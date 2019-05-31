Gold Could Benefit From A Stock Market Bottom

Gold’s inability to rally in May despite mounting fears over the global trade and economic outlook is well known. What merits discussion, however, is how well the gold price has held its own in the face of a strong dollar and a weak stock market. Today, we’ll discuss the question, “What happens to gold after the latest stock market correction has ended?” Here, I’ll argue that, while gold still needs a weak dollar for a sustained rally, the metal is nonetheless well positioned to attract attention after the stock market decline has bottomed.

Despite showing weakness last week, the gold price has actually held up fairly well, given the amount of strength in the U.S. dollar index. The June gold futures price has spent the last few weeks above its May 2 closing low of $1,272. While gold has made little headway since then, the fact that it has managed to tread water despite a collapse in the silver price and a sell-off in gold mining shares is a testament to its latent strength. While investors aren’t exactly flocking to the yellow metal right now, neither do they seem eager to completely liquidate their gold holdings. Evidently, they believe that their golden “insurance policy” may come in handy at some point in the foreseeable future.

Although gold is still down slightly in the month to date, the following graph shows the relative stability of June gold (GCM9) compared with the S&P 500 Index (SPX), which is the benchmark for U.S. equities. The SPX had been outperforming gold for the last several weeks but has begun to slip into a position of relative weakness versus gold, as you can see here.

Source: BigCharts

U.S. stocks have come under increasing selling pressure in May as investors worry over the U.S.-China trade war as well as the global growth outlook. These fears have encouraged investors to turn to the perceived safety of U.S. Treasury bonds and the U.S. dollar while eschewing riskier assets. Gold hasn’t benefited nearly as much as the dollar or the 10-year Treasury, as the following graph of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) attests.

Source: BigCharts

The rally in T-bond prices, as seen above, has resulted in a significant pullback in bond yields across many different maturities. Gold often benefits from lower yields due to the reduced opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. To date, though, gold hasn’t responded to lower yields. Yet a case can still be made for its eventual revival – provided it continues to hold up above the $1,270 level in the coming days.

Indeed, gold doesn’t always rally when investors are fearful of the global economic or U.S. stock market outlooks. Gold sometimes even get caught up in the rush to liquidate assets and raise cash at any cost by panicky investors. Yet what has historically happened whenever the stock market has had a meaningful decline is that, paradoxically, investors often turn to gold once stock prices have bottomed out.

This may seem counterintuitive since stock prices often experience a sharp run-up in the wake of a sell-off. But fear has a funny way of working on investors’ collective mindset. It’s at the point when the actual fear and selling pressure have lifted that many investors realize just how bad things could have gotten during the stock market’s slide. So, they hedge their equity purchases by buying some gold in case things go wrong again.

This tendency for gold to rally after the stock market has produced a meaningful low can be seen in several cases in the years since the 2008 credit crash. Recent examples of this occurred in October 2015 and again in the first few months of 2016. It also occurred in the months following the October-December 2018 stock market panic.

The odds of a meaningful gold rally occurring after the S&P 500 Index has confirmed a bottom to the current decline will increase if the dollar index reverses its recent strength. There can be no denying that the dollar has greatly benefited from safe-haven demand among global investors. When the latest selling pressure breaks for the equity market and investors’ fears over the trade outlook temporarily diminish, some movement out of the dollar and into other assets can be expected. Gold is one of those assets which is attractively priced and stands to benefit from the next major pullback in the U.S. dollar index. This is especially true given that gold becomes more affordable to users of other currencies when the dollar is weaker.

For the purposes of this discussion, I would define a “major pullback” in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) as a decline which takes the greenback decisively under its widely-watched 50-day moving average. This can be seen in the following graph of DXY; the 50-day MA is the blue line which is presently just under the 97.50 level. A close below 97.50 and under the 50-day MA would also result in a series of lower highs and lower lows for the dollar, which is the technical starting point of a short-term declining trend.

Source: BigCharts

While gold is being somewhat supported by increased political and economic uncertainties, it’s still searching for a catalyst which would push prices out of the well-established trading range of the last few months. A sharp pullback in the dollar index would likely serve as that catalyst. An end to the weakness currently plaguing the U.S. stock market would also help facilitate an end to gold’s malaise by encouraging investors to buy gold as a hedge against future equity market volatility.

Until that happens, though, no new purchases in gold are advised since the gold price remains under its 15-day and 50-day moving averages on a weekly closing basis. I instead recommend that investors favor cash over gold for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.