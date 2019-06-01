Crude Oil Remains Under Pressure

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rallied from lows of $42.36 to a high at $66.60 per barrel at the end of April. Brent crude oil did even better, moving from $49.96 to a high at $75.59 per barrel as the Brent-WTI spread has widened steadily since early April. The low in the energy commodity at the end of last year, came after WTI turned lower at $76.90 per barrel. The recovery took the price above the 50% retracement level at just under $60 per barrel.

In May, a strong dollar, the breakdown in trade negotiations between the US and China and selling in most other industrial commodity markets became too much for the oil market. At the same time, rising US output and inventories became a weight that sent the price of WTI and Brent below the $60 and $70 levels respectively.

The price of crude oil fell with the stock market in Q4 2018, and the market action in May was similar creating bargains in many oil stocks. The shares of oil services companies have been particularly hard hit at the end of last year and in May. The VanEck Oil Services ETF product (OIH) fell to a low in late December at $13.13. With the price of crude oil at over $40 per barrel, the ETN moved to a significantly lower level than in February 2016 when the price of NYMEX futures hit $26.05 per barrel. On May 31, OIH was at just over $13 per share, below the 2018 low, even though nearby futures on NYMEX were at around $54 per barrel, $11.64 or 27.5% above the 2018 low. Oil services companies are inexpensive and could offer value if the OIH continues to sink.

New lows in crude oil

The price of crude oil was steaming higher in 2019 until late April when the energy commodity ran out of upside fuel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell below the $54 per barrel level at the end of May for the first time since early March. The price hit a low at under $54 per barrel on May 31, which was over $12.60 below the late April peak. The slow stochastic, which is price momentum indicator, crossed to the downside from an overbought condition and now is falling towards oversold territory. The relative strength index is following the same course. Since the price of crude oil tends to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside, weekly historical volatility increased from under 16% in mid-May to over 27% at the end of last week as the pace of selling increased. When crude oil was on its most recent high during the week of April 22, the open interest metric stood that the 2.15 million contract level.

Meanwhile, the measure of the total number of open long and short positions in the WTI crude oil futures market stood at the 2.08 million level at the end of last week, a decline of 3.5%. Falling open interest when the price is heading lower is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. However, one significant issue is weighing on the price of crude oil and markets across all asset classes these days.

Tariffs and inventories weigh on the price of the energy commodity

Commodities are global assets, and the health of the worldwide economy is a significant macro issue when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices of members of the asset class. The ongoing and escalating trade dispute between the United States and China that reached a new level in mid-May has weighed on the price of many industrial commodities. The price of copper fell from a high of almost $3 per pound earlier this year when optimism over a trade deal between the US and Chinese was still high. Since the optimism turned to pessimism, copper's price declined to under $2.64 per pound last week. Many of the other nonferrous metals have followed copper lower. The price of lumber fell to a new low at $286.10 per 1,000 board feet on May 28. In May 2018, the price of wood futures reached its all-time peak at $659.

Commodities like crude oil, copper, and lumber tend to reflect the health of the global economy. A continuation of the trade issues threatens to push the world towards recession. China is the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, and its GDP is second only to the United States. The GDP and population of China make it the world's leading consumer of commodities. Since the trade dispute weighs more heavily on China's economy, the demand for industrial raw materials is likely to decline with economic growth in the Asian nation.

Protectionist policies distort commodities prices; whether it is tariffs or subsidies, the policies often cause gluts in one part of the world and shortages in others. However, since Chinese demand for commodities fuels production around the globe, a slowdown in their GDP growth has been bad news for raw material values. Concerns over the trade issue are weighing on the price of crude oil, the commodity that fuels the world.

Rig counts are dropping while production remains at the highs

Over recent years, technological advances in hydraulic fracking together with tax and regulatory reforms have vaulted the US to a position as the world's leading producer of crude oil. On May 30, the Energy Information Administration told markets that daily output of the energy commodity reached 12.3 million barrels for the week ending on May 24, a new all-time high. While production continues to rise, the number of rigs operating in North America has been falling over the recent weeks. According to Baker Hughes, the rig count as of May 31 was at 800, which was 61 lower than last year at this time.

