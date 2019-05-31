iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (ITHUF) CEO Hadley Ford on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:27 AM ET

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF)

Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call

May 31, 2019 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hadley Ford - CEO

Julius Kalcevich - CFO

Pat Tiernan - EVP of Operations

Elizabeth Stavola - Chief Strategy Officer and Director

Conference Call Participants

Robert Fagan - GMP Securities

Brett Hundley - Seaport Global

Matthew Pallotta - Echelon Wealth Partners

Alan Brochstein - NCV Media

Shaan Mir - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Kessner - William O'Neil & Co.

Hadley Ford

Thank you very much, and thank you all for dialing in to hear about our very exciting first quarter. With me on the phone this morning, I have Julius, our CFO; Pat, our EVP of Ops; Beth our Chief Strategy Officer will be making some comments later in the presentation. But before I turn it over to Julius to talk about the first quarter, I just had a couple of thoughts.

In cannabis today in the United States, we have a choice. We have -- we iAnthus have licenses in 11 states. We can chose to be farmers and trade at about .8x revenue. We can choose to be retailers and trade at 1x to 1.5x revenue or we can choose to be sellers of branded goods and trade at 5x revenue. We choose to be the last one. And how do we make that happen?

The only way to create product brands in today's U.S market is with a 1936 business model. It's tough to advertise, it's tough to use social media, clearly it's against the law federal-aid, there's no national distribution, there's no contract manufacturers on a national basis. So to build a product brand we have to physically be in front of customers in a bricks and mortar store. We have to have a strong retail presence in great locations in cities that matter.

We’ve to have stores that are open and inviting where our customers can learn about cannabis. We need to delight those customers when they come into our stores and while our customers are there, we need to delight them with our brands. And we need to make -- we -- then we need to take those brands and use other channels to make them available to our customers beyond the reach of our own stores, other retailers, online ordering delivery, whatever is allowed in the states we are in, and because we have to make our products in every state. If we want our product to be consistent, we better have the ability to replicate our operations in every state and to make all that happen, we need to pull together with the great team.

So where are we on that plan today? We have 21 stores open with another 47 underway. We’ve THC and CBD brands that customers ask for by name. We’ve THC brands carry to more than a 110 additional stores beyond our own. We have CBD brands carried in over a thousand stores including by well-known national chains. We have over 550 employees dedicated to delighting our customers and creating wealth for our 60,000 shareholders every day, and this is just the beginning.

Yes, we had $74 million of annualized revenue in the first quarter and we're run rating well over $100 million right now. We are talking about an industry that will allow companies like iAnthus to have billions of dollars of revenue. This is just the beginning. This is why we're so excited by the opportunity. A key building block to this success is being in enough with the right markets on a national scale. Why does that matter? Because if you want a national brand, you need a national presence. Brooklyn, Miami, Las Vegas, these are the cities where awareness and acceptance and the creation of iconic brands will happen.

Currently, we are in a 11 THC states and with the reach of our CBD brands well over 40 states in total. We are competing for over $12 billion of estimated legal CBD and THC sales in 2019. This is the type of exposure you need to build vibrant brand awareness. This brand awareness begins in our own stores and then we're able to leverage the wholesale model caring our brands to over 1,100 retail partners across United States today.

One of the questions we always get specific, is if a key step in this strategy is to delight customers with the retail experience, why do you have six different retail names? I'm sure many of you on the call saw earlier this month that we announced a unification around the cannabis store is our retail name, we are very excited by this. Our stores will build on the pioneer and pioneering an award-winning retail experience of best Health For Life stores in Arizona and Maryland and provide a welcoming environment where both the curious and the dedicated will feel very comfortable, learning about the great products that can be delivered through cannabis.

And when customers go into these stores, they will see our products like Mayflower and MPX brands. MPX is an award-winning brand asked for by name and frequently sells for 20% more than competing products. Its penetrated 20% of the stores in Arizona, 30% in Mass, 40% in Nevada, and over 70% in Maryland.

Another example of the brand leadership is what Beth and her team have done with CBD For Life. They saw an opportunity well before anyone else could spell CBD and began four years ago to develop a real brand for health and beauty and pain relief geared towards women, and they pioneered an operating model in support of that brand vision to ensure the retail partners were not disappointed. They develop products that met the fine customer needs. They had it manufactured by contract manufacturer under strict QA/QC and they had their products delivered directly to the retail partners such as of a kind urban outfitters and XL spa, and we're currently carried in over a thousand stores in United States.

Our team knows how to do this and have shown a proven leadership and retail product branding. We've won awards for our extracts, vapes, CBD products and the customer experience in our stores. But you can't have a brand if your shelves are empty. Stock outs are endemic in this industry. You need to be able to deliver.

Our production capacity in 2019 is able to support over $175 million of retail sales and we're currently doubling our capacity in Massachusetts, doubling our capacity in Maryland and adding over 100,000 square feet of grow capacity in Florida. This type of added capacity which will bring our ability to deliver over $0.5 billion of retail product in 2020 will help us meet demand in key markets such as New York, New Jersey and Arizona, as they move toward full adult use in the near future and expand the addressable market we serve by as much as $5 billion in sales.

