Sunniva Inc. (SNNVF) CEO Anthony Holler on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunniva Inc. (OTCQB:SNNVF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 31, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Knowles - Vice President, Corporate Development

Anthony Holler - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Negus - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Sunniva, Inc. First quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Knowles, Vice President, Corporate Development. Please go ahead, Mr. Knowles.

Rob Knowles

Thank you. And good morning to everyone joining us to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2019. Joining me today are Dr. Anthony Holler, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and David Negus, our Chief Financial Officer.

We hope you've had an opportunity to review the news release, MD&A and financial statements we issued yesterday, May 30, 2019. We'll begin today's call with comments from Dr. Holler, who will provide an introduction, then provide an operational update, followed by David Negus, who will provide a financial overview. We will then open the lines to analysts for questions.

Before I begin, I want to note that some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our business outlook are forward-looking in nature. These matters are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in yesterday's news release, our MD&A and other public disclosure documents, which are available on the SEDAR website.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in this call, which are based on our current expectations. We assume no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call, except as specifically required by applicable securities laws.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Holler. Dr. Holler, please go ahead.

Anthony Holler

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. It has only been a month since our last update, and we are happy to be able to share more progress with you today.

Before I go into the details, I would like to take a moment to address the departure of one of Sunniva's founders and directors, Leith Pedersen, who are now his resignation a couple of weeks ago. Leith and I co-founded Sunniva in 2014 as a medicinal cannabis company for this emerging industry. From this beginning, Sunniva stands today as an emerging player in the California market on the verge of being a fully integrated company due to the dedication of time and efforts that these contributed over these past years. As we move on to the next phase of Sunniva's evolution and with our focus shifting to California, we determined that it was time for him to step down. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.

In addition, we announced early this morning that our CFO, David Negus, will also be stepping down and will be replaced by another David. Dave Wyle, who will come onboard next week. Dave joins us from a long history of public and private company experience. I won't go through all his credentials here, but direct you to the management page of our website, if you want to read more about his background.

As we concentrate our business in California, a logical step was to shift the company's corporate functions from Vancouver Bridge Colombia to our office in Carlsbad, California. David Negus has done a great job creating Sunniva's financial systems and operating structures from a private company to a public company, and we thank him for his contributions. David will continue to support the company as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition with no disruption to operations.

Now, on to the current quarterly results. We previously announced our Q1 revenue forecast of $14 million, reflecting a solid beginning to our sales of cannabis products in California. I will leave the full financial discussion for David, and will focus on our operational achievement focus on our operational achievements over the past month. Construction of the Cathedral City facility continues on-schedule with initial operations expected to commence late in the third quarter. At which time, we will be on-bordering the mothering plants into the facility and will begin the inaugural planting cycle, resulting in an initial harvest by year-end.

Following the harvesting, there is a five to six week period of drying and curing of the plants, testing and packaging in advance of sales. We anticipate first sales of our premium flower will be realized in early 2020. As with the commissioning of any new facility, we intend to bring each subsequent cultivation bay into production at a measured pace as we fine-tune the operating processes. As we approach the operational date we will provide further guidance on the expected ramp-up schedule, but currently anticipate having all eight cultivation based operational by the end of the first half of 2020.

We continue to ramp-up our sales and distribution capabilities, which you saw in last month's acquisition of two licensed packaging and distribution sites located in Cotella, and with the hiring of additional sales personnel. We are currently upgrading the building for our packaging equipment and anticipate beginning operations in July, which will enable us to package and distribute the capacity of both the extraction facility and the Cathedral city facility.

We are also pleased to announce that we have recently received our provisional retail license for our Cathedral city retail location. This license allows the retail location to be fully operational, once construction is completed. As previously reported, our extraction facility and sales team performed very well in the first quarter, generating significant revenues from both the sale of newly manufactured concentrates and distillates and branded flower from our cultivation partners.

The initial extract and flower products were launched under two new brand names, Sun Fire and Kyndness, which we sold to select dispensaries. Capital limitations in the second quarter have tempered our ability to acquire biomass and reduced the production of concentrates from the extraction facility. As a result, we anticipate modest sales in Q2 and more meaningful growth as we move into Q3. This resulted in our decision to delay the launch of our third brand, Herbella, into the summer.

As we outlined for you in the last call, we are currently evaluating various strategic options for our Canadian assets and we will provide updates on that progress when there is something concrete to report. I am happy with the progress we have made on all front so for in 2019, and I am very confident that our execution today will allow us to maximize the opportunities presented when the Cathedral city facility becomes operational in the near-term. The existing management and the new additions to team will enable us to propel into the next stage of growth as the remainder of the year unfolds.

I will now turn the call over to David Negus, our CFO, to go through the details of first quarter and provide a current financial outlook. David?

David Negus

Thanks Tony. Please note that all the figures I will mention are in Canadian dollars unless referred to as otherwise, and reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 accounting for leases. Revenue for Q1 came in at $14.2 million, of which $10 million was from sales of our cannabis products in California, $2.4 million from full-scale distributors and $1.8 million from natural health services. With the commencement of cannabis product sales in Q1, total revenue for the period is up significantly from $5.1 million during the same period last year and up from $5.4 million we reported in Q4 2018.