The decline in rig counts could eventually cause production to drop, but so far, the number of barrels coming from the US has been rising. The US produces more oil than the Saudis and the Russian, which is a recent event. The increase in US output has caused Brent crude oil's premium over WTI to rise, but there is another dimension to that spread.

Brent-WTI and the Middle East are a warning sign that price spikes could be to the upside

While OPEC production cuts and rising US output has put upward pressure on the price of Brent compared to WTI crude oil, the spread is also a barometer for political risk in the Middle East. The region that is home to over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves is also the most turbulent political area in the world, and the temperature is rising these days.

The US sanctions on Iran are biting the Iranian economy, and the leadership in Teheran have lashed out against the US. In 2018, when the Trump administration walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement and rolled out new sanctions, Iran warned if they could not ship their oil to customers around the world, they would prevent other exporting nations in the region from shipping their petroleum.

In April, the Trump administration refused to extend exemptions to eight nations that purchase Iranian oil upping the ante in the conflict. Since then, there have been attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the UAE and Iran. A drone attack on a Saudi pipeline near Riyadh came from Yemen. Given the ongoing proxy war between Iran and the Saudis in Yemen, the attack had the fingerprints of the theocracy in Teheran. As the tensions in the Middle East rose over recent weeks, the Brent premium over WTI moved higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of nearby Brent versus WTI futures rose from a $6.46 premium for Brent during the week of April 8 to a high at $11.59 last week before falling back to around the $10.50 level as Brent futures rolled from July to August last Friday. Last week's high was the highest premium for Brent crude oil over WTI since 2015. Next week we will get a better reading on the spread after the impact of the Brent roll ends.

Since the Arab Spring in 2010, there is a high correlation between the price of the energy commodity and the width of the Brent-WTI spread. The recent rise in the spread at a time when the price of oil is heading lower runs contrary to the norm over the past nine years. While the US output is a factor, any hostilities in the Middle East that impact production, refining or logistical routes could cause price spikes that take the price of oil significantly higher in the blink of an eye. If the world becomes concerned about supplies of the energy commodity, the trade dispute will take a backseat to violence in the Middle East. The Brent-WTI spread continues to be a warning sign against getting too bearish for the price of crude oil. While the market is looking ugly over recent weeks, that could change if the rhetoric between Teheran and Washington turns to action and attacks on the US, their allies, or crude oil infrastructure in the Middle East.

Looking to pick up bargains over the coming weeks

If the trend in oil and selling in equities continues, the prices of oil-related equities will continue to experience pressure. One of the most beaten down sectors has been oil services companies which are not only trading at the lowest level of 2019, but at close to the lowest level of this century. The VanEck Oil Services ETF fell to a new low last December, and while crude oil remains substantially above its 2018 low, the OIH is just above the late 2018 bottom.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2001 shows, at $13.06 on May 31, the ETF is at the lowest price of this century. OIH holds a diversified portfolio of oil services companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

OIH is a highly liquid product with $800.59 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of around 7.5 million shares. The expense ratio for the product is 0.35%.

So far in 2019, OIH traded in a range from $13.05 to $18.68 per share. The high came in April when the price of oil crude oil was at its most recent peak. An eventual recovery in the price of crude oil should lead OIH higher. The falling price of oil is beating the OIH ETF like a red-headed step-child these days, which is creating value for those who are looking for a contrarian play.

One approach for a limited-risk investment in OIH could be via a call option. As of May 31, the January 2021 $12 call option on OIH was offered at around $2.69 per share. At a current price of $13.06, the option already has an intrinsic value of $1.06 and a time value of $1.63 per share. The call option limits the total downside risk to only $2.69 while offers buyers 100% of the upside if oil services stocks emerge from the slump that has taken them to the lowest level of this century.

Crude oil looks like it will continue to decline under the weight of the trade dispute and its threat to the global economy. However, Iran stands as a factor that could change the price path of the energy commodity in a heartbeat over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.