All this is great, but nothing happens unless someone makes that happen. The only long-term differentiated advantage a company ever has is its people. Everything else can be hot copied. That's why in the brand building side we're very excited to have our new CMO, Neil Calvesbert who slept in a van as he develop distribution for Quicksilver [ph] in Europe at the start of his career, join us this quarter. More recently he led the marketing effort at Monster Energy were the team took sales from $1 billion to $3 billion of lifestyle brands and help drive their stock up to 4x during his tenure.

To have someone with his skill set and that ability, who knows how to carry a lunch pail by sleeping in a van and also knows how to work and develop lifestyle brands that can drive billions of dollars of revenue is the exact right person at the exact right time. This is the type of team that will work for you. We are built to be public. We have the largest float, the most research coverage, the best liquidity as a percentage of the market cap. We have no convoluted multi-voting capital structure were you have to worry about who management is aligned with. We're aligned with you. We wake up every day with one focus to work for our public shareholders.

Julius, at this point, I will handover it over to you to talk through the quarter and I'll come back onto do some of the Q&A after your comments.

Julius Kalcevich

Thank you. Thank you, Hadley. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining. Before I walk everyone through our financial results, I would like to state that our transformational acquisition of MPX Bioceutical's closed in Q1. This transaction was the first public to public deal in the U.S cannabis sector. It's the largest closed transaction to date and with the first and to my knowledge the only transaction in the sector that has successfully passed the U.S Hart-Scott-Rodino Act for antitrust oversight.

The work on the transaction started back in the summer of 2018, was announced in October 2018, closed in February 2019. And this is the first quarter were MPX's results are partially consolidated. In Q2, the results of the company will be fully combined. For the first quarter of 2019, our reported revenue was $9.6 million, which is up 384% from Q4. Our reported revenue includes the full Q1 results from the legacy iAnthus and two months of MPX.

Our pro forma revenue, which is a more accurate reflection of the quarter was $18.5 million for the quarter. On a comparative basis, our pro forma revenue has grown 22% from Q4 2018. This pro forma number, which is detailed in Table 2 of the press release, includes the full impact of our closed MPX transaction and our announced CBD For Life transaction as if they were consolidated as of the beginning of the quarter, in addition to managed revenues in the states of Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

Managed revenue includes operations where we’ve management contract and/or licensed operations, which we are unable to consolidate under IFRS. Of our $5.4 million of managed revenue, approximately $1.4 million relates to legacy iAnthus operations in Colorado and New Mexico, and approximately $3.7 million relates to licensed MPX operations in the Southwest, which we needed to reclassify to managed revenue due to IFRS reporting standards. There's been no change to the MPX operations that are incorporated in managed revenue, it is simply an IFRS reporting standard.

I would also like to preannounce our April pro forma revenue which is coming at $8.5 million for the month. Our April revenue should give you a sense that our sequential growth from Q4 to Q1 to April have continued to be strong and are setting a good foundation for Q2 in the remainder of 2019. During Q4, our average monthly revenue was approximately $5 million a month. During Q1 it was approximately $6 million a month and April it brought in $8.5 million. Our April revenues put our current run rate at a $102 million with significant growth catalyst still waiting ahead.

Moving to gross profit. Our gross profit for the quarter was $540,000. We’ve provided detail around our adjusted gross profit of $3.4 million in Table 3, given one-time fair value adjustments due to the MPX acquisition. Our adjusted gross margin for Q1 was 36%, which we believe to be an apples-to-apples comparative calculation with our MSO peers.

Within our operating expenses, the company recorded expenses of $23.2 million for the quarter, of which we classified $18.9 million of cash expenses after adjusting for share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. $5.2 million of these expenses were related directly to the MPX acquisition.

I want to quickly walk you through some of our expense lines in common how we're continuing to be focused on synergies and efficiencies as we more than doubled the size of our business between Q4 in Q1. Quarter-over-quarter our G&A expenses increased by 68% to $4.1 million due to the merging of the iAnthus and MPX companies. This will be an area that we will continue to synergize as we eliminate [indiscernible] vendors and other overheads.

Our salaries and employee benefits increased by 76% to $6.1 million, even though our workforce expanded by over 200% between October to the present-day. Our professional expenses increased by 19% to $3.5 million, despite the fact we were merging two complex entities, legal restructuring of former MPX entities and the marketing expenses involved in the launch of our unified dispensary brand fee.

Our adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $5.1 million. Details are also laid out in Table 3 of our press release. And lastly, for our income statement, our net loss for the quarter was $18.3 million, which equates to a net loss of $0.15 per share.

During the quarter, we deployed approximately $13 million of CapEx in support of our operations. As of March 31, 2019, total assets amounted to $797 million. This represents an increase of almost $630 million or 374% over year-end. The company's current cash balance is approximately $44 million. The company also has the potential to receive over $116 million of proceeds from the exercise of warrants and options that have been issued by the company.

