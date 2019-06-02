Gold Is A Barometer Of Fear

I was a precious metals trader from the early 1980s until 1997 for one of the world's leading bullion dealers with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For most of that time, the price of the yellow metal traded at between $300 and $400 per ounce. Memories of the 1980 peak at $875 per ounce had faded in the market's collective memory until 2008 when the COMEX futures finally climbed to a new all-time peak.

Gold has not traded below $1000 per ounce in a decade since 2009. The price has not been below the December 2015 low and level of critical technical support at $1046.20 since 2010. At the $1305 level at the end of May, gold is still over three times the price it traded over my career. It is over four times the price that the Bank of England and the UK government thought was a good level to sell half their reserves at the turn of the century. The UK government got it wrong in that year, which is not surprising considering the current political state of Great Britain. Gold is a metal and an industrial commodity. It is also a financial asset, and a currency as central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. On a short-term basis, gold has been failing on rally attempts since February 2019. However, as a barometer of fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes, gold could be in a position to surprise on the upside over the coming months given the current state of the world.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) is a tool that could return golden returns if the timing is right. We could see a situation over the coming weeks where UGLD could be a great instrument for a short-term trade.

A lower trend since February but sensitivity to current events

The price of the active month June COMEX gold futures rose to their highest level of 2019 at $1356 per ounce on February 20, but since then, the yellow metal has made a series of lower highs, until last Friday.

The daily chart highlights the corrective trend in gold, which traded in a range from $1267.30 to $1356 so far this year on the expiring June contract. Gold came close to the low on May 21 when the price fell to $1269, but the turbulence in the stock and other markets over the ongoing trade problems with China caused buying on the back of fear and uncertainty. Gold put in a bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart on May 30, followed through on the upside, and closed the month at just under the $1306 per ounce level. Open interest, the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market declined from 524,355 contracts on April 14 when gold reached its last peak at $1304.20 per ounce, to 443,231 contracts as of May 29. The decline of 81,124 contracts or 15.5% came as the price fell and June contracts rolled to August, the next active month. It is likely that many of those holding risk positions on the long side of the market exited the market as the yellow metal failed to follow through on the upside until the final days of the month. Price momentum crossed higher at the lower region of a neutral condition, and relative strength is rising in neutral territory. Daily historical volatility at 9.99% is more appropriate for a currency than a commodity, but gold has the characteristics of both.

As both a raw material and a financial asset that offers safety during periods of market volatility, the current environment is pulling the precious metal in opposite directions. Commodities prices have been declining under the weight of the trade dispute, while safe-haven assets like US government bonds, the dollar, and even the Japanese yen have served as shelters against market turbulence. Gold had been the monkey in the middle but it could have sent a message on the final trading session in May.

Gold outperforms silver and platinum

In a sign of gold's resilience, it has been outperforming both silver and platinum, two precious metals that typically move higher or lower with the price of the yellow metal.

As the daily chart of nearby gold divided by nearby silver futures shows, it took 89.59 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold on May 30, up from the 81.5 level at the start of 2019. The ratio between the two precious metals stands at its highest level since 1992, in 27 years.

The daily chart of nearby gold minus nearby platinum futures displays that at over a $510 premium for gold over platinum is higher than at the beginning of 2019. The spread is close to its all-time peak as the range since 1974 has been from around a $520 premium for gold to over an $1140 premium for platinum.

Gold continues to outperform both silver and platinum, which have lost their luster as investment metals while gold retains its glow for those looking to protect and shelter capital.

Risk-off: the pros and cons for the yellow metal

Trade issues, problems between the US and Iran in the Middle East, and the many other problems facing the world these days threatens a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes. During times when investors and market participants take their chips off the table and exit risk positions, the prices of all assets tend to decline as capital looks for shelters like cash, bonds, and even gold.

Gold has a mixed record when it comes to performance during risk-off periods. During the global financial crisis in 2008, the price of the yellow metal fell sharply from $1033.90 to a low at $681 per ounce. However, accommodative central bank policies that sent interest rates to lows lifted the price of the yellow metal to an all-time high at over $1920 per ounce in 2011. Time will tell if gold moves higher or lower if other markets continue to cascade lower over the coming weeks and months. Market sentiment will drive the price of the yellow metal, but any spike to the downside is likely to find support from the most influential holders of gold in the world.

Watch out for a head fake move to the downside - central banks are buying

Commodity markets tend to be highly volatile, and that volatility often causes head fake moves that cause them to either spike higher before tanking or lower before taking off on the upside. I will be watching for an increase in volatility in the gold market over the coming weeks if the current price variance in other markets turns into a risk-off period.

A spike to the downside is likely to present a buying opportunity for a sector of the market that has been accumulating the precious metal. Central banks, monetary authorities, and governments around the world are the leading owners of gold who hold the metal as part of their foreign exchange reserves. The attitude and practice of the official sector validate gold's role as perhaps the world's leading reserve currency and means of exchange.

When I started in the precious metals trading business, the world's leading producer of gold was South Africa. Mineral-rich Russia was always a significant producer of the metal. Today, China is the world leader when it comes to production, and both the Chinese and Russian governments have been building their reserves by accumulating domestic production like vacuums. At the same time, China, Russia, and other countries around the world have been purchasing gold on the international market to increase their holdings and the percentage of gold versus other currency reserve assets. Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold. In the first quarter of 2019, central banks bought 145.5 tons of the yellow metal, which was the highest level in six years and 68% higher than the same period in 2018. In 2018, the official sector was a net buyer of over 253 tons according to the World Gold Council.

Given the current trend where many governments prefer holding gold to other global reserve currencies, any selloff in the gold market could increase the official sector's appetite for the metal.

Timing is everything, on a spike lower, UGLD with a tight stop

In volatile markets, anything is possible. I continue to believe that the price of gold will eventually break to the upside and negate the bearish price pattern of lower highs that has been in place since February. However, there is a potential for a spike to the downside during a risk-off period. If that were to occur over the coming days or weeks, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product could be a useful tool for those who do not venture into the volatile and leveraged futures arena. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.

The most recent move in gold that led to the May 30 bullish reversal took the price of June futures from $1269 on May 21 a high at $1306.20 level on May 31, an increase of 2.9%.

As the weekly chart shows, UGLD rose from $88.70 to $96.59 over the same period, or 8.9% higher, which is three times the price action in the gold futures market. UGLD has net assets of $110.05 million and trades an average of over 60,000 shares each day making it a liquid product.

The leverage in products like UGLD come at a price, which is time decay. If the price of gold remains stable or moves lower, UGLD will decline quickly. The triple-leveraged instrument is susceptible to reverse splits which destroy its value. Therefore, timing is everything when it comes to any triple-leveraged product that is only appropriate for short-term positions.

Gold may have broken out of its bearish trading pattern of lower highs since the second month of this year last Friday. Even if there is another selloff in the coming days, the yellow metal has support below the current price, and the upside potential could be significant if the sentiment shifts and market participants begin going for the gold to protect their assets during volatile periods in markets across all asset classes.

The author is long gold