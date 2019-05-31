Sell Mexico: Tariff Threat Adds To Multiple Bearish Macro Headwinds

The macro outlook for Mexico was already weak considering lower than expected growth, stubbornly high inflation, and political uncertainties from the AMLO administration.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSE:EWW) is the largest and most liquid Mexico-specific exchange traded fund with net assets of $820 million. This ETF is a good option for traders and investors to gain exposure to domestic equity themes and the country's macro fundamentals. I've been bearish on Mexico for a while and the multiple challenges facing the country are no secret. EWW is down about 44% from its all time high set back in 2013. A combination of tepid economic growth, volatile inflation in recent years, fragile external accounts, and more recently increased political risks have all weighed on the investment environment. I'm bearish on Mexican stocks here primarily based on my view of further depreciation in the Peso. Foreign exchange is a key risk in international stocks and in this case the risks are tilted to the downside for EWW.

EWW Monthly price chart. source: Finviz.com

The following points summarize why I think Mexican stocks and EWW is headed lower:

Latest tariff threat by U.S. government represents a major risk to the Mexican economy more so by the indirect impact from negative sentiment and higher investment risk aversion.

GDP growth was already expected to be weak this year, and forecasts are likely to be revised lower undermining fiscal targets and corporate profits.

The accelerated depreciation of the Peso should fuel inflation higher, undermining the Central Banks current policy direction.

Consumer dynamics are likely to be pressured include a hit to sentiment, a weaker job market, and lower consumer purchasing power. (Consumer staples represent 30% of EWW).

Mexican Peso depreciation could accelerate to target the record low of MXN $22 per USD representing 10% downside in USD based returns, all else equal.

Weak Macro Outlook

Without sounding like a Debbie Downer, the Mexican economy was already fragile before the latest escalationm with Trump announcing the U.S. government will impose a 5% tariff on Mexican exports starting June 5. The issue here is that this essentially throws the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, reached in November of last year, but yet to be approved, into jeopardy.

Mexico GDP Growth and CPI Inflation. source: Itau Economics Research

Weak growth and the annual inflation rate above the Central Bank target level are among the weakest macro indicators within the pessimistic environment. The Q1 GDP (day yet to be confirmed) is on track to contract about -0.2% from a positive 0.3% in Q4 2014 according to Itau Bank Economics Research. Both industrial activity, including large manufacturing, along with the more domestic based services sector, are in a contraction. Declining oil production by state owned Pemex has been a liability for the past decade and continues to drag growth. Part of the weak growth has been based on a lack of fiscal impulse with the AMLO government still committed at maintaining budget surplus. Economists are forecasting annual GDP growth of only 1.4%, down from 2.0% in 2018, although these estimates likely have downside now.

The inflation rate reached 4.4% in April, above the 4% upper range target, is now the greatest near term risk with the sharp depreciation of the Peso following the latest trade escalation. This will likely fuel higher consumer prices through food items and tradable goods.

Political risks

The election of left wing populist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commonly referred to as AMLO, has been a risk cited by investors ever since it became apparent he would win the election. Rhetoric going back to the campaign trail about nationalizations or completely rolling back the landmark 2013 energy reforms that opened the sector to private investors have largely been avoided, although an number of policies measures in his first year in office are still seen as a negative and remain a risk. In March S&P ratings changed the outlook on the sovereign credit to negative while maintaining the BBB+ rating. Rating agencies have regularly cited weak growth and policy uncertainty for the weaker outlook. I believe the latest move by the Trump administration was most unexpected in terms of timing, and represents a new deterioration to the outlook.

Mexican Peso

A jump in rates, higher inflation, pullback of investment demand, weaker growth, poorer sentiment, slowing exports, and the potential fiscal adding to public debt trajectory all point to a more sustained weakness in the Peso. The chart looks like giant bullish pennant with the Dollar moving higher.

USD-MXN FX rate. source: FXStreet.com

ETF Analysis

What I like about EWW is that among its 59 equity holdings, there is good sector diversification and good exposure to the domestic economy themes. This is in contrast to some other country-specific ETFs that are heavily concentrated on a few companies that may be primarily exporters.

EWW sector diversification. source: iShares

Mexico, the world's 10th largest country by population at 132 million, has a relatively deep and developed financial market with multiple large cap publicly traded companies. Among the top 10 holdings, all have a corresponding U.S. traded ADR or OTC issue, although some are illiquid.

Top 10 EWW holdings. source: iShares

The following are the U.S. listed shares for major Mexican equities:

America Movil SAB de CV (AMX),

Formento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Grupo Financeiro Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOY)

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCQX:WMMVY)

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (OTCPK:GMBXF)

Grupo Televisa SAB (TV),

Cemex (CX)

Fibra Uno Adminstracion SA de CV (OTCPK:FBASF)

Grupo Aeuroportuario del Pacifico (PAC),

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (OTCPK:GMBXF)

Note; S.A.B de C.V. (SAB de CV) stands for Sociedad Anónima Bursátil de Capital Variable essentially the title of a Mexican corporation 'Corp.'.

One positive about EWW is that it also includes a number of small-cap Mexican equities that are not traded on a U.S. exchange. Consumer staples represent ~30% of the ETF composition, along with multiple financial institutions at 17.3% of the weighting; highlight the direct exposure to domestic cyclical trends. iShares reports a current weighted average P/E ratio of the fund at 14.5x which is historically on the lower end of the range, although the macro uncertainties justify such discount.

Analysis

I see the latest uncertainties raised by the prospect of tariffs as having a widespread negative impact on the Mexican economy beyond the financial market. Among the poorer outlook for global growth, rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, lower energy prices, a trending strong Dollar, and current economic weakness in the Mexican economy; the risks are tilted to the downside. I see EWW testing its 2018 low at $37.50 this year, representing about 13% downside from current level. I see the Peso again reaching the MXN 22 per USD level. Through 2020, the downside could be more significant should the outlook deteriorate further and tariffs proceed as announced.

The salvo here would be based on a near term rolling back of the rhetoric by President Trump, potentially reversing course on the tariff threat. A favorable and quick resolution to the separate U.S.-China trade dispute would also be seen as a positive for global equity risk sentiment, although the underlying fundamental weakness of the Mexican economy would remain. EWW does remain an extremely volatile and speculative play for both bulls and bears.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EWW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.