, Carteret, like many other banks with substantial goodwill on balance sheets, could not withstand the wave of seizures and ended up in possession of FDIC.

In 1996, another victim of FDIC policy, Winstar, represented by Cooper & Kirk law office, obtained a favorable opinion from the Supreme Court. This precedent gave the green light to all suffered parties and, eventually, in 2012, after more than 15 years of lengthy and costly litigation, Ambase was awarded 180m$ in damages. While it was the last Winstar-related case, AmBase obtained the most favorable settlement it could achieve with the government - more than 85% of alleged damages. In her decision, the judge mentioned that she would prefer to grant as triple as much she granted (given federal interest rate and 15 years length of litigation), but her hands were tied - if one sues the state, one, at best, will recoup damages at par value, without any interest.

It was a remarkable victory for Bianco and AmBase legal team, led by David H Thompson from mentioned Cooper&Kirk law office (SA community might be familiar with him as the lead plaintiff lawyer in challenging Freddie Mac/Fannie Mae nationalization). Richard took home over 10m$ in bonuses, and some of AmBase's shareholders profited hugely as well - the stock rose from its ~ 0.1$ lows in 2010 to 4.55$ (2$ special dividend-adjusted) highs in 2015.

Following 2$-distribution and buybacks, Bianco, driven by the plan to realize value from AmBase's NOLs-rich accounts, kept 60m$ in cash (or 1.5$ per share) and invested them in development of the unique real-estate project (111 West 57th) with a majority equity stake (59%) in its capital. His fellow equity-investors were project-developers - JDS and PMG, and as it was later revealed, the fourth co-investor was Sergey Adoniev, Russian billionaire and philanthropist with criminal records in the USA for participation in the scheme to defraud Kazakhstan government.

AIG provided 400m$ mortgage and Apollo REIT another 325m$ as high-yield mezzanine-loan (all numbers are interest-inclusive).

With estimated units sales north of 1.4B$ (and this estimate is still valid), Bianco expected that company's investment is well secured by a huge spread between budgeted sales and budgeted cost. While he lacked any real estate development expertise, he hedged some of the industry-related risks in JV-agreement. For example, "equity put" provision constitutes that if hard-cost grew more than 10% from one budget to another, AmBase entitled to sell its equity stake to developers based on the formula "AmBase overall investments + 20% IRR". If developers' entity does not honor AmBase contractual rights, then its officers become personally liable.

Eventually, budget-related risks have been materialized - cost rose significantly, AmBase and Bianco provided extra ~10m$, developers issued another capital calls shortly thereafter, Bianco asked to produce an updated budget (which, as it became more evident in discovery, would entitle AmBase to exercise its "equity put", if it was provided) - but Developers did not provide any (while were obligated to do so). Bianco sued, developers proposed expensive (more than 17% interest rate + 5-11% in equity on 100m$ debt) and diluting mezzanine financing from Baupost, Bianco did not consent. Apollo REIT declared its mezzanine loan "out of balance" - meaning that the entity doesn't have enough funds remaining in the loan based on the costs needed to complete the project (overruns) and still, Bianco did not consent to approve financing and over again demanded the money-back -- this time based on Apollo calculations/budget in its "out-of-balance" notice.

Apollo allegedly became aware that issued first notice could significantly strengthen AmBase' case in the court, so they drastically altered earlier calculations and sent an amended notice with a lower amount of overruns.

Bianco repeatedly insisted on exercising then-worth 120M$ "equity put" and since Developers did not receive Bianco's consent to dilutive capital-infusion, they, allegedly, and in order to preserve their equity in the project, colluded with Apollo and third-party entity (the "Spruce") managed by Spruce Capital Partners, and successfully carried out the scheme that effectively deprived AmBase' and Atlantic LLC/Adoniev' equity interest in JV, but not developers' :

-Apollo REIT sold 25m$ piece of its 325m$-loan to Spruce at par value, amended its inter-creditor agreement in a way that would require Spruce to continue to retain Developers as construction managers and authorized to transfer its post-foreclosure equity-interest to Developers.

In the next day after note acquisition, Spruce declared that newly acquired note was in a event of default. Bianco requested to sell JV-assets in public auction - the most typical procedure under Uniform Commercial Code, but Developers, who controlled JV, decided to proceed without public sale (by conducting little-used process "strict foreclosure") thereby willingly giving away any surplus Developers and AmBase most probably would gain from their equity interest, if the auction took place.

AmBase attorneys petitioned the court for "preliminary injunction" (asked to halt strict-foreclosure) and even succeed to delay strict foreclosure for more than a month. However, they did not get a sympathetic ear in the courtroom - all equity was wiped out without any bidding process. Developers, not surprisingly, managed to keep some equity interest in the newly-recapitalized entity.