Our fixed asset in real estate base is also at $81 million, which we believe will be beneficial as we continue to discuss debt and alternative financing sources to fund their expansion plans and minimize further dilution. The company closed $35 million and $25 million of financing through the issuance of convertible debentures on March 18 and May 1, respectively. The debentures are convertible at a price of $5.92 and bear 40% warrant coverage, which resulted in the issuance of approximately 3.7 million warrants within exercise price of $6.43.

On April 24, iAnthus issued 8.9 million shares and 4.4 million warrants to satisfy, remaining legacy MPX OID loan holders that were eligible for conversion. Current fully diluted share count. Our current fully diluted share count is 245.5 million shares, which includes approximately 155 million common shares, 15 million Class A shares and 76 million diluted securities.

Now just turning over to operations. iAnthus is generating revenue in nine of our states with the two exceptions being California and New Jersey at this point. I would like to emphasize that operations in five of those states already have scaled brand awareness to build that infrastructure that has been purpose built to enable iAnthus's market leadership. These five states, mainly Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, the Arizona and Nevada form the basis of my operational comments.

In Massachusetts, we continue to have our flagship Boston facility open for medical sales and remain focused on being able to sell recreational products in Q3 from this location. We’ve already successfully completed our public hearing for the location and are working with the city of Boston to move the process along. In Worcester, I'm also pleased to announce that yesterday we received our provisional license from the cannabis control commission for dispensary gear. In Lowell, we’ve agreed to a medical host community agreement and are awaiting signature on our recreational host community agreement.

We anticipate Worcester and Lowell to open in the second half of 2019, pending regulatory authorization. Despite the slow-moving regulatory process, with regard to dispensaries, we are moving full steam ahead in other areas. We’ve continued to develop our wholesale program and currently sell to 15 dispensaries within the state. In fact, during the month alone we reported over $2 million of retail and wholesale sales.

Another statistic that I want to call out, during Q1 our 36,000 square feet Holliston cultivation facility recorded an average cash cost of a $1.24 per gram. I believe that this number really stands on its own amongst indoor growers in the U.S despite of footprints of only 36,000 square feet. We will also drive these efficiencies that are step in cultivation facility within Mass, which is 40,000 square feet and located in Fall River.

Concluding my comments on Massachusetts, we feel very confident. Their efforts will position us as one of the market leaders within the state. It's three of the best retail locations give over 75,000 feet of cultivation square footage. The MPX products are going to network of wholesale customers. In Florida, we’ve three open dispensaries with two planned for opening in June, another in early July, which will make for six [ph] open dispensaries within the next 45 days.

Our dispensary and delivery sales in Florida have been strong and based on the statewide sales reports that have been made publicly available by the Office of Medical Marijuana use, the company is ranked third of all Florida operators in terms of THC milligrams sold per dispensary. We've always communicated that we're focused on building a leading market position and its initial data help confront that our locations and products that are gaining significant traction. Of the 17 dispensaries that will open in the remainder of 2019, three of which I just mentioned, which are opening in the next 45 days.

We’ve leases and locations fully secured and we believe that these prime locations will serve as well. In order to stock our dispensaries, we've continued to build out our cultivation square footage. As of today, we have 120,000 square feet operational, which is up from 85,000 square feet at the end of April. Our cultivation space has been enabled, indoor cultivation as well as lower cost -- as well as the lower cost cultivation environment that will drive both quality and expense efficiency.

In Maryland, we’ve three open dispensaries in an active processing facility that supply to over 51 dispensaries in the state. Our processing facility is undergoing an upgrade both in footprint and equipment. Production capabilities will double. We will -- which will also enable continued penetration of the Maryland market. Our production has also been upgraded to produce live in cured resin product lines, which are currently some of the MPX bestsellers in Nevada and Arizona. We believe that these product launches will further establish iAnthus as one of the premier retailers and wholesalers within the state.

In our Southwest region, specifically Arizona and Nevada, the company's wholesale offerings continue to be strongly received in both market zones approximately 40 dispensaries per month in Q1 and 46 dispensaries in April. Average size of wholesale orders have increased by 100% in Nevada and 25% in Arizona since Q1 2018. Just this week the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in favor of the medical marijuana industry in patients who choose to use cannabis extract such as vape cartridges, edibles, waxes and tinctures.

Extracts form a significant portion of the Arizona medical use market and the court's 7-0 ruling reflects the overwhelming support in the market for continued access to these products. The company's in the final stages is developing a fighter brain concentrate product line that will be marketed to both retail patients and wholesale clients. The company is also about to launch a live resin collaboration with one of the most renowned cultivators within the state and will continue to keep the market informed of the new product development.

We also continue to move forward with the development of our 2018 Nevada dispensary wins and are targeting the completion of two dispensaries by the end of the year. And just quickly ran down three other states. In New York, the company opened two dispensaries in the first quarter of 2019 and have signed a leased for its third dispensary located on Staten Island. This will be the only licensed dispensaries to serving Staten Island's 500,000 residents and should open in the fourth quarter of this year. The company eagerly awaits further clarity as [technical difficulty] development of both the medical and recreational programs within the state.

With regards to New Jersey, we continue to monitor regulatory developments and are well underway with our plans to finance operations within the state. Similar to other operators, we were disappointed to see that our recreational build did not come to fruition, but remain optimistic as to the short-term prospects of an expanded medical and eventual recreational program.

In Colorado, we were also excited to see that the recent public company bill was signed by Governor Polis that will provide a pathway for iAnthus to consolidate our operations in the state as well. And lastly, some concluding notes on CBD For Life. iAnthus is in the final steps of closing its acquisition of CBD For Life, a top ranked national CBD brand in the U.S., and we're targeting to close in early June.

CBD For Life is now available in over 1,000 stores nationwide. In addition, CBD For Life will be rolling at a premium product line and ends in adult line this summer. Results for April for CBD For Life were approximately $400,000 and for the month of May over $550,000.

Hadley, back to you.

Hadley Ford

Thank you, Julius. At this point, we would like to open it up for questions from our investors. So please put yourself in the line and we will take them one at a time.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Robert Fagan that GMP Securities.

Robert Fagan

Thanks guys for taking my questions. I guess, I was hoping we could just look at the pro forma numbers for the quarter and is there a way you could give us any insight into pro forma EBITDA for Q1? And I know it's a bit challenging, but that number [technical difficulty] excluding biological asset gains or including?

Julius Kalcevich

Hey, Robert. It's Julius. Yes, at this point given some of the complexity around the kind of mix quarter still with sort of some of the legacy MPX and all being consolidated, beyond what we’ve provided for the full quarter -- beyond what we’ve provided in our press release, that’s going to be the maximum that we're providing in terms of detail around that. For Q2, obviously, with sort of both businesses fully consolidated at that point, we are going to have or be able to provide a lot more clarity on what the breakdown is, especially as we started to separate and synergize some of those MPX costs.

Robert Fagan

Okay. Well, maybe a quick follow on that if there was a pro forma EBITDA number for the quarter would that have been somewhat in line you think with you reported or what if it improved or maybe gotten worse? Just trying to understand their margin contribution from the combination of the firm?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. So, yes -- so with the sort of month or the missing month of MPX, right? January which we couldn't consolidate, that would have improved -- that would have improved EBITDA, just given some of the status of some of those operations, especially in Arizona and Nevada, which have just been sort of longer term operations are been in business. Longer as opposed to some of the iAnthus operations, such as for instance Florida, which is massively ramping up for these dispensaries, which are obviously still on the -- have a different EBITDA profile. So if you were to include sort of month one of MPX, it would have improved EBITDA for that quarter.

Robert Fagan

Okay. Thanks for that insight. That’s helpful. Just moving on to the comments you made about April's pro forma number and then accelerating into May. I wonder if you might be able to share what kind of acceleration and just to kind of get a picture of how much higher your pro forma annualized sales could be than that $100 million mark roughly right now?

Julius Kalcevich

Yes. So in terms of April -- so we’re pleased to note that May results continue to be very strong. As we look at April and obviously in this industry April tends to be one of the busiest months of dispenser -- in dispensaries given 420. And we're pleased to see that May continues to be strong and remain optimistic around sort of closing at the quarter in June. So you’re going to continue to see a good Q2 and I think obviously you’re aware of some of these catalysts that we've mentioned, especially in the state of Florida and continue catalysts within Massachusetts. It's going to be big revenue drivers throughout the remainder of the year. As I provided a little bit of comment, just to reopen dispensaries that we have in Florida, all that is publicly available in terms of our sort of volume sales of THC milligrams per dispensary. We are really focused on as we open doors, that these are going to be vibrant doors they are generating revenue and you’re going to see that continue to grow in Florida. So there is definitely going to be a few areas across iAnthus that are going to show real significant growth over the remainder of 2019. And I think also, as I mentioned just in CBD For Life specifically, right, they’re starting to see that growth whether from Q1 to April -- excuse me, Q1 to April and then even just sort of providing those numbers for what May looks like as well.

Robert Fagan

Great. Those trends are quite encouraging. Last one for me is, I thought the amount of wholesale penetration you guys are getting is very impressive and we appreciate that color across the different states. Just wondering, is -- Mass driving that? Is that like the strength of perhaps the product brand that you have, particularly, MPX or is that a sales team effort that's getting that good penetration? Just wondering how you’re driving your wholesale, and how we could think about that going forward?

Hadley Ford

Sure. So if I look at it in some of the key states that are out there, Arizona, Nevada, Maryland, those three there is a very, very strong brand presence with MPX. And there is a wholesale team in place and that team has continued to be backed up. And so they’re out there working the various dispensary networks. And they also have a little bit of a legacy, but that's something that we're continuing to see within this quarter, continuing to see it through the remainder of the year. In the case of Massachusetts, I think the reason that we're excited around Mass for our sales and I think everyone else is that that is just an incredibly vibrant market right now. We like what’s happening in our own dispensary. We like our other dispensary locations, but there's product shortages across the state and there are other MSLs, there's other operators who are coming directly to us looking for our product, that they haven't scaled up quickly enough and we become a go to person within that state as well.

Robert Fagan

Great. Good work. Okay, thanks again.

Hadley Ford

Thank you.

Next question comes from Brett Hundley with Seaport Global.

Brett Hundley

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Hadley Ford

Good morning, Brett.

Brett Hundley

Good morning. Julius, I just want to make sure that I heard you correctly, so that $3.7 million of licensed MPX revenue, that is effectively missing from the reported $9.6 million number, correct?

Julius Kalcevich

Yes. We’ve classified and I believe it's Table 2, yes, under managed revenue. So that would have …

Brett Hundley

Okay.

Julius Kalcevich

… been revenue that in the legacy MPX that they would've reported within the IR -- within IFRS reported revenue. They had different auditors than we have and we always a conservative approach to how we’ve looked at our financials, working with our auditors, we believe at this point it's better classified as managed revenue.

Brett Hundley

Perfect. Thank you for clarifying that. And I can appreciate maybe wanting to wait until Q2 to give further color on future financials. As some of us sit around and try and update our models at this point in time, can you maybe give us some information related to how many stories you might -- you think you might have in place across the network by the end of this year? If you can break that out across legacy and MPX, it would be really helpful.

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. This is Julius. I'll take that one. In fact feel free to add in. So, first off, just in the case of what we’ve already communicated to the market, Brett, we've always been clear around our ramp-up in Florida. As I mentioned, we’ve 3 open, another 3 opening very quickly and then we’ve targeted 20 for the year. So, obviously, the 14 will be backend loaded in sort of the second half of the year, sort of split out between Q3 and Q4, that’s going to be one of the sort of significant growth openings in -- in terms of dispensaries. Also mentioned around New York there's going to be Staten Island that's opened in the back half of the year. In Massachusetts, we’ve 1 open, there's going to be another 2 opening as I mentioned in the back half of the year. That’s -- and those are some of the key ones. On the MPX side or on the legacy MPX side, I've mentioned around Nevada. Those will be 2 open by the end of the year. We’ve four license wins in Nevada, targeting to get 2 open by the end of the year. NEW Jersey is not something that we sort of outline sort of what the full plans are just yet. We will be providing further detail around openings and timelines in New Jersey, but we haven't sort of publicly presented that at this point. Pat, I'm not sure if on -- anything else to add with what I've mentioned.

Pat Tiernan

No, I think you covered it well.

Brett Hundley

Thanks for doing that. I do appreciate it. Related to New Jersey, I mean, are you guys in part still waiting to see how regulations end up there? I think as part of this new medical effort there is language in the new law potentially that breaks up the vertical integration requirement. I mean, is that something that's on your radar, or is it more just thinking through where you might want to have locations and going through the business plan with one more swipe again?

Hadley Ford

Hi. It's Hadley. New Jersey has been an interesting rollercoaster. Obviously, Murphy ran on the platform of having full recreational and there's been some usual politics that one gets at the local level. So we are monitoring it. We just want to get our stores open. We would love to have an ability to open more stores on a statewide basis. That's the way in which we are discussing with our key lobbyists and whatnot, but we will see how that develops over the course of the year.

Brett Hundley

Okay. And then, just last one for me. Hadley, I don’t know if Beth has input on this too, but as I think about the forward plan related to CBD, can you guys give me your appetite for formulating CBD in adjustables. I know we’re going through the first hearing with the FDA today. But what is your approach to the adjustable side of things? And what are your conversations with retailers? Because I'm really hearing mixed things out there with some retailers that really want to wait on the sidelines and then others that might be willing to take some chances, so to speak. Can you just give us your views there? Thank you.

Hadley Ford

Yes, sure. I will give a couple of seconds and then I will just hand it over to Beth because she has built this business. But clearly we want to make sure we get through the FDA process. We've not done anything from an edible perspective there, because we want to stay on the right side of what the regulators are going to be providing. But beyond that, Beth, I will hand it over to you on what some of your partners are saying.

Elizabeth Stavola

Yes, I would just echo what Hadley said. We’ve been super conservative, we want to wait and see what turns out with the FDA, but I would say that your observations are absolutely correct in what we are seeing in the marketplace. There are some really big retailers that are not nervous at all about picking edible products. And then there's some that are very nervous until we hear from the FDA. So we’re going to just continue to monitor and I would imagine that if we get a favorable ruling from the FDA, it won't be long time before you see some edibles coming out from us.

Brett Hundley

Do you -- I’m sorry to ask this follow-up. Do you except that could be soon? I was talking to one industry executive that thought it could happen by this summer that just seemed aggressive to me?

Elizabeth Stavola

I would probably say by the end of the year. That would be my guesstimate.

Brett Hundley

Okay. Thanks so much, guys.

Hadley Ford

Thank you.

Next question comes from Matthew Pallotta with Echelon Wealth.

Matthew Pallotta

Hi, guys. How are you doing?

Hadley Ford

Good. Very well. How are you doing?

