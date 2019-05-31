Near-Term Acquisition Seems Likely For Rio Tinto

Despite a projected $5 billion increase in iron ore revenue, earnings will likely still decline in 2019 given that 2018 results were boosted by asset sales.

It's All About Iron Ore

As I scan my list of the top diversified majors, there are 4 companies that derived at least 50% of their earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from just one segment in their most recent fiscal year. These include the following:

Vale (NYSE:VALE) - Ferrous Minerals (mostly iron ore) - 89%*

(NYSE:VALE) - Ferrous Minerals (mostly iron ore) - 89%* Teck (NYSE:TECK) - Metallurgical Coal - 62%

(NYSE:TECK) - Metallurgical Coal - 62% Rio Tinto (RIO) - Iron Ore - 59%

(RIO) - Iron Ore - 59% Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) - Zinc - 50%

*Note: Vale's exposure to iron ore is so outsized that whether or not they are actually "diversified" is a valid question.

Rio Tinto's iron ore segment is now a landmark in the mining sector.

With iron ore prices continuing to rise this year, I see the iron ore weighting of Rio Tinto's EBITDA rising to about 70% this year. Given the seaborne iron ore deficits that I am forecasting for the next several years, free cash flow is likely going to continue to swell at Rio Tinto, so now in combination with a follow-up to my recent post analyzing the financials of the diversified majors is a good time to look at the company in detail.

Detailed Look at Iron Ore Operations

In 2018, Rio Tinto's share of its consolidated iron ore production amounted to 290.9 million tonnes which accounted for 18% of the world's seaborne supply. All but 9 million tonnes of this production came from the 16 integrated mines the company operates in the Pilbara region of Northwestern Australia. The following presentation slide provides an overview of the company's Pilbara operations:

The following table breaks down the Australian production sources and also considers iron ("Fe") grade and estimated mine life:

Mine 2018 Production Reserve Tonnage Product Grade Mine Life Hamersley 224,916,000 1,327,000,000 62% 7.1 Yandicoogina included in Hamersley above (~17% of total) 549,000,000 58% 14.4 Hope Downs 22,684,000 321,000,000 62% 14.2 Robe River 34,248,000 603,000,000 58% 17.6 Koodaideri n/a - development project 549,000,000 62% n/a Turee Central n/a - development project 78,000,000 62% n/a

The bulk of Rio Tinto's 62% Fe Pilbara production comes from Hammersley which includes the Greater Brockman 2 Nammuldi, Brockman 4, Marandoo, Greater Tom Price, and Paraburdoo mines. The 7.1-year Reserve mine life for Hamersley is weak; however, the Resources are significantly larger-roughly 10 times larger. (Note: Reserves are Resources that have been drilled enough to demonstrate economic viability.) This substantial difference between Reserves and Resources is best illustrated by the following graphic:

Source: Rio Tinto Iron Ore Presentation

The takeaway here is that Rio Tinto has ample Pilbara assets to keep up and even expand production for decades to come. In general, when a major miner has a cash cow segment like this, they are always on top of making sure they have plenty of Reserves in the pipeline.

It is also worth noting that Rio Tinto also has a 45.1% interest in the large, high-grade (65.5%) Simandou deposit in Guinea which is still embroiled in legal issues.

Rio Tinto essentially produces 3 products from the Pilbara: Pilbara Blend Fines & Lump, Yandicoogina Fines, and Robe Valley Fines and Lump. The following presentation slide shows how much each of these blends comprised its 2017 total shipments:

Source: Rio Tinto Iron Ore Presentation

The Pilbara Blend prices are close to the 62% Fe benchmark (lump sells for a premium) while the Yandicoognina and Robe Valley blends are priced at a discount. (58% Fe blends trade at a discount to 62% Fe blends.) The following slide shows where these 3 Rio Tinto blends (red dots) fall in the seaborne market:

Source: Fortescue Investor Presentation

Near-Term Financial Impact of Higher Iron Ore Prices

The following table comes directly from my Rio Tinto financial model. It shows my estimated impact on Rio Tinto's iron ore revenues from an average 62% Fe price of $82.5 per tonne in 2019, $75 per tonne in 2020, and $70 per tonne in 2021 which is my long-term price target:

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Pilbara Iron Ore Production (million tonnes) 329.5 330.1 338.2 338 350 350 Realized Iron Ore Price* $44.3 $55.3 $54.7 $69.5 $62.9 $57.1 62% Average Benchmark Price $58.4 $64.1 $61.2 $82.5 $75.0 $70 Rio Tinto's Price Realization 75.9% 86.3% 89.3% 84.3% 83.8% 81.6% Iron Ore Revenue (in $USD millions) $14,605 $18,251 $18,485 $23,500 $22,000 $20,000

*Calculated from dividing revenue by production. Not the same realized price reported by the company.

