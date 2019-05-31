BP Midstream Partners: Continuing To Deliver Growth

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, pipeline-focused master limited partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. This is admittedly one of my favorite dropdown MLPs, but it is one that we have not discussed here for several months, so I thought that an update would be useful. Unfortunately, the headline numbers here were mixed as the company managed to beat the earnings expectations of its analysts, but failed to meet their expectations of top-line revenues. A closer look at the company's actual results though shows that BP Midstream Partners performed fairly well, and we do see the growth story continuing to play out, which should undoubtedly be appealing to any investor in the company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. The reason for this is that these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP Midstream Partners' first-quarter 2019 earnings report:

BP Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $30.241 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 13.61% increase over the $26.619 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Operating income was $19.993 million in the most recent quarter. This represents an 11.18% increase over the $17.983 million in the same quarter of last year.

BP Midstream Partners transported an average of 1.6 million barrels per day in the quarter. This was roughly in line with what the company had in the prior-year quarter.

Distributable cash flow was $39.646 million in the current quarter. This represents a slight 2.67% decline over the $40.734 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $40.619 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a slight decline over the $40.708 million in the first quarter of 2018.

At first glance, these results may not look that impressive as both reported net income and distributable cash flow actually went down compared to the prior-year quarter. However, we should keep in mind that due to BP's (BP) general partner stake as well as its ownership stake in several of BP Midstream Partners' pipelines, not all of the generated net income accrues directly to the partnership. If we look only at the net income that accrues directly to BP Midstream Partners, the figure looks much better:

As we can see here, the net income attributable to the partnership has steadily grown over the past year. This is a sign that the partnership's growth story is playing out. The reason for this growth, particularly in the year-over-year period, is assets that BP Midstream Partners acquired from BP. This is the general way that dropdown master limited partnerships grow themselves. The most significant of these acquisitions came on October 1, 2018 (the start of the fourth quarter) when the partnership completed the acquisition of 45% of the Mardi Gras system, 25% of KM Phoenix, and 22.7% of the URSA oil pipeline. These acquisitions were funded by a $468 million loan under the partnership's revolving credit line.

As a result of this acquisition, BP Midstream Partners had the following assets as of March 31, 2019:

BP Two Pipeline Company, which owns and operates the BP2 crude oil pipeline.

BP River Rouge Pipeline Company, which owns and operates the River Rouge refined products pipeline.

BP D-B Pipeline Company, which owns and operates the Diamondback diluent pipeline system.

A 28.5% ownership interest in the Mars crude oil pipeline system in the Gulf of Mexico.

A 65% interest in the Mardi Gras system, which is a joint venture operating a number of pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico.

A 22.7% stake in URSA.

A 25% stake in KM Phoenix.

As anyone that has been following the company for a while or that has reviewed my earlier analyses of the company, most notably this one, will quickly notice, this is significantly more than what the company had in the first half of last year. This simple fact is the reason for the partnership's year-over-year growth as it has more assets generating revenues and cash flows than previously. The acquisition in October was also the last significant one that BP Midstream Partners made, which is why we do not see much in the way of quarter-over-quarter growth.

As I have discussed in numerous previous articles, net income is not the best metric to use to measure the performance of a midstream company. This is because the pipelines and other capital assets owned by these companies suffer from high levels of depreciation. This does a very good job of reducing net income for tax purposes, but it also causes net income to give a misleading idea of the actual cash generation ability of the business. This is why we typically evaluate these companies' performance using distributable cash flow. Unfortunately, BP Midstream's performance in this area leaves something to be desired. We can see this here:

As we can see, the partnership's distributable cash flow went down quarter over quarter, although it was still considerably better than what the company had in the year-ago quarter. The company unfortunately did not provide a reason for this, but it is possible that maintenance activity on BP's Thunder Horse facility in the Gulf of Mexico was responsible since this reduced the volumes on the Proteus and Endymion pipelines. Fortunately though, this decline should reverse itself in the second quarter.

Perhaps more important than the raw distributable cash flow is the company's ability to cover its distribution. This is even more important because the company increased its quarterly distribution to $0.3126 (up from $0.3015) per unit despite the decline in distributable cash flow. Fortunately, it does appear that the company can cover this distribution as its coverage ratio is 1.20. This is a reasonable ratio that does still provide the company with a margin of safety. Thus, even if its distributable cash flow declines somewhat, BP Midstream Partners should still be able to cover its distribution out of its cash flow. This is the kind of thing that we like to see.

One thing that I liked about BP Midstream Partners when devising the original investment thesis was the company's relatively low level of debt. However, as mentioned earlier, at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018, the company borrowed a sizable amount of money under its revolving credit facility to make a fairly large acquisition. Therefore, let us take a look and see if this is still the case. As of March 31, 2019, BP Midstream Partners had no current debt and $468 million in long-term debt. This compares to $215.356 million in unitholders' equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. This is considerably higher than the 1.0 maximum that I normally like to see, which is concerning, but the fact that it has a giant energy company like BP as the general partner helps to alleviate some of these concerns since it is unlikely that BP will allow the partnership to run into trouble. Thus, BP Midstream Partners is probably okay, but this is still something that we should keep in mind.

In conclusion, BP Midstream continues to be a solid income investment as we have seen the company's growth story play out over the past year. This is reflected in the much larger asset base as well as the higher income and rising distribution. The company is likely to acquire more assets later this year to drive further growth, but unfortunately we do not know at this time what assets these will be. The biggest negative here is the sharp increase in leverage that we saw over the past two quarters, but the presence of BP as the general partner alleviates this somewhat. Nonetheless, we should still keep an eye on this. Overall though, the company continues to be a solid holding for an energy income portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally distributed to subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends.