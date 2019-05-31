The Trade Desk Still Has Plenty Of Room To Grow

I recommend initiating a small to medium position in the shares. However, if you buy, make sure you keep some dry powder ready for any potential pullbacks.

The valuation range from the two models is $193.61 to $327.22. This implies a slight premium of 4.5% to a substantial potential of 62%.

In this article, I offer the reader two valuation models. Both suggest that TTD is ranging from reasonably valued to undervalued.

TTD is one of those stocks that always appears to be too expensive as the stock price keeps appreciating.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is one of those stocks with great business prospects, but that always looks too expensive. Still, I think that TTD is probably trading at fair value. Moreover, I believe that it’s likely that TTD will keep trading at a generous valuation for the foreseeable future. After all, its fundamentals are extraordinarily promising, and its premium is well deserved. Nevertheless, I believe that over the long term, TTD will adequately compensate investors at these levels. Thus, this is a good time to initiate a small to medium position on the shares and add if a pullback occurs.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. - Warren Buffett.

Context

TTD is a phenomenal growth story. In my previous article, I made a case for the company to reach a valuation of $300+ per share, assuming its growth rate was sustainable over the long term. Since then the shares have continued to appreciate, and are now over 40%+ since that publication.

Ultimately the company bull thesis boils down to the following arguments:

TTD has a superior alternative in programmatic advertising versus its competitors. Programmatic advertising is preferable than conventional advertising through Google or Facebook (i.e., walled gardens). The programmatic advertising space is going to continue growing at 22%+ CAGR until 2023.

In my view, all of these three assumptions are reasonable. Nevertheless, I think that going forward Google (GOOG/GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) could start to implement measures to better deal with companies like TTD. After all, TTD is essentially competing with them for advertising spending. Still, I believe that going forward walled gardens and TTD’s programmatic advertising will be able to coexist and cater to different types of advertisers.

If this is the case, then it’s also entirely possible that TTD could be outright bought out by either of these players. I think that the best candidate would be Google. This is because Google's strengths in big data, AI, and analytics would complement TTD's advertising platform perfectly. Nevertheless, this is just pure speculation at this point, but I wouldn’t rule it out.

Source: Market Research Future. Global programmatic advertising market forecast. TTD’s market still has much growth potential left in it.

In any case, I think that over the long run, TTD should be able to capture a good percentage of the overall programmatic advertisement market worldwide. This market is expected to become as big as $150 billion by 2023 (see figure above). So if we assume that TTD captures even just 5% of this market, then that would imply that by 2023 the company is going to have roughly $7.5 billion in yearly revenues. Furthermore, I believe it’s safe to say that TTD’s net margins will be approximately 15% (last year TTD’s had a net margin of 18.47%). Therefore, this would imply annual earnings of $1.12 billion by 2023.

These are notable figures, and it shows TTD’s future growth potential. Let me illustrate what that would imply in terms of valuation for the company. If we assume a reasonable PE of 20 for those estimated earnings by 2023, then the resulting market cap would be $22.5 billion. Based on these figures, we can calculate the company's fair value.

As you can see, TTD offers a compelling upside potential of 62%. Moreover, this valuation coincides with my previous estimate for TTD from almost nine months ago. However, in this case, I used a different approach.

Another way of pricing TTD

I also have a more conventional valuation method for TTD. This second approach uses analyst estimates of TTD’s future results and then discounts their implied valuation back to the present day. Here, I assumed three different scenarios. In my view, this method captures all the possible outcomes for the company, and thus makes the model more robust.

As you can see, this valuation mostly depends on investors’ future optimism or pessimism for TTD in the future. It’s also worth noting that I used high PE ratios for the company's valuation scenarios. In my view, a PE ratio of 50 is granted for a company that is consistently compounding its equity at a 50%+ CAGR. However, TTD’s high multiples expose investors to the risk of multiple contraction.

Nevertheless, I think that overall, all my valuations point towards the same conclusion. TTD still has still more than enough upside potential. I understand that the shares might look expensive at first sight, which can scare investors. In fact, I've been waiting a long time for a pullback, so I can start scooping up shares. The unfortunate reality of investing today is that great companies often carry a hefty premium. Ideally, I would like to buy TTD at a discount. However, this is not realistic because every other investor is seemingly also waiting for the same. Thus, this prevents the shares from collapsing.

Ultimately, I've decided to start a small to medium position in TTD. Even though TTD is probably fairly valued, I believe it’ll eventually compensate me adequately over the long-term. Moreover, if the shares decline at some point, then I'll gladly buy some more.

Source: The Trade Desk. TTD is in its early stages of international expansion. Going forward, China could potentially become a growth driver for the company.

Key risks

Nevertheless, it’s always prudent to keep in mind that all investments are inherently risky to some degree. The Trade Desk is no different. The following are the most critical risks that I think can impact TTD’s valuation:

The shares have a high valuation multiple. These types of stocks are prone to multiple contraction when investors’ sentiment turns pessimistic. This can happen at a moment’s notice. Still, I believe that this type of pullbacks will ultimately be a buying opportunity for long term investors. TTD is subject to long sales and receivables cycles. This is typical for companies like TTD. So far, this risk hasn't materialized in any meaningful way. However, in the event of a recession, TTD's clients could default on paying back services rendered. Thus, TTD is always at risk of assuming bad debt. In my view, the company should insure against this risk or maybe sell a portion of its receivables at a discount to a third party. This would largely mitigate this risk that, in my opinion, shouldn’t be part of TTD’s core operations. The company is currently expanding internationally. However, TTD is still a young company. Therefore TTD is prone to making mistakes, and it could potentially underperform investor expectations. This would likely hurt the stock price. Due to its long sales cycle, the company often has to make use of credit facilities. If the economy takes a turn for the worst, then it is likely that the company won't be able to raise capital in favorable terms, if at all. Retail shareholders have virtually no voting power. TTD has a dual-class share structure. Insiders own the class B common stock, which has ten votes per share. This essentially puts the company's decisions wholly in the hands of the founders. So far, this has worked out great for shareholders, but this type of arrangement could produce conflicts of interest down the road. TTD’s competition is Google and Facebook, while the rest of its market is highly fragmented and competitive. In my view, investors shouldn’t underestimate either of these tech giants. After all, these companies are cash machines with large balance sheets, which they can use to compete against TTD.

Conclusion

I like TTD very much. However, it’s prudent to remember that the shares are already pricing in significant future growth. This results in an outstandingly high forward PE ratio of 70. Nevertheless, TTD could potentially be one of those growth stocks where PE ratios are always high but are eventually justified. After all, TTD's business prospects look fantastic, and it still is in its early growth stages.

The Trade Desk is better positioned than nearly any other company to capture significant share in the channels and regions that matter most. We expect to continue to gain market share for the foreseeable future. – Jeffrey Green, TTD’s CEO.

Furthermore, its balance sheet is stellar and has negligible debt (D/E ratio of 0.19). Hence, I think TTD will eventually reward investors with a juicy growth curve going forward. If TTD ever trades at a discount, I will gladly average down. In my view, over the long term, TTD will capture a unique niche in the global advertising market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.