Only recently AmBase obtained a more favorable ruling in foreclosure-case from First Appellate Division, NY Appellate Court. While "preliminary injunction" is not a relevant issue anymore, given the fact that property was irreversibly foreclosed year and a half ago, the Court recognized that AmBase might be entitled to damages from Spruce, if it will be proved in the retrial that AmBase had right to object to the strict foreclosure. In my estimation, this opinion implicitly indicates that AmBase had the right to do so.

Following foreclosure, while AmBase was without cash (but with valuable real-estate), Bianco agreed to provide up to 7m$ from his pocket to finance litigation. In return, he was entitled to 30-45% of awarded damages from lawsuits.

IsZo Capital, an activist investor with 25% of the Company, nowadays is trying to invalidate Bianco' financing. Their claims related to the invalidation of "litigation agreement" are sound and so far survived CEO's Motion To Dismiss.

A few days ago, he amended the litigation financing agreement and will be entitled to 25% from any proceeds. In return, AmBase paid back to him all litigation expenses he financed so far - 3.8M$

At first sight, it might look that Bianco lost his confidence in Company' lawsuits - and made a cash-out, but as it will be discussed later, it might have an entirely different purpose - Bianco's attempt to validate his "litigation agreement".

Giving the history of the Company, background of its attorneys, underlying claims, relevant evidence and recent court decisions in disputed matters, I believe that AmBase is somewhere in the middle of another litigation cycle at the end of which current shareholders will profit hugely. If I am mistaken, the balance sheet is likely to protect them from any significant downside. Legal proceedings, initiated by the activist investor, are likely to protect shareholders from any possible mismanagement or any self-dealing transactions in the future.

Downside scenario- AmBase as a shell corporation costs more than its current market ~16M$ capitalization

Even in the most highly unlikely event that AmBase will not benefit from its only business activity - recovering damages in courts, stock's price is well protected from any significant downside by its strong balance sheet:

5.7M$ in cash (adjusted to recent bonus and litigation financing reimbursement), 11M$ in tax-refunds from IRS in the next three years, and more than 100M$ in NOLs, most of which will expire only in 2027.

Run-rate is about 3M$ per year. Half of them attributable to the high compensation of Bianco and AmBase' managers. Another 1.5M$ are legal fees.

Company has indicated in its recent 10-K, that

Over the next several months, the Company will seek to manage its current level of cash and cash equivalents, including but not limited to reducing operating expenses and seeking recoveries from various sources, although this cannot be assured.

While management' intention to reduce expenses is straightforward, "seeking recoveries from various sources" might indicate several different things: some undisclosed settlement negotiations are taking or will take place. Another possible source of "recoveries" might be IRS, but as far as I familiar with the matters, there are no pending disputes between them and Company. Based on my DD, source of recovery "in the next several months" might be a resolution on Spruce-action.

There is a common misconception that it might take another 20 years to litigate those matters, as it was with FDIC lawsuit. Eventually, all cash will be wasted on lawyers. My opinion differs:

USA government has unlimited both financial and human resources to defend its interests in courts. Moreover, current laws even stimulate state to do so - as it was previously discussed, due to sovereign immunity, plaintiffs can not claim any interest on the awarded damages. By contrast, in currently discussed cases, AmBase "asset" yields at least 9% (NY-statutory rate) or 20% interest rate (in abovementioned "equity put"-case/Spruce litigation). Moreover, a lawsuit brought by real-estate broker uncovers that apart from the financial aspect of the issue, there is also significant reputational and marketing risks involved - Broker claims that pending actions against Developers undermined 111W57 selling and marketing efforts.

With construction coming to the end, with evidence becoming stronger, discovery requests more penetrating and claims more alarming (RICO-act, constructive trust, permanent injunction), I assume that defendants might have a stronger inclination toward a settlement with AmBase then they had in previous years. At least, Bianco indicated his interest to settle. He also recognizes that there are collection-related risks and recently made an amendment to "litigation financing agreement", which eliminates the risk that he might prolong the litigation in order to obtain significantly higher participation in damages. (before the amendment, he was entitled to 45% of damages, if awarded after 10.2020, or 30% if before.).

Even without a settlement, a relatively quick resolution is possible in Spruce-action. If claims for constructive trust/permanent injunction will be granted, and AmBase again in equity, Bianco might "sabotage" the whole project, inducing Lenders/Developers to settle. Legal disclosures about pending actions in condos prospectus might affect the marketability of proposed units, too.