Matthew Pallotta

Good. Thanks. So, yes, I just wanted to touch again on the wholesale side of the business. So you guys are in 110 stores and I believe that’s up from about 90 that you reported last quarter. And I know someone ask a question earlier in terms of what you guys are doing to ramp that you, but has there been any sort of hurdles or bottlenecks that you guys have been seeing in -- maybe in specific states and not others that have -- you guys are seeing have May repeat process from scaling up into being opening more stores like perhaps if you’re short of supply in the state you’re keeping that supply for your own dispensaries and whatnot. And do you have any internal targets that you guys have set maybe for a few quarters ahead from the amount of doors that guys want to be naturally on the THC side?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure.

Hadley Ford

Julius -- oh, go ahead.

Julius Kalcevich

Okay. Yes. So in terms of impediments, I think in any state, the only impediments that we truly see are in states like Florida, for instance, where wholesale is not allowed. So that's really I think the only impediment that we see that we can sort of obviously structurally overcome. I will -- I think we look in the case of whether it's Arizona or Nevada or Maryland, there's always going to be err [ph] in Massachusetts as well there's always going to be that balance around what we want to put through our own stores versus what we want to put at wholesale. Putting it through our own stores, obviously we will be able to drive greater margin and selling some products just solely on a wholesale basis. However, it's always an interesting sort of calculation as we look at it, because I think I want to echo Hadley's comments in his preamble that when you're building brand you want to blanket the market, you want to be a go to brand not just within your dispensary, but in other people's dispensaries. So, I think there's always going to be the view and you're not going to see it just solely [indiscernible] product for our own dispensaries. We are going to make sure that we're out there broadly, especially in sort of populous markets where there are dispensaries and we have wholesale teams in place to be able to work that over. Hope that answer.

Matthew Pallotta

Okay, great. Yes, sure. Absolutely. And on a pro forma basis, for the $18.5 million in revenue, can you break that out between what was sold through your retail channels and then on the wholesale side?

Julius Kalcevich

So that is not a breakout that we have done for Q1 or that we're presenting for Q1. Anything similar as to my previous comment, as -- was still a little bit of a split quarter between iAnthus and MPX, I believe for Q2, as we will have firm control over both sides of the business from an operational and accounting perspective for the entire quarter. That will be something that we will be able to shed a little bit more light on. It's just once again we didn't have full accounting control over everything for Q1, just given the timing of the business closing. I think in Q2 we will be able to have much more comfort around providing that kind of detail to you.

Matthew Pallotta

Okay. Awesome. And then do you guys have any details on new brands that you guys are looking to roll out? Obviously, you guys have press released the Be Brand for retail, but on the product side do you have any plans to roll out new brands just around the core MPX brand?

Hadley Ford

We have plans, but we haven't rolled those out publicly yet. Clearly, as part of the strategy is to have one cohesive retail brand. That means something that people invite them in to the store, learn, spend time, become familiar with cannabis. And while they’re there, we want to educate them about the different product sets. And the idea would be that many of those product sets would be things like an MPX brand or Mayflower brand, CBD For Life. So within different categories we will have different brands and those are the pieces that Neil is undertaking to understand now by listening to our customers and looking at what the market is demanding and we will roll those out through the course of the year.

Matthew Pallotta

Okay. That’s great. Thanks, guys. I appreciate it.

Hadley Ford

Thank you.

Julius Kalcevich

Thank you.

Next question comes from Alan Brochstein with NCV Media.

Alan Brochstein

Hey, guys.

Hadley Ford

Hello, Alan. Alan, how are you?

Alan Brochstein

I’m good. I just have one topic and then I will let it be. So …

Hadley Ford

You couldn’t resist. Could you?

Alan Brochstein

No. It sounds like Florida is one of the minimally [ph] important drivers, it's not the most important in terms of the rest of this year. I just had a quick question about that. Because yesterday one of your competitors in Florida admitted to some challenges with their own supply. At the same time earlier this week I saw another competitor announced an indoor facility to augment prior [ph] to greenhouse facility. You guys have one of, I believe, two green indoor facilities in the state, you’ve talked about that before. So my question is basically how confident are you guys -- it sounds like you’re real confident on the retail side. How confident are you that given that the state doesn’t allow wholesale that you’re going to be able to build your stores [ph]?

Hadley Ford

You know, Alan, that is absolutely great question. It is one of the issues that exist in Florida and for those of you aren't aware you can't sell or buy wholesale in Florida, unless you had a crop failure, which we haven't had. One of the issues we've had despite the fact we’ve 35 acres and a 200,000 square feet indoor facility that can be double stacked to give us a tremendous amount of indoor canopy and we kind of have tremendous amount of greenhouse and capacity on the 35 acres as well. One of the issues has been power and we have purposely through the first quarter slowed down some of the openings to retail stores, because we were dealing with the power issues. We’ve now solved that. And we should have as much supplies we need as we get into the -- late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, but it is an issue. I guess its people say, it's a good problem to have, right? The demand curve is such and customers and patients are demanding products and specifically flower that has put some strain, I think on the supply side of the equation across all the peers in the state. But a good problem is still a problem and I think you see our competitors expand capacity. Fortunately, we have a very large building, very large amounts of land and now we have the power -- the power piece solved with the help of our local energy provider and we expect to build a product on all the shelves of the stores that we open up going forward.