Gross margin for the quarter was 37%, which is significantly lower than the 41% reported last year, mostly as a result of lower margins from the extraction facility as it is in the process of ramping up to full capacity. Gross margins for FSD and NHS were 15% and 66% respectively, which is consistent with how they performed throughout last year. The net loss for the quarter was $3.5 million, which decreased almost $3 million from the same period last year, and decreased $7.6 million from the previous quarter.

Loss from our operations was $3.1 million, which is a notable improvement over the $6.3 million operating loss in the same period last year, and $9.6 million operating loss last quarter. The reduced losses were largely due to the significant revenue contribution from our branded product sales. The ramp-up of operations in the U.S. has led to an increase in the number of employees, offset by the application of new accounting rules.

Total corporate G&A decreased to $8.3 million from $10.4 million in Q4 2018. As we consolidate our corporate functions in Carlsbad, California, we anticipate that the corporate G&A expense will continue to decrease throughout 2019. We are very pleased with the leverage of cash G&A against revenue on an annual basis, decreasing from 108% in Q1 2018 to 43% in Q1 2019.

Additions to PP&E for the quarter ended were $11.9 million, primarily related to our California operations. As mentioned on our previous call, all current development plans for the Sunniva Canada campus in Okanogan Falls, British Columbia remain suspended at this time. We continue to be very pleased with our progress at NHS under the leadership of Dr. Mark Kemens. The reorganization of the operating structure has NHS well-placed to execute on a number of partnership opportunities to expand the patient base. We have been prudent managing our limited capital this past quarter as we balance investments in working capital with the capital obligations on the Cathedral City facility.

Accounts receivable at the end of Q1 of approximately $10 million reflect the commencement of cannabis sales to dispensaries in California. At this time, we are maintaining our previous 2019 guidance range for cannabis product revenue at $55 million to $60 million.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session for analysts [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Matt Bottomley with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Matt Bottomley

Just wanted to touch base on the guided revenue for 2019 you just mentioned, keeping it the same. Maybe, Anthony, just on some of your commentary with respect to next quarter's revenue being modest, I just wanted to clarify if that was a particular line, or if that was a whole California branded product sales line you were speaking about.

David Negus

We're primarily referring to the California cannabis sales being a little modest. We believe that the upside in Q3 and Q4, as we get all the engines rolling will be sufficient to hit our revenue targets.

Anthony Holler

The other thing to bear in mind is we're expanding our capabilities in terms of packaging and distribution, and that facility will be open beginning of July. So that offers some very large opportunities for us to expand sales. And you understands that -- if the goal at the end of the rainbow is getting our facility running and selling products out of that facility. But to do that, we need the infrastructure in place now and that's why you are seeing some of the things we're doing, because we have to expand our sales force, we have to expand our distribution capabilities, we have to expand our packaging abilities. We just acquired a brand-new high volume packing piece of equipment. All these things have to be done in anticipation of the beginning of next year when we are going to be selling a large volume of cannabis products, both dry flower and distillates.

Matt Bottomley

So is it fair or is it too conservative to assume that next quarter's revenue will be predominantly FSD and NHS derived?

Anthony Holler

I think there'll be more than that, Matt. I just don't think you'll see the number that we have in Q1.

Matt Bottomley

And then just speaking again to your guided range of 55 to 60. So those, I understand are just the California branded product sales, given the fact that it's going to be into 2020 as you continue to ramp-up your Cathedral City location. What’s your upside or moderate case scenario for what operating margins and gross margins you can get out of that business model? I think this quarter, there are out about 37%. So how much more upside is to that? And is it possible in your view to break profitability before you actually have your own vertically integrated sales model?

David Negus

We see long-term margins in that business north of the 50s into the 60 plus range. I think that cash flow breakeven is obtainable in the near-term. The challenge we have right now is obviously we're making significant investments in working capital. You can see our investments into inventory, into AR. There's a lot of cash floating in working capital right now as we build-up our operations and we go from -- we really went from a standstill to a lot of revenue in Q1. And as we tempered through this working capital and the engine starts turning over, I think you'll see near-term cash flow breakeven.

Matt Bottomley

And just last one for me on the capital side. So as I think I hear it in your release, May 30th $1.5 million of cash, but the working capital you referenced, particularly the AR at 10, that $11.5 million. What type of runway do you think that gives you considering all the activities you currently have in your hand?

David Negus

We do have an additional $10 million. We need to contribute towards the Cathedral City Greenhouse facility. We talked about that in our last call a month ago. So I think, obviously, we will require some additional capital to complete our activities, but we feel confident that we've got a good plan in place and will be sufficiently funded to get through.

Anthony Holler

Matt, you'll recall that in terms of our Canadian assets, we anticipate the sale of those assets. So I think in the near-term, we will report back to you on that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There appear to be no further questions. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'll now turn the conference back over to Dr. Anthony Holler for any closing remarks.

Anthony Holler

Thank you. As always, I'd like to acknowledge my appreciation of the dedication and hard work of the entire Sunniva team, and look forward to the next several months when we see the completion of the Cathedral City facility and the next step in Sunniva's evolution.

Thank you again for joining us this morning and each of your questions. And I will remind you that we are holding our AGM on June 12, 2019 in Vancouver for those able to attend. Details can be found on our website. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.