IsZo Capital v. Richard Bianco et al - Activist Investor Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Self-Dealing Transactions

IsZo Capital is small-cap growth-orientated hedge-fund with a significant stake in AmBase' capital. Their market underperformance over the years or AUM reduction seems to be directly related to the fact that they bought 20% of Company in 2015, then traded on its multiyear highs. They recently sought to increase their position but when management reminded about 25%-poison pill - IsZo sold some shares and maintained a 24.95% position.

One year ago, and on behalf of other shareholders, IsZo filled complaint against BoD and claimed that Bianco/BoD/Management breached fiduciary duties by:

1) Refusal to consent to refinancing/settlement that ended up in foreclosure

Bianco had never expressly refused to 100m$-refinancing from Baupost. He rightly asked to provide necessary budget-related documents and indicated his entitlement to exercise "equity put", or, at least, to treat overruns as "Managers Overruns", as defined in JV-agreement, which would be dilutive for Developers, not for AmBase.

Had he approved the refinancing, he might put the Company in a much less favorable position in litigating disputed matters by being "stuck" with the newly approved and allegedly manipulated budget.

JDS tried to sue AmBase on the very same basis, but it has never evolved in something more than 4-pages summons.

As to the settlement, it's not clear whether he actually received any proposal. According to the complaint, third-party proposed 60M$ upfront, and 40M$ contingent on successful completion of the Project. At that time, AmBase "equity put" grew to around 120M$, so it's not completely clear whether he did any misdoing by refusing this low-ball settlement-offer. Since then, the value of damages and the number of defendants (those damages can be claimed from, thus mitigating collection risks) increased considerably.

Those claims did not survive CEO's Motion To Dismiss, IsZo filled an appeal.

2) Allowing Bianco to enter into "litigation agreement" that diluted shareholders' interest in 111W57 litigation.

Post-foreclosure, in late 2017, the only two assets Company possessed were house in Greenwich, valued around 5M$ (but Company took 2.5M loan against it) , and legal rights in litigation. Bianco, due to "urgency", entered into an agreement between AmBase and himself that would entitle him to 30% of damages awarded in following 3-years or 45% of any damages obtained after this period. If no damages will be awarded, then AmBase owed nothing to Bianco. In return, he agreed to provide up to 7M$ on a contingent basis to finance AmBase' multiyear legal expenses. BoD, which mostly consists of Bianco's close family members, blessed the deal.

Delaware law has three standards of review for evaluating director decision-making: "business judgment", "enhanced scrutiny" and "entire fairness". Bianco claims that Company' board is independent and disinterested and therefore "business judgment" standard should apply, under which IsZo must prove that abovementioned transaction was inappropriate.

IsZo' reasoning, in my opinion, is more sound: the majority of the board are immediate family of Bianco, all of them work/worked under his leadership in family entity "BARC Investments LLC", which holds 42% of AmBase. Thus, they are not independent, nor disinterested and might profit from the transaction. Once IsZo proves that decision was made without a majority of independent or disinterested directors, "entire fairness" standard will apply. In this case, the burden of proof that deal was "entirely fair" will fall on BoD. Then, relevant questions might arise: Whether financing was urgent? Did BoD try to obtain non-conflicted financing? If yes, did BoD provide the necessary documentation to litigation financing firms? Whether it was possible to obtain additional cash, using the 5M$ property-for-sale as collateral? Was it really important to underwrite litigation for years in advance?

All claims related to "litigation financing", including declaratory judgment that seeks invalidation of the agreement, survived Bianco' MTD and he filled an appeal. Since parties engaged in discovery, new evidence might be obtained.

A few days ago, Bianco amended this agreement. Now, he will be entitled to 25% of proceeds, but Company repaid 3.6M he had provided until now.

At first glance, it might look that he lost his faith in Company' litigation efforts, does not have "skin in the game" and simply made a cash-out in a self-serving manner. Since I am confident in AmBase' recovery pursuits and certain that tenacious litigator like Bianco perceive those pursuits likewise (otherwise, he would not underwrite this financing from the outset), and after carefully learning the amendment I draw distinct conclusion: this amendment serves an entirely different purpose - to "ratify" his financing agreement (and secure his entitlement to damages) that originally was made, probably, without a majority of independent or disinterested directors - and, thus, might be found invalid by a court. This time, it was "ratified" by a Special-Committee - Bianco, in my estimation, is trying to ensure that "entire fairness" will not apply:

Source: Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation

Since the reduction in Bianco entitlement was not part of any kind of settlement with IsZo, his 25%-entitlement most likely will be further disputed by IsZo.