I estimate that a jump in the average benchmark price this year to $82.5 from $61.2 in 2018 would add $5 billion in revenue for Rio Tinto assuming an 84.3% price realization which should be secure given that the 58% Fe grade discount has been falling hard this year. In other words, Rio is receiving better pricing for their lower grade blends in the current market environment. Looking out to 2021, I see my long-term price of $70 per tonne adding $1.5 billion to iron ore revenues (versus 2018).

This $5 billion of additional revenue is all from price and not volume, so 70% of it goes right to the bottom line, assuming Rio Tinto pays a 30% effective tax rate and there are no royalty adjustments.

On the surface, an additional profit assumption of $3.5 billion ($5 billion x 70%) makes Rio Tinto seem undervalued; however, a closer look at the income statement tempers this story. Here is the Consolidated Income Statement from the 2018 Annual Report:

Rio Tinto had profits of $13.9 billion in 2018, but this was boosted by a $4.6 billion gain from the disposal of assets (underlined in green above), $3.5 billion of which came from the sale of its interest in the Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia. After adjusting for this in 2019, profits and earnings per share are set to decline even after the likely boost from higher iron ore prices. I estimate 2019 profit will be $12.1 billion and earnings per share will be $7.06 (versus $8.04 in 2018).

Rio Tinto exited 2018 with $10.9 billion in cash. I see 2019 free cash flow coming in at $10.6 billion assuming 62% Fe averages $82.5 per tonne. $10 billion in cash looks to be a good carrying amount for the business (to cover short-term payables, dividends, etc.), so Rio may have ~$11.1 billion left this year for shareholders. If they pay out $6 billion in dividends, the dividend yield would be 6%. It is highly likely that they will announce either (1) a new share repurchase program or (2) a special dividend (or simply a much higher 2019 dividend) given that they may have about $5 billion of extra cash flow to reward shareholders with above and beyond the regular dividend.

It is also possible that Rio Tinto will make a sizeable acquisition. I think they should look at buying NexGen Energy (NXE) which has some of the best economics out there for any large, undeveloped mining project and is cheap right now (see chart below). Rio has been operating the Rossing uranium mine in Namibia (although they recently sold it to China National Uranium Corporation Limited) and Energy Resources of Australia which produced 4.4 million lbs. of U308 in 2018. They have the in-house expertise to develop and run a uranium mine and I think they should use it before they lose it. They could use their extra free cash flow this year to get a jump on this world-class uranium asset before someone like Cameco (CCJ) finally has the balance sheet to acquire it. NexGen's Arrow project is also in Saskatchewan, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Rio also has a decent sized operation in North America, so it may not be too much of a burden from a human resources standpoint. I show Arrow generating a 35% internal rate of return with only $40 per lb. uranium prices. CEO Jean-Sebastian Jacques said all new projects must have at least a 15% IRR which Arrow far exceeds for sure even after allowing for some unknown setbacks.

Data by YCharts

Assuming $70 per tonne 62% Fe - what I would call a normalized iron ore price environment - I show Rio Tinto trading for 10 times 2021 earnings and 11.1 times 2021 free cash flow. My $70 per tonne long-term iron ore price is likely a bit higher than other analysts, so I am probably showing the stock to be a bit more undervalued than others.

Looking Out Longer-Term

Rio Tinto had higher EBITDA in 2018 from its Aluminum segment ($3.1 billion) than it did from its Copper & Diamonds segment ($2.8 billion).

The Copper & Diamonds segment is positioning to be a growth engine, probably taking up the baton as iron ore prices eventually retreat to a more modest level. The following Chartbook slide shows Rio's current copper mines in production and those in the development pipeline:

It is important to keep in mind that majors like Rio Tinto do not mess around with small copper mines. New copper mines for them are few and far between as they typically only get involved in giant projects that produce for many decades. You can see in the above slide that Rio will probably only have 1 new project possibly coming online in the next 10 years, although the significant ramp-up coming at Oyu Tolgoi is essentially a new project. On the other hand, this limited project pipeline could be telegraphing a near-term acquisition of an existing copper producer. My Industrial Minefinder™ subscribers know what I would do with $4 billion designated for copper.

