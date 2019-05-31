Calavo Growers: The Consumption Of Avocados Outpaces The Growth In Population

The company has a history of consistent revenue growth, which is expected to continue into the future.

Calavo Growers directly benefits from the high rate of avocado consumption, as avocados are one of its main products.

The consumption of avocados continues to increase at a higher rate than the growth in the population.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has a strong growth potential going forward. One of the company's main products is avocados, and the consumption of avocados by Americans has increased at a rate that's nearly 10 times higher than the growth in the American population. Based on Calavo Growers' future potential, I think that the stock would make a sound, long-term investment.

Financials

Calavo Growers has shown steady revenue growth over the last decade, but its earnings have been a little volatile. The company operates profitably with low debt levels and reasonable returns on equity, but its profit margins are fairly low averaging around 3%.

The balance sheet shows that the company does not carry any long-term debt and its total liabilities represent 29% of its total asset value. Calavo is lightly financed, which is something I personally like. As debt levels rise, so does the bankruptcy risk - especially for smaller-cap companies like Calavo Growers.

Calavo operates with minimal working capital (with a current ratio of 1.2), meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) just cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). Some companies like Calavo Growers are very efficient at managing their short-term finances and get away with low levels of working capital. Calavo has a history of operating with current ratios in the 1.1 to 1.3 range. Common business wisdom suggests that the company's current ratios are too low and should be closer to 2. Personally, I'm comfortable with the company's low current ratios as it has an established history of operating with minimal working capital without increasing its overall debt.

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), the 2020 forward PE multiple is 39x with a stock price of $93. The full-year trailing PE multiple is 50x and book value multiple is 6.1x. These multiples imply that Calavo Growers is expensive. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.04% and a trailing yield of 1.00%. The dividend payout ratio is 59%, which is quite generous as most companies pay out much less than this.

Calavo has a history of consistent revenue growth with its revenue increasing 13% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows the revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

Calavo Growers data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, revenue has consistently increased over the last decade, and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have been a little volatile, but the company has generally operated profitably with only one year at break-even. The analysts are expecting earnings to increase heading into 2020.

Business Model

Calavo Growers distributes avocados and prepared fresh foods. The company operates in three segments - Fresh, Foods, and the Renaissance Food Group.

The Fresh segment primarily distributes avocados, but also distributes tomatoes and papayas. This segment produced 50% of 2018 revenue.

The Foods (fresh dips & spreads) segment primarily distributes guacamole, but also distributes salsa. It produced 8% of 2018 revenue.

The Renaissance Food Group distributes packaged fresh cut fruit, fresh cut vegetables and prepared salads. It produced 42% of 2018 revenue.

Americans are becoming more health conscious. Pretty much everywhere you look these days, you are presented with the idea that healthy eating is something you should do. The doctor tells you to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables. Your kid's school tells you to include fresh fruit for their lunch. Your work colleges tell you to eat at Subway instead of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). The reason they tell us this is simple - healthy eating is what leads to a significant reduction in diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and the list goes on.

A 2018 report produced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that only 12.2% of adult Americans meet the daily fruit intake recommendation and only 9.3% meet the daily vegetable intake recommendation. It's even worse for high school students with 9% meeting the fruit recommendation and only 2% meeting the vegetable recommendation.

Now we all want to live longer and healthy eating is something we should do to help achieve this goal. But are Americans doing something about this? While finding formal data is difficult, the anecdotal evidence suggests that Americans are eating more fresh foods - just look at the increase in popularity of Subway stores.

I think that the culture will slowly turn and move more towards healthier eating as time goes on. This will benefit companies that provide healthier eating products such as Calavo Growers which stands to benefit - as the company derives most of its revenue from fresh fruit (avocados) and vegetables (cut and prepared).

Management at Calavo Growers certainly thinks that the demand for fresh avocados will continue to increase, with the company's CEO, Lee Cole, stating in the earnings release:

We are extremely confident and optimistic about the course ahead in our Fresh business segment.

The company's Fresh segment primarily sells avocados. A report produced by Statista showed that the consumption of fresh avocados in America doubled over the last decade with an average increase of 7.7% per year. Over the same period, the American population increased by 0.8%, which means that the increase in fresh avocado consumption is increasing at a rate of nearly 10 times the growth in the American population. Well, from this, I can see why the CEO is so optimistic about the company's future.

On management's enthusiastic note, the CEO further stated:

Calavo's businesses are executing well and we are excited about the course ahead in fiscal 2019 and beyond. We think the future looks exceedingly positive and I am eagerly anticipating reporting on the company's continued progress.

Management is enthusiastic about the company's future, and I agree with its bullish view. Personally I think that the Eat Fresh trend will continue to gain strength as more Americans realize the benefits of eating a healthier diet, and this trend will continue to benefit Calavo Growers going forwards.

Stock Valuation

Calavo has a history of growth, with its revenue increasing 13% per year. While earnings have been a little volatile, they have increased at an average rate of 8% over the last decade. Analysts are expecting earnings to increase 13% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on the expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 13% gives a forward PEG of around 3.1 with a 2020 PE multiple of 39x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Calavo Growers is overvalued with a stock price of $93. Its fair value would be around $30.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Calavo Growers chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Calavo Growers' stock price has trended higher and peaked in 2018 where the stock then pulled back along with the stock market. After bottoming in late 2018, the stock rallied along with the rally seen in the stock market so far this year.

In the short-term, the stock could rally some more and will probably do so as long as the market continues to rally. The strong rally seen in 2017 could be replicated again. The stock price increased around 60% and, when added to the $72 low of the current rally that started late last year, gives a target of $115.

While the stock is expensive, investors can easily drive the stock price higher, making the stock even more expensive. Its strong uptrend will attract short-term investors and traders. For a long-term investment, I think that the stock is expensive, but I think it will probably continue trading higher, in line with its strong growth potential.

Conclusion

Calavo Growers will benefit from the trend towards healthier eating. The consumption of avocados in America increased 7.7% per year over the last decade, significantly outpacing the growth in the American population which grew 0.8% per year over the same period.

Management is confident about the company's future growth prospects. Calavo operates profitably with low debt levels and reasonable returns on equity, but its profit margins are on the low side.

While the stock is expensive with a 2020 forward PEG of 3.1 and 2020 PE multiple of 39x, a lot of good, growth stocks are expensive with forward PEGs of 2.0 and higher as investors are willing to pay for future growth. Calavo has a bright future as more Americans turn to healthier eating, and I think that the stock would make a sound, long-term investment.