Some kind of settlement is more likely, giving the cost of litigation, tax issues, AmBase' historical precedent and matters at stake:

IsZo is not the first initiator of legal proceeding against CEO Bianco. In 2005, a group of private investors, frustrated by allegedly excessive Bianco's salary, demanded to inspect its books and records of the Company. When Bianco refused, they sued Company - and won favorable court opinion. One year later, Bianco settled with investors by buying their 12.5%-stake with 50% premium to market. Bianco bought those shares and paid 20%-premium on his expense. Additional 1.1M$ fee was paid by AmBase. This payment constituted an additional 30% premium on per share basis but made exclusively on the expense of other shareholders.

Settlement of such (buyout) is less likely to be a case with IsZo: Firstly, their stake much bigger. Secondly, they are less likely to agree on a price - IsZo probably seeking to recoup, given their average (~1.7$ per share) and initiated legal proceedings. Thirdly, with 67%-stake (42%+25%), for Bianco, probably, it will be much less attractive bargain pay himself and his family high-6-digits salaries - it would be like to move money from one pocket to another, given federal-rates on high income. So far, he has never tried to take the company private or increase his stake above "controlling-shareholder"-threshold, even when it traded for-pennies-to-the-dollar - clear indication, that it was important to him to keep AmBase as a public company and not to trigger 50%-threshold. Fourthly, settlement of such might be considered as pure "greenmail". Somebody else might sue him and exacerbate his situation.

Based on those assumptions, I assume that settlement with IsZo, if any, will take place in the form of renegotiation of Bianco's entitlement to awarded damages under "litigation financing agreement".

AmBase Corp. v Spruce - Action Reinstated After Appeal, Company Claims That "Foreclosure"-With-No-Auction Was Improper, Seeks Recovery In Cash And Equity, High Punitive Damages For Alleged Bad-Faith Collusion.

In July 2017, after news on 111 West 57th default came out, and AmBase dropped in value from 40M$ to 13M$, I bought as many shares as I can - upon my DD, I thought, the court was going to impose foreclosure auction, given that it was evident that there was some value in equity and apparently back-door deal to wipe-out valuable equity. By no means, I am not a lawyer and was barely able to understand all this legalese in 2017, but I felt confident about my underlying thesis: if I was proven right, proceeds from auction sale would secure me a quick profit. The downside, maybe to a somewhat limited extent, was protected by "equity put"-case (that evolved to RICO-act complaint) and 5M$ value of Real-Estate. This thesis did not work out exactly how I expected, and it took a considerable amount of time to realize some gains.

Following reinstation of Spruce-case and considering some earlier developments, I, once again, bought as many shares as I can - while it's still not absolutely clear if there is any "quick profit" on the horizon, the big picture is entirely different: downside is much more protected by cash and cash-like "receivables" from IRS; upside rose significantly - due to incurred interest, RICO and punitive damages claims. Recent decision of appellate division also suggested that AmBase might claim their equity interests in the project; base of defendants, damages can be claimed from, grew and truly diversified; CEO put his own money on those cases - and IsZo, being well-familiar with the situation and prospect of cases, sued him, and cannot even add to their position; and, most importantly, position of AmBase seems to be quite strong in disputed matters.

From the recently Amended Complaint:

(The whole complaint pleaded as "fact common to all claims". And indeed, there are not many "questions of fact", if any. AmBase seeks for judicial interpretation of discussed actions):

Spruce, Stern, and Maloney arranged with non-party Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., the project’s mezzanine lender, to cleave off the most junior $25 million piece of the project’s $325 mezzanine loan and sell it to Spruce. Simultaneously — and as a precondition to the loan sale (at par value - author's note) — Spruce, Stern, and Maloney arranged to have Apollo (and non-party senior mortgage lender AIG Asset Management) sign onto an amendment to the intercreditor agreement that would both permit and mandate ( “shall cause the Construction of the Project to continue to be performed by a Construction Manager" or by -authorizing the Spruce “to Transfer a non-controlling indirect interest” - author's note) that, after it pulled off the strict foreclosure, Spruce effectively “partner” with Stern and Maloney. Source : Complaint Immediately after Spruce purchased the newly split off $25 million junior mezzanine loan, it declared an event of default based on the “out of balance” condition. By letter dated July 7, 2017, Spruce notified Sponsor of its proposal under the New York Uniform Commercial Code (“U.C.C.”) to accept the collateral securing the loan (Junior Mezzanine Borrower’s 100% membership interest in the Senior Mezzanine Borrower, which in turn owned a 100% membership interest in the Mortgage Borrower, i.e., the owner of the Property) in full satisfaction of Junior Mezzanine Borrower’s obligations under the loan. This proposal—a strict foreclosure—would deprive Plaintiff of the entire value of its investment without a foreclosure sale taking place—as it divested the Company of its indirect ownership of the Property—even though the value of the collateral vastly exceeded the balance on the loan*. Source: Complaint

