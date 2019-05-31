Sina Corporation: Rare Arbitrage Opportunity With M&A Potential

Investors would be paying 1.38x price-to-sales and 6.3x EV/EBITDA for a high growth company that has maintained revenue growth of above 40%.

Sina stock has been heavily beaten down and is 70% below its all-time high. This is bargain-shopping territory.

The company is trading at an estimated 60% discount from its implied fair value using a sum of parts valuation methodology.

Sina Corporation owns Sina Weibo, a micro-blogging platform in China ranked 10th in the world for number of active users - above Twitter at that!

Sina Corporation (SINA) indirectly owns one of the top social media platforms in the world - Sina Weibo - via its equity stake in Weibo (WB). In this article, I detail how Sina Corporation's share price should be trading at least 60% higher using a simple sum-of-parts valuation. The social media platform Sina Weibo also presents terrific potential as an acquisition target due to its strong subscriber growth rate, which has translated into robust revenue growth for Sina Corporation.

First, a snapshot of the social media platform Sina Weibo.

Sina Weibo, or called Weibo for short, is one of the most popular social media platforms in China. Translated into English, Weibo stands for "micro-blogging", and the social media platform is somewhat a hybrid of Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB). Users have a 140 character limit to each post and can "follow" each other, "like" posts, and "share" them. Users can also upload pictures, videos, and GIFs.

Here is a chart ranking the most popular social media platforms worldwide as of April 2019, ranked by the number of active users (in millions).

Sina Weibo is #10 most popular social media platform worldwide by number of active users (as of April 2019)

Source: Statista.com

Not surprisingly, the platforms owned by the household "big-tech" names rank amongst the top:

Under Facebook - WhatsApp (#3), Facebook Messenger (#4), Instagram (#6)

Under Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) - WeChat (#5), QQ (#7), Qzone (#8)

Under Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) - YouTube (#2)

The less renowned Sina Weibo actually came in #10, coming in ahead of even its US-based equivalent, Twitter!

The below chart gives a sense of how quickly Sina Weibo is growing its user base. Sina Weibo is growing its number of Monthly Active Users at a CAGR of 24% from 2014 to Q1'2018. In comparison, Twitter's Monthly Active User growth has stalled, growing at a very mediocre CAGR of 4%. 2017 was a key year for Sina Weibo, as it overtook Twitter as the world's biggest micro-blogging platform.

Sina Corporation is undervalued using a sum-of-parts valuation methodology

To first make the distinction, both Sina Corporation and Weibo are separate ADRs listed in the US. The social media platform Sina Weibo was launched by Sina Corporation in 2009 and was a huge success. Sina Corporation then decided to spin off Weibo as a separate entity in 2014.

Sina Corporation owns a 46% stake in Weibo and 72% of the voting power in Weibo. This basically means that Sina Corporation has complete control over Weibo, including M&A-related decision - which is then surprising that Weibo's market cap is currently larger than Sina Corporation, thus presenting a potential arbitrage opportunity for investors.

Weibo's market cap currently stands at $9.66bn (using share price of $42.95), while Sina Corporation's market cap stands at a measly $2.79bn (using share price of $40.13). As Sina Corporation owns a 46% stake in Weibo, Weibo's market cap of $9.66bn should translate into a market cap of at least $4.45bn for Sina Corporation or an estimated share price of $64.

Using this simple method of valuation, this represents about 60% upside from Sina Corporation's current share price of $40.13.

As a check, aside from Weibo, Sina Corporation owns the news website sina.com, where news related to Finance, Sports, Entertainment, etc. are published. While not expected to provide stellar revenue growth, the news website should not put a dampener on valuations at the very least. There is no visible reason for Sina Corporation's market cap to trade below its implied fair value by a whopping 60%.

This also means that a potential acquirer of the Sina Weibo social media platform would be better off buying out Sina Corporation rather than Weibo due to Sina Corporation's smaller market cap coupled with the fact that Sina Corporation has a controlling interest in Weibo.

Sina Corporation trading at extremely attractive valuations

As of FY18, Sina Corporation has $1.5bn of cash and cash equivalents and $0.88bn of total debt. The company thus has a net cash position of $0.62bn, which is close to a quarter of its market cap. This further improves Sina's valuations to frankly, pretty ridiculous levels.

Sina Corporation currently has a price-to-sales ratio of 1.38x (Source: macrotrends.net). After stripping away its net cash position, the ratio falls close to 1.07x. By comparison, Twitter's price-to-sales ratio is 9.13x, and Sina Weibo has 130 million more active users than the Twitter platform. On an EV/EBITDA basis, Sina Corporation's ratio comes in at 6.3x while Twitter's is at 21x.

Between FY15 and FY18, Sina Corporation's revenue grew at a CAGR of 44%, supported by its high user growth. In comparison, Twitter's revenue grew at a CAGR of 11%. Essentially, investors would be paying 1.38x price-to-sales and 6.3x EV/EBITDA for a high growth company that is maintaining a stellar revenue growth rate of above 40%.

Sina Weibo is currently being used by about a quarter of the entire Chinese population, which means it still has room to grow further.

Sina Corporation is trading at 70% below its all-time high of $135.76

Source: Tradingview.com

Sina Corporation's share price has been heavily beaten down and is trading a whopping 70% below its all-time high of $135.76. This has largely been due to US-China trade tensions, which has recently hit its nadir with Trump stopping US companies from doing business with Huawei, China's crown jewel.

I believe Sina Corporation has been unfairly punished by the market. It has not reported a slowdown in growth, and the vast majority of its revenues are derived from its domestic market. This means the company's growth prospects are relatively insulated from the trade war. Sina Corporation has also not burnt cash to grow its user base, with FY18 Capex coming in at a muted $46mio against net income of $125mio.

To conclude, Sina Corporation is trading in bargain-shopping territory, especially given the valuations and balance sheet the company enjoys. Its social media platform Sina Weibo is one of the top 10 most popular social media platforms in the world and is growing its user base at a rapid pace. Investors should seriously consider picking up the stock at current depressed levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.