Strong Evidence That PayPal Is Overvalued

PayPal, like any other company, should be evaluated through the prism of its growth.

Of all the results in PayPal’s (PYPL) latest financial report, I want to draw your attention only to two which, in my opinion, leaving no alternative, indicate that the company is overvalued in the short term.

If asked which value driver has the greatest impact on multiples investors are likely to answer ‘growth’. It is growth that largely determines a company’s relative value displayed by the size of its multiples. And this is more a statistical fact than my personal belief.

PayPal is a relatively young company, and there is already a direct relationship between the revenue growth rate and the EV/REVENUE multiple:

In Q1, PayPal’s revenue TTM grew by 15.14% y/y, which was the lowest result in the entire history of the company since it became public. But at the same time, the EV/REVENUE multiple is at its historical maximum, which clearly exceeds the balanced level within the bounds of this relationship.

It seems nonsensical; PayPal’s revenue growth has slowed to a minimum, but at the same time the EV/REVENUE multiple has reached its maximum. And this is particularly puzzling in view of the fact that the average analysts’ expectations do not indicate a high probability of a considerable acceleration in PayPal’s revenue growth rate over the next five years:

By the way, in this connection, it is appropriate to compare PayPal with Facebook (FB), whose growth is also slowing. Facebook's EV/REVENUE multiple is also at a level close to 8x, but at the same time, the company’s revenue TTM growth is twice as high as PayPal’s:

Now let’s look at PayPal’s EBITDA TTM in terms of its growth rate:

We see a similar situation here; the growth rate of EBITDA TTM is close to its historical minimum and, at the same time, the EV/EBITDA multiple is one step away from its historical maximum.

Bottom Line

Last month I wrote two articles about PayPal, both with negative outlooks. Today I repeat that thesis: PayPal might be a great company, but a study of these valuation metrics suggest it is overvalued.