*This claim was and is still easily proved by:

1) The most junior mezz-debt was sold at par value;

2) Apollo REIT 17Q2 statement that "Once completed, ARI's last dollar of exposure in the approximately 305,000 square foot property comprised of 60 condo units totaling approximately 250,000 square feet and one retail condo totaling approximately 55,000 square feet, will be less than $2,700 per square foot. It is worth noting that without formally launching a sales effort, units have been put under contract at prices well north of ARI's basis" - ARI confirmed that there is a huge spread between budgeted costs and budgeted sales

3) Following foreclosure, additional 90M$ was invested, as preferable equity

4) Following foreclosure, Spruce paid $14.6M as NY-transfer-tax

_____________________________________________________________

Unexpectedly, on July 19, 2017, Sponsor — who also stood to lose all its capital investment — informed Plaintiff that it refused to object to Spruce’s proposed acceptance of the collateral, citing specious legal restrictions on their ability to object to the proposal and denying that Plaintiff had any say over this decision. Though the full scope of Stern and Maloney’s continuing interest in the project was unknown to Investment at the time, Spruce* had paid Stern and Maloney to accept the strict foreclosure proposal, by offering a highly lucrative project management agreement, with a profit-participation, to Stern and Maloney, which effectively put Stern and Maloney back in the deal. Source : Complaint

*Spruce lawyers have never concealed that there was an agreement between the parties to take over the property without the auction by conducting little-used "strict-forclosure" procedure :

Just a minute, Judge, the project is being funded by the senior lenders, and only because my client came in as a $25 million mezzanine, and got actually all of the parties together in reliance on the fact that there could be a strict foreclosure here, in reliance on that fact -- Source : Spruce' lawyer, 7/2017 TRO hearings

Why, then, AmBase "lost" its original case?

In her decision, now-retired ex-Justice Bransten ruled that AmBase has "no standing" as far as it was not recognized as "any other person, other than the debtor, holding an interest in the collateral subordinate to the security interest that is the subject of the proposal" under UCC, and, thus, could not object strict-forclosure proposal, because AmBase did not hold directly interest in collateral, but held 100% interest in Investment LLC that held 40% non-controlling interest in LLC, that held interest in 111West57 collateral. As a matter of fact, she did not address UCC-"good faith"-provision claims (collusion, value of equity in excess of balance) in her ruling, most of which were not pleaded in the original complaint, but arose later as evidence came out from amended inter-creditor-agreement and Apollo' guidance and introduced in further court filings and hearing.

When it comes down to the interpretation of "any other person, other than the debtor, holding an interest in the collateral subordinate to the security interest that is the subject of the proposal", opinions differ. For example, Justice Ramses reasonably asked, "Why wouldn't a minority shareholder have interest in the collateral?", before granting TRO to AmBase.

And most significantly, First Department of Appellate Division stated on this case that it might be "judicially determined Investment LLC (as opposed to AmBase, the parent company) had the right to object to the strict foreclosure pursuant to Uniform Commercial Code (NYSEARCA:UCC) § 9-620(NYSE:A) (2) (NYSE:B)" , and sent it to "retrial".

What does this decision mean for AmBase?

Court affirms Bransten's order, but to a limited extent:

Plaintiff AmBase Corporation - Investment's parent - does not explain why it (as opposed to Investment) has standing. For example, it does not contend that Investment's corporate veil should be reverse-pierced to benefit it (AmBase). Therefore, at a minimum, the motion court correctly dismissed AmBase's claims. Source: First Departament Decision

Judges explain that "Preliminary injunction" is impossible, given the fact that the property was foreclosed years ago.

Further, they hold that AmBase'/Investment' request for "declaratory judgment is not moot", thus tacitly updating the previous decision, indicating that actual question of law exists between parties and give very specific instructions on how AmBase should proceed and what to allege:

However, the complaint, as currently pleaded, mentions neither damages nor a constructive trust. Similarly, the complaint does not allege that the Spruce defendants acted in bad faith because they colluded with other defendants who are not party to this appeal or that Investment was entitled to object to the strict foreclosure under UCC 9-621(A) (1). As plaintiffs recognize, they need to replead or amend. Source: First Departament Decision

Since there can not be any factual dispute between parties about the issue, given procedural nature of opposed strict-foreclosure, and as far as Appellate Division carefully learned the case and briefs both of appellant and appellee supplemented with various legal theories and defenses - in my opinion, they produced a legal interpretation of those non-disputable actions.

While Appellate Division recognized that there are some insignificant pleading deficiencies in the original complaint (some of them discussed earlier and some might be attributed to lack of time to prepare a complaint, giving then-loomed foreclosure that urged to initiate the action. the original complaint was also tailored for "injunctive relief" - which became irrelevant, given that foreclosure irreversibly done) they would not declare that Investment LLC, subsidiary of AmBase, "might have a right to seek damages" if any sound defense was suggested by Spruce-defendants on hearing or briefs. More of that, they even acknowledged that Investment LLC "explained" "why it has standing". I will remind, that according to (UCC) § 9-620(A) (2) (B) if it had standing, then it had a right to object. Both Investment LLC and AmBase timely objected strict-foreclosure.

How else was the foreclosure allegedly improper?

As directed by the First Department, AmBase claims that its Investment LLC had a right to object under UCC 9-621:

These two consecutive U.C.C. sections (9-620 and 9-621), read together, unquestionably mean that the secured party cannot move forward with a strict foreclosure if it receives an authenticated (signed) objection from either: (A) a party “holding” a subordinate interest in the collateral or (B) a party “claiming” an interest in the collateral (because such a person is entitled to receive a notice of the strict foreclosure proposal and such a recipient, if it objects, blocks the strict foreclosure and compels a foreclosure sale). This is so, whether the secured party gave notice of its proposal to either the holder or claimant of an interest. Thus, Plaintiff needed only to have claimed an interest in the collateral for their objection to “count” — it does not actually need to hold a qualifying interest. Source: Amended Complaint

Although Developers, on behalf of the JV, did not expressly consent on strict-foreclosure - their silence should be treated as "implied consent", as AmBase allege, or otherwise, they did not have authority to "consent" according to JV-agreement, even implicitly - thus, "strict-foreclosure" done without consent and improper in each case.

Moreover, Investment LLC sought to halt foreclosure in its original complaint and pleaded that it had standing, and Appellate Division seems to agree with that.

Source: Original Complaint

To be clear, I don't have a strong opinion on whether they had "standing" to object, as it relates to UCC 9-620/621 - I am not a lawyer. In my opinion, Appellate Division would never have bothered to state that Investment LLC "might had standing" or "explained" "why it had" or advised that Investment LLC "need to amend", if Spruce-appellee had any sound defense on the matter:

Meanwhile, Plaintiff appealed the order denying its preliminary injunction motion and dismissing its complaint. Spruce extensively argued before the First Department that its strict foreclosure was proper, that Investment lacked standing to object to the strict foreclosure under the UCC, and that, in any event, its consummation of the strict foreclosure mooted Plaintiff’s claims. The First Department rejected these arguments. While the Appellate Division affirmed that Plaintiff’s claims for preliminary and permanent injunctions preventing the strict foreclosure from occurring had been mooted by the occurrence of the strict foreclosure, it held that Plaintiff could state a live declaratory judgment claim and that Plaintiff should seek leave to replead. (Meister Aff. Ex. F). This Appellate Division holding, coming as it did, after extensive briefing and argument on Investment’s right to object to the strict foreclosure, implicitly confirms that the strict foreclosure was improper; otherwise Investment would have no claim and there would be no point in amending its complaint. Source: Motion to Amend

A further legal discussion can be found in AmBase' Motion To Amend or, otherwise, in Bianco' affidavit, written in plain English.

Spruce must fill its Motion To Dismiss until end of May. Without any alternative defenses on standing-issue, in my opinion, they have quite tiny chances to defend a case.

Breach of "Good faith"-provision

“Word on the street is they did this to get rid of the equity lender” Undisclosed market source to DebtWire Obligation of Good Faith ("honesty in fact and the observance of reasonable commercial standards of fair dealing") Every contract or duty within the Uniform Commercial Code imposes an obligation of good faith in its performance and enforcement. U.C.C $1-304 Good faith requires the secured party to act to “protect not only its interests, but the debtor’s interests as well.” In re Emergency Beacon Corp., 48 B.R. 341, 349 (S.D.N.Y. 1985). It forbids “sharp trade practice” and “intent to seek unconscionable advantage” over the debtor. Porter v. Wertz, 68 A.D.2d 141, 146 (1st Dep’t 1979); In re CNB Intern., Inc., 393 B.R. 306, 329 (W.D.N.Y. 2008); see also N.Y.U.C.C. § 2-302. Source: Motion to Amend

AmBase alleges that Spruce failed to act in "good faith" in the following ways:

1) Entered into an agreement that would ensure equity-participation and project management to Developers, who intentionally failed to object to strict-foreclosure proposal - and, thus, Spruce "bribed" Developers as AmBase asserts in the complaint.

Not only such agreement does not look honest, stipulated strict foreclosure "a very unusual" according to Complaint and DebtWire.

