Lions Gate Entertainment: On Q4, CBS, And Starz

Introduction

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) has been in the news recently because of possible interest on the part of CBS (CBS) (CBS.A) in the company's Starz asset. Lions Gate, it appears, is still a candidate for some sort of consolidation transaction, which means that this aspect of the overall thesis remains.

While the company waits for a bid, it continues producing content and licensing its library and looking for little partnerships/deals to gain whatever scale it can. The company's Q4 earnings were a bit of a disappointment, but they were also probably expected to some degree given the product that was released over the last year.

The bottom line, though, continues to be the idea that some conglomerate or tech company will buy Lions Gate. I will discuss that as well as the numbers and the company's overall strategy as I see it, using the earnings report and conference-call transcript as sources.

Fourth-Quarter/Full-Year Numbers

Revenue for the quarter dropped 12% to $913 million. For the full year, revenue dropped almost 11% to about $3.7 billion. On a diluted GAAP basis, the company lost $0.72 per share compared to a profit of $0.41 per share in the year-ago similar frame. For the fiscal year, the loss was $1.33 per diluted share against a profit of $2.15 per share in the previous annual report. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were $0.11 per diluted share versus $0.25 per diluted share one year ago, and adjusted net income for the full year was $0.87 per diluted share versus $1.51 per diluted share. As for Wall Street expectations, they were way off, as the adjusted profit missed by eleven cents and top-line sales were lighter by $22 million in comparison to the projection, according to SA.

The cash-flow front offered up a better set of stats. For the quarter, operational cash flow was $172 million vs. $17 million in the previous year. The fiscal year generated $428 million of operational cash against $386 million. On an adjusted basis, Q4 free cash flow was $151 million, much better than a use of $46 million in the comparable period. For all of fiscal 2019, adjusted free cash rose significantly, with the comparison being $638 million against $327 million. The studio can see wide variability in cash flows because of timing issues related to content costs and payments received. There also was money added back for a litigation settlement in the full-year adjusted free cash flow column (over $220 million), so cash flow should be considered in that light, as well.

We can get a better sense of the quality of the quarter and fiscal year by sampling the performance of some of the segments. Motion pictures saw declines in the top/bottom lines. Sales in Q4 dropped almost 16% to roughly $358 million, and profit declined 28% to $20.9 million. The movie segment saw full-year revenue drop 20% to nearly $1.5 billion and profit retreat 28% to $128.5 million. A smaller film portfolio this last fiscal year helped to explain the declines. Television revenue experienced a decline of 7% in Q4, and a profit drop of 10% to $19.5 million. For the full year, television's top line declined 11% to $921 million while income plunged 40% to about $66 million. Again, timing issues seemed to be the culprit here.

Starz saw its subscriber count rise by 1.2 million signups on a year-over-year comparison, but there was a significant drop by 400,000 consumers of the service on a sequential basis. Overall Starz revenue went up slightly at $354.8 million versus $350.5 million in Q4, while profit dipped to approximately $109 million versus $122 million. The streaming services segment ran a loss of $1.8 million, but streaming revenue nearly doubled to $6 million.

Discussion

It looks like this was a typical variable quarter for Lions Gate, a studio that is still a victim of its smaller scale. One of the areas of opportunity for the company would be a better approach to its movie business. The quality of the slate will change from year to year, but calendar year 2018 was challenging in an overall sense. Here's a list of movies the company released this past year from Box Office Mojo. The highest-grossing domestic picture took in $53 million. This table contains some films released through March 2019, which closes out Lions Gate's fiscal year. This was a little better, with the highest-grossing domestic performance at a little over $70 million. The third John Wick picture just opened recently and will contribute to next fiscal year's fortunes.

Complicating things is the fact that the company doesn't report the exact deal on any project. Shareholders are aware that the company employs risk-mitigation financing techniques such that there won't be any big loss on most films, but that also comes with the risk of not sharing in upside reward to the extent possible under full assumption of risk (I've written before that I would rather management increase its exposure to risk). I'll also point out that because we don't know precise deal specifications within each member of a slate, it's impossible to say whether risk-mitigation has gone up or down. The linked earnings-call transcript mentions this subject (see question by analyst David Miller about the upcoming Midway production).

Starz is an important topic in the Lions Gate story/thesis. There are two reasons for this. First, whether the stock sees full and fair valuation (or, more hopefully, with an overvalued premium attached) via an acquisition offer or not, Starz is the asset which is supposed to eventually scale higher in subscriber count and contribute a lot of cash flow to the company; it is also an asset which can be used to amortize costs of content in other areas of the company (i.e., movie/television productions can be sold elsewhere in their first distribution window, whether it be theatrical or a broadcast network, and then be ported to Starz in a later window such as after physical/digital release) and therefore increase the value of each such production. Second, and more of a current nature, CBS expressed interest in buying just the Starz service for $5 billion...a fact that implies a separate analytical approach.

