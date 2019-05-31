Amazon Will Grow Faster In 2023 Than Today

Amazon's core eCommerce growth is slowing, and that's to be expected. Slower growth at better margins is the base of the company's cash flow.

The month of May hasn't been great for stocks overall, with the S&P down around 5%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) hasn't been immune to the selling with shares down more than 7%. Even with this recent downdraft, Amazon is still up about 17% for the year. A recent worry facing the company seems to be concern over slowing growth in its core eCommerce business. Investors are probably looking at online sales growth from companies like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) and wondering if Amazon has lost its touch. With that backdrop, it pays to take a long-term view. Over the next several years, it seems likely that Amazon's revenue growth will actually increase to the surprise of some prognosticators.

Online evolution

Investors who are worried about Amazon's slowing eCommerce growth should realize this is just reality catching up with the company. What's ironic is, if we look at Amazon and Walmart's online aspirations, the two seem to be copying each other's ideas. While Amazon got a tremendous amount of press about its plans to spend $800 million to move toward one-day shipping, Walmart essentially matched this promise.

Walmart mentioned that it launched free NextDay delivery from Walmart.com, with plans to reach 75% of the U.S. population by year's end. In addition, if online grocery sales are a growth engine for the future, both Amazon and Walmart want this business. Amazon said,

"Customer demand for free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods Market via Prime Now continues to exceed expectations."

In addition, the company said grocery delivery is available in 75 U.S. metros. Amazon is also attacking its lack of a significant physical presence by using other retailers' stores, like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

Amazon's deal with Kohl's has been tested before but is being rolled out to all of its locations by July of this year. In these stores, a 1,000 square foot area for Amazon returns will be staffed by Amazon associates. These workers will pack and ship returns to Amazon at no cost. With over 1,100 stores, this seems to give the company a chance to compete with some of its brick-and-mortar counterparts.

The reason I say some of its counterparts is, Walmart is not an ordinary retailer. When it comes to grocery sales, Walmart's CEO Doug McMillion pointed out just how far apart Walmart is from its peers. He said,

"We now have about 2,450 stores in the U.S. with grocery pickup."

The company will also offer, "same-day grocery delivery in nearly 1,000 locations at quarter-end." Walmart's online exploits don't end with groceries.

In the domestic market, Amazon's sales increased by 16.6% on an annual basis. By point of comparison, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce sales in the last quarter jumped by 37%. Some of the difference is the size of each company's operations in online sales. However, Walmart's massive physical presence and the ability to offer same-day pickup from its over 11,000 locations worldwide seem to be a key advantage. Though Walmart is growing eCommerce revenue faster, the weight of this massive store base keeps margins down. In the most recent quarter, Amazon's North American operating margin was 6.4%. Walmart's domestic operating margin came in at just over 5%. The bottom line is though Amazon's online sales growth has slowed, it is doing so at better margins. Better margins usually equal better cash flow, which we'll see in a moment.

Who would have thought?

For years, Amazon ran its business awash in red ink with an unwavering belief that profits would come eventually. It's almost unthinkable that superior cash flow could be a reason to buy Amazon stock, yet that is where we are. Not only is Amazon's free cash flow significant, but the company is also growing its cash flow faster than its peer.

In the current quarter, Amazon's core operating cash flow increased by more than 58%. By point of comparison, Walmart's operating cash flow increased by just over 30% year over year. Though Walmart's total sales in the quarter were more than double Amazon's, the latter generated more core free cash flow. In fact, if we compare core free cash flow relative to each dollar of revenue, Amazon more than doubles its peer.

Over the last three months, Amazon generated $0.09 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. Where Walmart is concerned, the company generated $0.04 by the same measure. It seems Amazon is the clear winner, yet there are multiple other factors to consider. Amazon's balance sheet looks stronger at first glance, yet the company's use of long-term leases complicates matters.

On the surface, Amazon's net cash position looks like $13.7 billion. If we compare Walmart's $39.6 billion in net long-term debt, there doesn't seem to be a reason to look further. However, Walmart and Amazon seem to be playing from the same playbook in their use of lease financing. Walmart took on nearly $20 billion in lease financing that wasn't on the books last year at this time. If investors include this lease financing in the debt total, Walmart's total debt increases by more than 49%.