2) Acceptance of collateral that worth significantly more, then outstanding debt:

Courts applying the UCC’s good faith requirement closely scrutinize strict foreclosures when it is apparent that the foreclosure would permit the lender to take ownership of collateral worth more than the underlying debt. Thus, in Stillwater Liquidating LLC v. Partner Reinsurance Co., Ltd., the court refused to dismiss a claim challenging a bad faith strict foreclosure where the plaintiff “plausibly allege[d] that the economic reality” of the transaction would be to allow the lenders to obtain “rights . . . with a value far in excess of the amount owed.” 2017 WL 318658, at *8 (Sup Ct, NY County, Jan. 23, 2017), aff’d 51 A.D.3d 585 (1st Dep’t 2017). “a secured party’s proposal to accept marketable securities worth $1,000 in full satisfaction of indebtedness in the amount of $100, made in the hopes that the debtor might inadvertently fail to object, would be made in bad faith.” Source: Motion to Amend

3) Spruce knew that Developers lacked authority to consent to its proposal, implicitly or explicitly - according to JV-agreement - and anyway proceeded with strict-forclosure

For alleged breach of U.C.C good-faith provision, AmBase seeks up to 1B$ in punitive damages. To award punitive damages, NY courts require to establish that the defendant acted in "willful, malicious, or wanton conduct", normally, against a public. In commercial litigation, parties usually have contractual ties, so it is quite uncommon that this type of damages awarded. Since AmBase did not have any contractual relationship with Spruce - it might be recognized as "general public"

Alleged Aiding and Abetting Breach of Fiduciary Duty - by Spruce/111 West 57th Property Owner (new lawsuit)/Apollo REIT + Imposition of Constructive Trust on Property and Equity Interest + Equitable Subordination Of Apollo Debt

Since JV-agreement included limited fiduciary duty waiver - it could be a bit harder for AmBase to establish an underlying breach of fiduciary duty. Nevertheless, it does not cover “acts or omissions that involve fraud, intentional misconduct, or a knowing and culpable violation of law,” or “any transaction not permitted or authorized under or pursuant to this Agreement from which such party derived a personal benefit unless all of the members have approved in writing such transaction.”

Developers unquestionably benefited from the alleged back door deal - they preserved their equity interest in the project and continued to manage its development. The main question whether alleged back door deal was “transaction not . . . authorized under” or " intentional misconduct".

Following parties, AmBase alleges, aided to carry out a scheme :

1) Spruce "knew of and substantially assisted the breach. It did so by purchasing the Junior Mezzanine Loan, entering into the ICA Amendment that guaranteed Stern and Maloney an economic stake post-foreclosure, declaring an Event of Default, noticing the strict foreclosure, disregarding the Borrower’s lack of authority and valid objections in violation of the UCC, retaining the Collateral, hiring Stern and Maloney as Construction Managers, and negotiating an equity stake for them in the recapitalized ownership structure"

2) Apollo REIT "knew of and substantially assisted the breach. It did so cutting the mezzanine loan, entered into the ICA Amendment to permit Spruce to partner with Stern and Maloney" and " helped coordinate and arrange such breaches"

3) 111 West 57th Property Owner, owner of 100% interest in the Project :

Source: Complaint against Property Owner

As directed by the First Department, AmBase is seeking for constructive trust. Once imposed, Spruce and Property-Owner will control the asset on behalf of AmBase, effectively giving it full ownership over the project.

What damages AmBase allegedly suffered in Spruce-action?

At least 200M$ - as compensatory damages. It would be hard or impossible to calculate for what amount property was sold, had auction taken place, so AmBase sticks to its JV-agreement. According to it, AmBase equity-interests had debt-like qualities - they were entitled to 20% IRR on invested capital, alongside with other equity investors. Then, proceeds from sales were supposed to cover Manager Overruns, and thereafter remaining cash was distributed as follows: 1) 50% to Developers, 2) 50% to equity-partners distributed corresponding their equity stake (50%*59%=29% for AmBase)

Had AmBase retained its stake, and the property was not transferred in an allegedly illegal transaction - its contractual 20%-IRR entitlement alone would be worth around 200M$, as of today.

Since Spruce and Developers retained their interests in collateral, and since Spruce' mezz-note worth around 25-30M$ - 200M$-damages could be obtained only from the value of the equity.

If AmBase will prove "aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty" in Property or Apollo-case - Company will be entitled to receive damages before mezz-debt of Apollo or Spruce will be paid off.

AmBase also alleges that Spruce Capital Partners, the main entity, controlled Spruce-Mezz-Investor and should be liable, as well. Spruce Capital previously denied that they controlled Spruce-mezz, and claimed that they are "minority shareholder". Nevertheless, Spruce-mezz was undoubtedly managed by Spruce Capital Partners managers.

