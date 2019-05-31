Global House Prices Continue To Rise, 6.1% Nominal - Physical Real Estate Continues To Look Like A Good Investment

What's The Number Here?

Moody's Analytics puts out a global house prices index every quarter. This is up 6.1% in nominal, 3.5% in real - i.e. after inflation terms. The sector is thus interesting, we're not expecting a secular decline across it. Now we've got that straight we can look to individual situations within it. All of which is most interesting I think we can all agree:

(Chart from Moody's Analytics)

Except, well, we all know that real estate depends only on those three important things, location, location, location. So by having an index which strips out all three of those importances, aren't we losing a lot of the information we'd like to be able to decide upon whether to invest in real estate or not? The answer to that being yes and no.

The Importance Of The House Price Cycle

If you bought American housing in 2002 and sold in 2005, you'd have made money pretty much anywhere. If you'd bought in 2005 and tried to sell in 2009, you'd have been creamed pretty much anywhere. The cycle does matter in real estate as in the macroeconomy more generally. Thus, we are indeed interested in the global movement of house prices as a guide to that cycle.

It also gives us an interesting look at the general economy. Think on it - a particular stock market might be influenced by local factors. A local euphoria perhaps, markets are prone to such. But if we look at numbers describing not how some few market professionals are operating but at how the mass of the people are deploying their cash, we can and do gain some greater insight.

Note that there's not even an attempt to tell us about areas as small as a nation or even currency area. This is very definitely temperature taking by the hand to the forehead method rather than anything more accurate than that. And yet such temperature taking is indeed useful as a crude indicator.

We Are Not In That Gloom And Doom Part Of The Cycle

So, we know that we're not in that doom and gloom part of the house price cycle. It looks safe enough to dip toes into the market therefore.

There is more though. Our normal measures of inflation look at consumer goods, at what's flowing through the economy. It's also useful to have an idea of inflation in assets. The difference between stocks and flows as it were, which is the other information we get from this here. We're seeing that asset prices, houses, are rising in real terms. That is, inflating. The cause of this is that the cost of buying is low and stable at present - interest rates are low, both nominal and real. Further, while many complain that they're not, real incomes are in fact rising.

Ability to pay is rising, costs of buying are low, there's no grand crisis that we can see on the horizon - asset prices are rising.

Our Takeaway As Investors?

General numbers like this cannot possibly tell us whether a specific house is a good deal or worth buying nor, really, can it tell us much about the stock of an individual housebuilder or lender. We're up at 10,000 feet with our information here, far too high above the details to be able the make them out.

But then 10,000 feet is a good place to be looking out for coming storms. We can't see any, and all the numbers we see here show a continued and reasonable appreciation of house prices off into the middle future.

That is, the general background looks fine. It's a reasonable time to be in the sector globally. All we've got to do now is seek out the specific opportunity - we're not about to be washed away by the flood as the cycle turns.