The Starz over-the-top segment is doing well in terms of top-line growth. But it still isn't too significant at $6 million, and the flat growth of the overall Starz segment tells me that more work needs to be done. Management says it is leveraging data to get things going, but I'd rather see more clarity on the strategy, as well as a better portfolio of brands. Netflix (NFLX) has Stranger Things...I want Starz to have its own Stranger Things. The sequential decline of subscribers, as well as the year-over-year growth, at the very least don't inspire confidence, and might actually bring about a sense of pressing concern. It's not enough to make me sell my stock, certainly, but it does make me want to watch management's comments on Starz more closely. Let me be direct, too: I would have thought we'd be talking about a domestic subscriber count over thirty million at this point instead of it hovering near the mid-20s mark. Disney's (DIS) new streaming-service suite may provide significant competition both on the linear and the over-the-top fronts.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of recent news about Lions Gate is not so much the quarter but CBS's talks with management about purchasing Starz. Just Starz, as far as I can tell. This takes the topic to a new level, as it reflects upon the attractiveness of Lions Gate the studio to the rest of the media industry, as well as to Wall Street.

CBS launched a streaming service called CBS All Access. The broadcaster also owns Showtime. If CBS did successfully acquire Starz, then perhaps the intended strategy would be to assemble a symmetrical advantage against Disney and its three services: the upcoming Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The specific strategy in terms of content allocation is unclear to me at the moment. CBS's Access product would seem to be close to Hulu. Adding Starz might allow the company to transition that product over to a more family-oriented approach. Showtime would keep its hand in original programming and licensed-library assets. Having three services would allow CBS to create its own compelling suite of services to attract consumers. Yet, another possible reason for wanting Starz would simply be for access to subscribers and their data. Once that set of assets was in the fold, Starz could simply be folded into Access, increasing its subscriber count quickly and allowing CBS to perhaps take the Starz brand and create an ad-supported over-the-top.

Moving on from that speculation, let's get back to Lions Gate the studio. One might assume CBS would be interested in that part of the company as well considering that CBS has theatrical ambitions of its own, and in fact has partnered with Lions Gate in the recent past (the horror movie Hell Fest serves as an example). CBS Films has had some success with its quirky slate, but if I were head of that company, I would want to branch out more quickly and get a commercially-viable portfolio out into the marketplace. Of course, another question would center on why CBS is taken by Starz and not by getting back together with Viacom (VIA) (VIAB)? I suppose the answer to that question is arguably obvious given all the gothic-like machinations and tribulations the Redstone family has experienced over its many years in the CBS/VIA business, replete with concerns over managerial quality, as well as Game-of-Thrones-like skirmishes with ambitious, overpaid chief executive officers.

All of this leaves me to wonder what exactly the Lions-Gate portion of Lions-Gate/Starz is. It makes movies and television series. It owns Summit Entertainment. It has some franchises under its belt, including the currently very popular and aforementioned Wick films. But what is Lions Gate, really? I think that's a bit of a tough question, and I've alluded to such mystery when I've mentioned in the past that the company seems to be one long string of partnerships and little investment transactions. A shareholder might be forgiven for wishing for a greater quantity of focus on content creation as opposed to investments in management companies and online video channels tied to film stars that happen to be popular on social media. Also, a longing for more synergy between Starz and the studio would likewise be understandable. To that point, CEO Jon Feltheimer spoke about bringing the company's movies to Starz on a quicker basis in an exchange with an analyst who wondered about windowing strategies for the domestic Starz service. The so-called pay-one window (premium cable sale after sales/rentals to consumers) would be exploited to increase the value of the service, particularly the over-the-top product, according to Feltheimer.

Conclusion

Here is a chart for the two share classes:

Data by YCharts

The stock has been on a downward trend. The current non-GAAP P/E for the company is roughly speaking around 12, which is less than the sector median. However, the price-to-cash flow on a forward basis is more expensive than the company's peers.

The Lions Gate story has shifted more toward the consolidation-thesis part of the overall thesis. Fundamentally, the company probably needs to articulate its content strategy more fully and clearly for analysts to get a good handle on where the stock may be heading.

All of this might make it sound like I've become a bear on the stock, but I still intend on owning the company in my portfolio. I also think the stock is of speculative value and believe a transaction may occur sooner rather than later (I therefore agree with SA contributor Trent Welsh, who wrote a great piece about the consolidation scenario), but obviously I can't predict the future or guarantee such an outcome. What I think has changed a little more strongly is my perception of the fundamental nature of the content studio, in that I would like to see the company chase a higher IP status with increased aggression. As it is now, Lions Gate is throwing a lot of stuff out there to see what will happen. I'd rather management apply deeper thinking toward the construction of its film slates, especially if it ends up getting rid of Starz. Beyond that notion, I would think management should concentrate on selling the entire company as a whole (beyond the $5 billion price that was proposed by CBS) and thus bring the Lions Gate experiment to some sort of conclusion. As for playing the stock at this point, look for opportunities made by significant price drops during volatile trading days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.