How long will it take to litigate Spruce-action?

I cannot predict what litigation strategy AmBase will pursue. But indications in 10-K ("will seek recoveries in the next following months"), a recent amendment to the litigation financing agreement, recently paid and not yet properly disclosed 7-digits bonus (Bianco and management did not receive similar bonuses in last 7 years), and a major shift in AmBase' attorney comments ("Any attempt by Spruce to acquire the collateral by strict foreclosure, in my opinion, would be invalid" in 2017, and “As far as I’m concerned, AmBase owns the asset" in 5.2019 -- Stephen Meister) - all this makes me believe that resolution and recoveries are on the way.

Theoretically, court procedures provide a path to a quick resolution. And it would make sense from a strategic perspective to AmBase - for instance, AmBase can seek "summary judgment" only in its "standing" cause of action. If it will be established that they had standing (it should not take more than a few months to determine whether they had), they will have a much stronger position in settlement negotiations. Even without a settlement, theoretically, resolution on "standing" and decision about damages might be obtained in less than one year.

Moreover, all cases mentioned in Spruce-action are assigned to Judge Peter Sherwood and claims in each case identical or similar to each other and that undoubtedly will affect the effectiveness and quickness of the process.

Equity-put and RICO-lawsuit

I will discuss the "equity put"-lawsuit and RICO-act claims in my next article. If David H. Thompson will succeed in the appeal, then AmBase could claim triple damages, or around 500M$-600M$ (before Bianco' 25% entitlement). RICO-act claims rarely survive pleading stages and hardly ever succeed on appeals. But it's exactly David H Thompson specialization - representing plaintiffs in complex commercial disputes in appellate courts. When it relates to RICO, for example, he successfully appealed a decision on Motion To Dismiss in marijuana-related action. Now he is trying to do the same in AmBase RICO-lawsuit.

I encourage my readers to flip through 110-pages Complaint in RICO-action. Unlike previously mentioned complaints, this one is a truly fascinating read and has no-coverage in media outlets. For example:

The conversation returns to the Project with accusations that Stern plans to “screw . . . over” the investors. It comes out that at the time the Joint Venture was formed, Stern and Maloney—who owned part of the property on which the Project would be constructed—were “desperate” and under “enormous pressure” to close. Under these circumstances, Stern and Maloney worked with intermediaries to bring AmBase (specifically, Richard “Dick” Bianco, AmBase’s CEO (“Bianco”)) to the table to provide the critical cash investment needed to close. Reminding him of these circumstances, Maloney accuses Stern of concluding that “its ok to screw them.” Source: RICO-Complaint a. Maloney tells Stern that he “can not have the job turn out like Walker [Tower]. 50% over budget and [a] year late. You not paying attention. 6 months wasted w no staff on the job. I can not have it turn out like Brooklyn w hidden banks [sic] accounts, overruns everywhere, no back up.” b. In turn, Stern accuses Maloney of running a “two-bit ‘organization’” composed of “[c]riminals and morons and secretaries.” Source: RICO-Complaint After the closing of the Construction Loan, PMG employees undertook an investigation of the construction contracts that had been presented to the Construction Loan lenders. Through this investigation, Maloney would later explain in a January 26, 2016 email to Becker, PMG “learned that [JDS] made deals with subs with fictional contracts in order to induce the Banks to close and we are now something more tha[n] $(redacted) over budget and months late, that he was blaming on the union issue that does not exist.” In other words, through a fraud perpetrated by Stern and JDS, by way of the joint venture entities, the Construction Loan lenders had been presented with “fictional” construction contracts that “induced” them to make the $725 million loan based on material misrepresentations about the project’s status Source: RICO-Complaint Most importantly, every budget Defendants proposed to the lenders after disclosing the budget overruns and before December 2016 would have triggered Plaintiffs’ Equity Put Right Source: RICO-Complaint

As it relates to Equity-Put - all core claims survived Developers' MTD in state-court - both "frustration" claim and "personal liability". Resolution on the appeal should take 5-8 months.

As it relates to collection-risk and enforcement of possible monetary judgments against Stern/Maloney - according to JDS bond-prospectus filled in Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, page 181:

"Controlling shareholder (Michael Stern - A/N) and one of the partners (Maloney (?)- A/N) agreed (to Apollo - A/N) that each of them, separately, shall maintain net-worth above 250M$, and liquid net-worth above 30M$".

Conclusion:

Given that AmBase is trading at the value of its cash and future refunds, market attributes no-or-little value to AmBase legal claims. As far as I am convinced that the position of AmBase is remarkably strong in disputed matters, I think it one of the most undervalued nano-cap stocks.

Additional disclosure: Biggest position in my portfolio