FTS International's Worries Are Not Over, But The Management Displays Confidence

FTSI Has Limited Upside For Now

FTS International (FTSI) provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. It operates in the major unconventional basins including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Haynesville Shale. I do not expect FTSI's stock price to show positive returns in the short-term. The excess supply of frac equipment in the market has put substantial pressure on the pricing. To counter the headwinds, the company relies on regional sand production to minimize some of its operating costs.

The supply attrition in the OFS equipment market will eventually lead to an improvement in pricing. To take advantage of the expected pricing improvement, the company has kept some of its fleets ready to be deployed on short notice. Plus, it can deploy three additional fleets at minimal capex. The company, despite the de-leveraging process, has a high debt-to-equity ratio. The recently initiated share repurchase program reflects the company's belief in improving the stock price. The management might want to maintain consistency in its cash flows to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

Frac Stages Start To Improve

FTSI's strategy has undergone a strategic shift given the upstream companies' E&P budget pruning. While the company earlier preferred dedicated frac agreements, it now looks to strike transactions at the market price with the mid and large cap independent E&P companies. The strategy has its advantages and disadvantages. A dedicated arrangement typically means a stable relationship rather than changing the drilling plans based on the volatile spot market rates. A dedicated plan would typically encompass 12 months. The new plan, on the other hand, enables to earn high margins when the demand-supply balance is tight, which the company's management reckons can happen in 2019. In the new environment, FTSI can generate significant cash flows that can be used to repay a substantial amount of debt.

The lack of demand for pressure pumping jobs and excess supply of equipment in the market since the 2014-16 crude oil price downturn can change because the aggregate capacity in the market has been falling. The supply attrition will eventually lead to an improvement in pricing. As FTSI responds to the market price, it has also kept some of its fleets ready to be deployed on short notice. Plus, it can deploy three additional fleets at minimal capex. These three fleets can bring in higher profitability because of the expected pricing improvement in the industry. The higher revenue from these three fleets can increase earnings. The company may likely deploy these fleets in the Permian, where the activity is usually the strongest, or in the Northeast and south Texas.

FTSI increased the completed stages by ~12% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. On top of that, there were higher active fleets which averaged 20 in Q1 compared to 19.3 in Q4. Despite the improvement in the metrics, the annualized adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet declined by 43% in Q1 versus a quarter ago. It also achieved the highest pumping hours per day with more sand per stage.

Operational Changes To Improve Margin And Leverage

To improve cost efficiency, FTSI has been sourcing more regional sands, which is cheaper than the Northern White Sands. Currently, it is pumping 70% of the local sand, up from ~60% a quarter ago. Sourcing low-priced local sand would boost margin, going forward.

The other catalyst that can drive FTSI is its sales of a joint venture in SinoFTS in China to the JV partner. The company's management concluded that this investment was no longer a strategic fit and there was not enough potential for cash distributions. It decided to use $33 million proceeds from this transaction to repay debt. We will discuss more on why the debt repayment is necessary for the company later in this article.

The Recent Performance Drivers

In Q1 2019, FTS International's top line declined by 10% compared to Q4 2018. The company's revenue declined even more sharply, by 52%, year-over-year. A large part of FTSI's weaker Q1 performance can be attributed to lower pricing for its offerings and taking up fewer projects due to the lack of adequate profitability. The company's bottom line, too, weakened in Q1. Adjusted earnings fell by 79% in Q1 2019 over a quarter ago.

Looking at the industry indicators, it becomes apparent why the metrics have not been consistent. While the average crude oil price decreased by 7% in Q1 over the previous quarter, it has stayed steady in Q2 so far. In short, the crude oil price has been volatile since the latter half of 2018. On top that, the industry witnessed tightness in the upstream customers' budget and a slowdown in the completions activity. So, a reduction in pricing and pressure pumping activity caused a lower profit margin for FTSI. The rise in the DUC wells in 2019 points to an imminent revival in the completions activity, although in April, the DUCs declined again.

Deleveraging Is The Key

FTSI has continued to de-leverage in FY2019. In Q1, it repaid $27 million of debt, while the sale of the JV in Q3 will bring down debt by a further $33 million. The company expects to reduce net debt by over $100 million in 2019. Earlier, in FY2018, it repaid $625 million, which more than halved its total debt. Here is what the management commented in the Q1 earnings conference call on deleveraging:

So I think in the -- at least as far as the near-term, just focus on continued debt repayment. I still like to take our net debt down further, closer to $100 million or $200 million, maybe even zero, if we get the opportunity to do that. And so balance sheet repair is still a top priority for us.

Despite the de-leveraging, FTSI's debt-to-equity stands at 12.5x due to low shareholders' equity. The company's accumulated loss over the past years until FY2017 has resulted in such a small equity base. Its peers Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Superior Energy Services (SPN) have much lower leverage (3.0x and 0.11x, respectively).

FTSI's liquidity (borrowings available under the revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents) totaled $268 million as of March 31. Approximately, $300 million of its debt repayment obligation lies in the next one-to-three years, while $498 million is due to be repaid in the next three-to-five years.

Share Repurchase Initiated

In May 2019, FTSI initiated a $100 million share buyback program, which will be completed in the next 12 months. The company's management believes that following a 67% dip in the stock price in the past year, the share price is now under-valued. So, at this level, the stock price presents an opportunity for a buyback. The company has evinced an inclination to replace its debt reduction program with the repurchase program.

Cash Flows

In Q1 2019, FTSI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $34 million, which was a 54% decrease since Q1 2018, due primarily to the fall in revenues in the past year, although an improvement in working capital partially offset the decline. The company needs to maintain consistency in its cash flows in the medium-to-long-term to meet debt repayments. Else, its de-leveraging process would come to a halt, which can increase financial risks if the energy market environment deteriorates.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FTSI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~4.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies lower adjusted EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average of 4.5x.

FTSI's forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current multiple is significantly higher than the rise in the peers' average because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to fall more sharply than its peers. This typically results in lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (RES, SPN, and HP) average of 5.6x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, seven analysts rated FTSI a "buy" in May (includes "outperform"), while four recommended a "hold". None of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell". The consensus target price is $10.1, which at the current price yields ~49% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating. It scores poorly on growth, momentum, value, and EPS revisions, but has a high rating on profitability.

What's The Take On FTSI?

The excess supply of frac equipment in the market has put substantial pressure on the pricing of the OFS companies, particularly the pressure pumpers. To counter the headwinds, FTSI relies on regional sand production to minimize some of its operating costs.

The supply attrition in the OFS equipment market will eventually lead to an improvement in pricing. The company kept some of its fleets ready to be deployed on short notice. Plus, it can deploy three additional fleets at minimal capex. The company, despite the de-leveraging process, has a high debt-to-equity ratio. The recently initiated share repurchase program reflects the company's belief in improving the stock price. It might want to maintain consistency in its cash flows going forward to avoid further strains on the balance sheet. I do not expect FTSI's stock price to exhibit positive momentum in the short-term.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.