Alan Brochstein

Okay. Sounds good.

Hadley Ford

[Multiple speakers] Pat, go ahead, yes.

Pat Tiernan

Yes, I was just going to augment that. I was just in Florida this week doing the normal review and while we do have the power solution at the site now, we still have some infrastructure work, which will keep us running lean through the summer. But I was really excited to get the results of our latest build-out review and we were throwing around some numbers yesterday, our total flowering plant capacity should be quadrupling, nearly quadrupling by the end of the summer timeframe. So we're pretty confident, but we still have some infrastructure issues to address because of the prior issues Hadley mentioned to just to make sure that the sites completely wired correctly. It's going to be some challenges during the summer, but we're very confident heading into the whole period.

Alan Brochstein

Great. Thanks. Thanks a lot. That’s it for me.

Next question comes from Shaan Mir with Canaccord Genuity.

Shaan Mir

Good morning, guys and congrats on the quarter, and thanks for taking my question. Just touching, I think I may have missed this, my call dropped earlier, but just touching on that April pro forma number, the $8.5 million there, I just wanted to get some clarity on kind of how we should be modeling this going forward. I know you mentioned that Mayflower step up. I wanted to get an idea of what the magnitude of that step up was and kind of how we should be looking at that for the balance of the year?

Julius Kalcevich

Hey, Shaan. Good morning. Yes, so in terms of April and whether May, in some ways we're already getting out beyond what Q1 has been in providing sort of just even April detail. So we are not providing sort of any specific numbers around May at this point. April is always, as I mentioned before, one of the busiest months in the year. But we're quite excited to see that April was not just one time thing. It wasn't a fluke that May has continued to be strong. And then obviously with some of these other big catalysts, especially the regulatory ones within Massachusetts, those are going to be big drivers as we get those stores open or allow to open those stores from a regulatory perspective. Also as I mentioned, those are three of the best locations we believe within the state. Boston we should be one either the first or one of the first recreational stores to open within [technical difficulty] which will also be opening in the back half of the year. That’s second largest city and the fourth largest city within the state. Those are big drivers. It's just sort of a timing driver. Obviously, Florida as I mentioned, but just sort of wrapping up around that, April was strong. May continues to be strong. We are going to finish off the quarter well. And then just in terms of some of those other timelines, a lot of them regulatory driven. That’s what’s going to determine sort of what the remainder of the year continues to look like. But I think as we get on this call three months from now, we are obviously going to have a lot more clarity, especially as we [technical difficulty] managing the business for the full quarter at that point.

Shaan Mir

Sure. On the Massachusetts side, just because you brought that up, I know a lot of your competitors are talking about the dispensaries in Massachusetts, it's been how the adult use regulations kind of step or been a little bit of a headwind, achieving their 2019 numbers. And you'd mentioned that the Holliston facility location is one that you’re in talks right now of getting adult use legislation or approval and -- sorry, I don’t know if I’m saying this right, Worcester and Lowell dispensaries as well, you want to open with adult use. And so just kind of on those facilities are you expecting any sort of meaningful contribution in 2019, or just getting the licensing in the year?

Hadley Ford

Yes. So from my perspective and I sort of echo this when I was talking about the kind of operational updates in some of the states. Our view around Massachusetts is that that is going to be one of the most robust state in the U.S., whether 2019, 2020. We have been preparing for it for a long time. We have had that cultivation facility in Holliston opened since the beginning of January and as I made the point whether it was around the cash cost of cultivation at a $1.24 for this quarter, we are focused on churning out amazing product, amazing [ph] biomass at low prices. And whether we're selling on a wholesale basis right now or on a retail basis, we believe that this is a market that we want to get the iAnthus brand out there, the MPX brand out there first off on the wholesale side and then as we continue to flip those dispensaries over to recreational or open Lowell and Worcester, we are going to be well prepared for that. We are going to have the products. We are going to as well have brand awareness within the state, because even before we opened Lowell and Worcester as I made the point, we're already selling to 15 dispensaries. We are getting our name in our brand out there. We think that’s going to service well. So whether it's on the wholesale or on the retail side, we haven't wasted any time in terms of proving ourselves within that state.

Shaan Mir

Perfect. And just the last one for me. Just stepping back to some of the commentary from the last earnings call, I know Hadley mentioned then that you had opened in the last eight months seven dispensaries and that you'd be increasing that clip by twofold. So I just wanted to get an idea of when that inflection point would happen? I think this quarter there was two dispensary openings, if I’m correct. And kind of an idea of where the bulk of those openings are coming from. I think Florida would probably be a major player there, but just any color on that?

Hadley Ford

Yes, Julius, you want to handle that?

