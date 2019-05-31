OIH: Avoid The Oilfield Services ETF

This has been a tough year for the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which is the largest fund for the oilfield services industry, and it doesn’t look like the business environment will meaningfully improve in the near future. The ETF’s top holdings could struggle with weak levels of profits and cash flows as their customers – the oil producers – continue to keep a lid on spending levels. Even an improvement in oil prices might not push drilling activity higher in the United States. The difficult times, therefore, might continue for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF is the largest fund for the oilfield services industry with $634 million of assets under management. Its closest rivals are the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ), and Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) which manage $163 million, $116 million, and $15 million of net assets respectively.

OIH tracks the MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index which consists of 25 of the most liquid US-listed companies, based on market capitalization and trading volume, which provide oilfield services, such as the provision of oil equipment, oilfield services, and oil drilling services, to the exploration and production companies.

OIH comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%, which means it charges $35 per year on every $10,000 of investment. I believe this is a reasonable fee considering that many industry-focused funds and other oilfield services ETFs charge either a similar or a higher fee. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP), which is the benchmark fund for the independent oil and gas producers, also comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%. OIH’s closest rival, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, also charges a similar fee of 0.35%. On the other hand, OIH’s other competitors, IEZ and PXJ, feature much higher expense ratios of 0.43% and 0.63% respectively.

Although OIH seeks to give investors exposure to a number of oilfield services companies, including international operators, its portfolio is constructed in such a way that it gets heavily tilted towards the large-cap US-based companies. OIH is a top-heavy fund in which stocks are ranked on the basis of adjusted market cap and the top holding gets the largest share of the ETF’s assets while the company at the bottom gets the smallest. Not surprisingly, the fund’s top two holdings are Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), which are two of the world’s largest oilfield services companies. Schlumberger gets 20.7% of OIH’s assets and Halliburton gets 14.7%. Together, the two companies alone account for more than a third (35.4%) of the ETF’s net assets.

Rank Holding Name % of Net Assets 1 Schlumberger Ltd 20.71 2 Halliburton 14.71 3 TechnipFMC Plc 6.16 4 Tenaris SA 5.2 5 Baker Hughes A Ge Co 5.18 6 Helmerich & Payne Inc 5.03 7 National Oilwell Varco Inc 4.93 8 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 4.66 9 Transocean Ltd 4.42 10 Apergy Corp 4.39

The oilfield services providers, particularly companies like Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE Co (BHGE), Helmerich & Payne (HP), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), and Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) that have significant operations in the US, are facing a challenging outlook, thanks to the belt-tightening measures taken by the US oil producers.

The shale oil drillers who have been rapidly growing output for years by burning cash are now facing increasing pressure from shareholders to keep spending in check and boost returns. Consequently, a number of oil producers have slashed their capital spending plans, reduced drilling activity, and have shifted their focus from aggressively growing production to generating strong levels of free cash flows and returning the excess cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

For instance, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is one of the leading oil producers at the Permian Basin, had an ambitious plan of growing its output at a CAGR of 20% over the long-term, which would have taken its total output to more than a million barrels of oil equivalents per day by 2026. But the company has recently cut its growth target to the mid-teens as it prioritizes free cash flows over production growth. It spent $741 million as cash capital expenditure in the first quarter, down from $818 million a year earlier, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows.

Other oil producers are also exercising restraint, and the US production growth has slowed down. The US crude output, which soared at a record annual pace of more than 2 million bpd before oil plunged in the fourth quarter of 2018, is now forecasted to grow by 1.4 million bpd in 2019 and 0.7 million bpd in 2020, as per the EIA. In fact, the US oil production hasn’t grown meaningfully in the last two months. As per the EIA’s estimates, the country’s crude oil output has been hovering close to 12.2 million bpd since the end of March.

The dip in drilling activity in the US was also evident from the latest rig count numbers released by Baker Hughes. There were a total of 797 oil rigs operating in the US at the end of last week (May 24), down from 859 rigs in the corresponding period last year. The total number of oil rigs in Texas and New Mexico, which are home to the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, two of the most prolific shale oil patches in the US, has fallen to 580 units from 625 rigs a year earlier. This drop in drilling work and deceleration of production growth will reduce the demand for fracking and other services. In this environment, the oilfield service providers, particularly US-focused operators such as Halliburton, may find it difficult to grow margins and earnings.

The oil prices have also fallen recently, which has further dimmed the outlook for oil service providers. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell from a little over $63 a barrel last week to $59 currently after staying above $60 since late-March. The drop came as markets worry that the US-Chinese trade row could hurt global economic growth and dent fuel demand. The good thing, however, is that oil is holding steady close to $60 a barrel. The supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, political tensions in the Middle East, declining production from Venezuela, and a slowdown in the US shale oil production growth has likely prevented oil from falling further. Prices may improve in the near future as OPEC continues to support the market but in my view, an increase in prices might not lead to meaningfully higher levels of drilling activity.

A number of oil producers have released their quarterly results in the last few weeks and I think one of the key things that we’ve learned from the quarterly conference calls is that when it comes to capital expenditure, oil producers continue to exercise restraint, even though oil prices have improved meaningfully as compared to the first quarter average of less than $55 a barrel. The oil producers want to show capital discipline, which means prioritizing the return of capital back to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases over everything else. The shale drillers are unlikely to change this strategy if oil prices were to improve.

In fact, some companies, such as Parsley Energy (PE) and Marathon Oil (MRO), have ruled out the possibility of increasing capital budgets in response to higher oil prices. If, for instance, WTI climbs to $65 or $70, then I believe the oil producers likely won’t increase spending to chase growth. Instead, they will likely take that cash flow and use it to hike dividends or accelerate buybacks. This could work out well for the shareholders of oil producers but not for the oilfield service companies and OIH.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF have dropped by 2.2% this year and are currently hovering near 52-week lows of $13.13. In my opinion, investors should avoid this ETF since most of its holdings, which get a large chunk of their revenues from the US, could struggle this year due to challenging market conditions, which will likely hurt the ETF’s performance.