Where Amazon is concerned, the use of lease financing changes the company's financial standing substantially. Without considering leases, the company appears to have a positive net cash position. However, after these leases, the company is sitting on nearly $20 billion in net debt. If there is one significant risk to Amazon in the future, it is the company's growth in lease financing. On a year-over-year basis, Amazon's long-term lease liabilities equal $33.3 billion, which represents an increase of more than 240%. While the company has historically used its lease obligations to fund and grow its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business, the vast increase in liabilities is a concern.

Even with this risk, a big part of Amazon's future seems tied to the success of its Web Services. Investors need to watch this balance sheet item carefully, yet the company's huge investment in AWS won't continue forever. As the division matures and continues to grow, investors can track the trade-off between AWS growth and the growth in liabilities.

What 2023 might look like

If we look at Amazon's current sales trajectory in each of its businesses, the result just a few years from now might surprise some investors. Though the company's online sales growth is slowing down, it is finding significant growth in the areas of Subscription Services, AWS, and Other (aka. Its advertising business).

The company's most significant business is and will be its online sales. Over the last year, the pace of online sales growth has decelerated from about 20%, to less than 10% in the current quarter. Given the size of this business and competition, it makes sense to assume that Amazon's online sales will continue to grow at a slower and slower rate. During 2020, the company might grow online sales by 8%, declining to 7% growth in 2021 and 2022, then 6% in 2023. By 2023, Amazon's online sales would equal about $160 billion per year.

Though physical stores have their place in Amazon's plans, their results have been less than inspiring. In the current quarter, physical stores revenue was essentially flat, as last year's revenue was flat as well. Physical stores and grocery sales are rife with competition, and Amazon will need to do a herculean job just to keep sales steady. My assumption is that Physical stores revenue will flatline for the next several years. By 2023, annual revenue of about $17 billion should be the result.

Third-Party Seller Services has been performing well for Amazon, yet its growth has been consistently slowing. At the end of 2017, this division grew revenue by 40%. In the most recent quarter, Seller Services revenue increased by less than half this amount. Over the next several years, it makes sense that Seller Services revenue will slow along with Amazon's online sales. Assuming annual growth of about 20% this year and next, along with a 2% annual growth decrease through 2023, seems to make sense. This would put this division's revenue by 2023 at about $80 billion.

Subscription Services has been growing fast. This shouldn't be a surprise, given the popularity of devices produced to drive new subscribers. In the last quarter, Subscription Services increased by nearly 39% annually. As the business gets bigger, a slowdown makes sense. I would model revenue growth of a 40% annual rate next year, then about a 4% annual step down for the next few years. Going with this pacing, Subscription Services in 2023 would be a $47 billion business.

Amazon Web Services get a lot of press as it is well earned. Over the last year or so, AWS growth has ranged between 42% to as much as 49%. The vast growth in AWS doesn't seem poised to slow down anytime soon. The company is investing in its capabilities and is a known leader in cloud services. It seems conservative to expect 42% growth next year, with 40% growth in 2021 and 2022, then growth of 38% in 2023. If AWS surprises to the upside, that would be a positive for investors, yet even with these assumptions, we are looking at a $100 billion business by 2023.

Amazon's Other business should be a significant growth contributor in the future. In the most recent quarter, this business's growth seemed to have slowed dramatically. However, the first quarter is traditionally one of the slower quarters during each year in the advertising business. That being said, this business has been posting 100% annual growth each quarter of 2018. It makes sense that this advertising business growth will slow going forward, yet will become a far more important part of Amazon's business. Next year's growth of 80% seems to make sense, then a roughly 10% annual step down over the next few years. This seems to be a relatively cautious approach to this massive growth business, and any upside would be a positive surprise. Our conservative approach would yield more than $75 billion in annual revenue from the Other business.

By 2023, Amazon's revenue would equal about $479 billion. The final figures over the next few years would look something like the following:

Year Total Revenue Revenue Growth 2020 $275 billion +18.4% 2021 $329 billion +19.6% 2022 $397 billion +20.7% 2023 $479 billion +20.7%

By 2023, between AWS and Other, Amazon would generate $174 billion in revenue versus about $160 billion from Online Sales. Amazon Web Services and Other carry far higher margins than Online Sales. Theoretically, over the next few years, the company's revenue growth should accelerate. The size of AWS and the Other business should equate to better margins and cash flow as well. Long-term investors should take advantage of the recent pullback in the shares to add to their positions.