Julius Kalcevich

Yes, just to reiterate, so there is as I had mentioned, there's going to be 3 in Florida that are imminent. We still have another 16, as I mentioned, that will continue to open in the back half of the year. I also want to make the point around that and I made it before, those are all signed and secured locations in leases. We had a head start versus some of our peers. And we secured really prime real estate four dispensary locations. So you’re going to see that inflection point in the back half of the year. I would say that’s the first one. Obviously, we just spoke about Massachusetts. There is going to be a couple in Nevada in Q4. Beth already answered around New Jersey. So it is definitely sort of in the second half of this year, but we feel very, very confident about the ground work that we've done in terms of securing locations whether in New York State, whether in Florida, whether within Mass.

Shaan Mir

Okay, perfect. Thanks again for taking my questions and congratulations on the quarter.

Hadley Ford

Thank you.

Next question comes from Andrew Kessner with William O'Neil.

Andrew Kessner

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. To follow-up on Florida, it looks like you guys are performing better than most of your peers in terms of milligrams to THC sold per store. But since that weekly report from the state doesn't include flower yet. Do you have a sense of what percentage of your sales are flower at this point, or perhaps given the ongoing production ramp-up, do you have any thoughts about what the product mix might be once you had a more normalized production?

Hadley Ford

So, Julius, do you want me to take that?

Julius Kalcevich

All yours.

Hadley Ford

Yes. So, I want to caution what I'm about to say, because of the limitations that we've had in capacity. We were first to market on the flower in the pre-rolled side, and we’ve made a big foray. However, our capacity in the next couple of months for flower, specifically is somewhat limited given the infrastructure challenges that we mentioned before. So what we're seeing in May is a little over 50%. That is going to be consistent I think or in that sort of 40% to 55% range with other states where it's available. And so that would be my anticipation. It's been a hit in the social media. It is a buzz with the quality and the price points that we're offering out there, and we're seeing a very good response. However, it is tapered in the fact from our prior comment in that over the next couple of months over the summer, we will be challenged on the flower side. But we’re doing everything we can to meet the sort of that built-in demand that we’ve now created through the release and [indiscernible] end of the summer period I feel very confident in our ability to crank out the products that our patients require.

Andrew Kessner

Okay. Thanks. That’s helpful. And then can you talk a bit about your outlook or your hopes for New York? One of your competitors yesterday expressed a lot of optimism about the potential for an extension of the state's medical market rather than a full adult use market in the near-term at least. So expansion in terms of products allowed and possibly the store cap [ph] for company. Do you have any thoughts around that or perhaps on what would be a best case scenario for you guys as far as how things play out in the state over the next year too?

Hadley Ford

JK, you want to talk about that or you like me to talk about it?

Julius Kalcevich

Well, why don’t you dive in and then I can add on some specific comments. You can speak around some of the regulatory, how you see developing.

Hadley Ford

Yes, like most of the states it just becomes political at the local level. I think, clearly the voters in most -- any of the states that we participate in, we would like to see sort of more access to cannabis rather than last. Within New York, [indiscernible] use is still possible, but it's a little bit unclear. One of the issues that has existed has been from a social equity perspective just the limited number of players that are allowed and I think the industry needs to address that. I think the politicians need to address that. Clearly, when you’ve limited the number of dispensaries to the amount that we have in the state currently, that provides a lot of unintended consequences. So our view is over time. You’re going to have a full [indiscernible] program. It's probably going to be a lot more open than it currently is and we think that actually benefits and plays right into our strategy. We would like to have markets that have broad retail distribution, broad retail ownership and inclusion, because all those retail stores in relationships you need good products to carry and we’re going to be a big provider of those. So we will look and see. We -- we are just familiar from every state that we’re in. we monitor, we have conversations. At the end of the day, these things always take a little bit longer than everyone anticipates. That answer your question?

Andrew Kessner

Yes, that does. And that’s all for me. So thank you guys and good luck.

Hadley Ford

Great. Thank you very much and thank you all for dialing in today to listen. Just a couple of things as I wrap up. I was struck as I was listening Julius go through the first quarter earnings, just how much progress we've made over the course in the last year. If you go back a year-ago or even just go back to the third quarter of 2018, we really just had de minimis revenue. I think as you're all aware, many of our peers have been in business for many, many more years than we have and we've really had to come on ramp the company and grow the company quite aggressively over the last 12 months. I think in the third quarter we had less than $500,000 a month of revenue and now it's a much different story. We are right in the thick of it. Within April, it was over $8.5 million of revenue. I think we've shown we can grow quickly. And I think more importantly we can grow quickly and manage that growth very efficiently to go from 50 employees at the start of last year to 558 to go from $40 million or $50 million of assets to over $700 million of assets and maintain the type of growth and discipline in delighting of our customers. I think it is a testament to the great, great, great team that we have here. We were the first MSO to go public. People thought we were crazy three years ago. We told people we are going to do that. We did that, we pioneered the raising of capital within the public markets for a U.S operator. We said we're going to use our stock to acquire wonderful companies and merge with folks and develop our footprint, so we could drive that retail presence. We've done that. We said that we are going to be able to operate and now we're showing that. We do what we say. We get up every day, we work for you. We appreciate your trust and support. We are iAnthus. IAN on the CSE, ITHUF on the OTC undervalued on both. Thank you very much for your time. Thank you very much for your support and trust.