Rio Tinto owns 33.5% of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia. The Oyu Tolgoi deposit has an overall Resource of 4.9 billion tonnes grading roughly .60% copper (my eyeball average estimate from 7 different zones associated with the overall deposit). This translates to 29.4 million tonnes of contained copper which is enough to supply the world for almost 1.5 years.

Oyu Tolgoi produced 159,104 tonnes in 2018 and the plan is to slowly ramp this to 175,000 in 2021, 264,000 in 2022, 450,000 in 2023, and then 500,000 to 600,000 per year thereafter. Assuming 550,000 tonnes of average long-term annual production, this would add roughly 131,000 tonnes of annual attributable copper production to Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto's other major copper development project is Resolution in Arizona which is currently in the pre-feasibility stage. Rio owns 55% of Resolution and BHP (BHP) owns the remaining 45%. Resolution has a Resource containing 1.8 billion tonnes grading 1.53%. It will be mined underground using the block cave method (see video below) for an expected life of almost 50 years, so we are looking at a project that will likely produce multiple hundreds of thousands of tonnes of copper per year (e.g., 500,000 tonnes per annum). Mining.com noted that it could supply "almost a quarter of U.S. demand for the metal for 40 years."

Given that the Resolution project is located on Federal lands which entails additional hurdles, such as addressing the concerns of Native American tribes, and the scope of the project, it could very well be late next decade until this potential mine begins producing meaningful amounts of copper. This leaves Oyu Tolgoi as the only major near-term copper growth project.

Rio's attributable copper production was 607,500 tonnes in 2018 (not counting 26,000 tonnes from Grasberg) so, all else being equal, the full ramp-up of Oyu Tolgoi would boost Rio's copper production by roughly 22% looking out 5 years.

Strategic Conclusion

Eventually, iron ore prices will peak and return to a more normalized level; however, I see this tailwind to headwind scenario for Rio Tinto's Iron Ore segment being counterbalanced by higher copper prices and modest production growth in the coming years.

Still, having the primary growth asset in a poor jurisdiction like Mongolia could lead to disappointment. Moreover, the production ramp-up there has already been delayed by nine months as they found that once they actually got down to certain areas beneath the surface that the ground is somewhat different than anticipated. The 2018 Annual Report noted:

Overall, the underground lateral development has been proceeding well, with a total of 19.0km achieved at the end of January 2019 against our second annual reforecast target of 19.8km. With the structural, mechanical and electrical fit-out of shaft 2, it is now clear that the completion of this technically complex installation and commissioning work will be delayed by several months. Delayed completion of the shaft, which provides additional hoist capacity to accelerate lateral development, will further delay the date we reach sustainable production beyond the nine-month delay indicated in October 2018. As announced at that time, difficult ground conditions encountered had slowed progress in some areas of the underground development. As the lateral development continues, we learn more about the rock mass around and under the orebody and have access to more detailed geotechnical data than was available from surface drilling. This data reveals there are areas of the mine footprint where the strength of the rock mass is more variable than anticipated in the feasibility study. This will require some potentially significant changes to the design of some future elements of the development, and the development schedule. Detailed design work is under way, as is the work necessary to estimate the impact on cost and schedule from these changes and the delay in commissioning shaft 2.

Project delays and setbacks are common and this would not really concern me if I was a shareholder. What would concern me though is the Mongolian government.

The good news for Rio Tinto is that free cash flow from the Pilbara is pouring in for now which gives them options. What I think this all points to is that the company is likely to make a major acquisition in the near term. Otherwise, it seems that share repurchases are the only major earnings per share growth driver for the company over the next few years, absent significantly higher copper and aluminum prices.

From the bottom to the top of the cycle, Rio Tinto is generally good for 13% to 23% free cash flow margins. In the current metals price environment, they are running near the high end of this range which means they could pay a 6% dividend yield ($6 billion) and buyback $4 billion worth of shares each year after still investing $3.5 billion to $4 billion in expansion CAPEX.

Rio Tinto's leadership has been towing the line on disciplined growth and returning a lot of cash to shareholders, but the current trade-war driven malaise in the metals markets provides good cover to make an acquisition at a discount. That being said, Rio seems to focus a bit more on its own exploration efforts and looks like they may have recently found a major new copper deposit in Australia. The Board may simply choose to be patient with its own development projects while continuing to return significant amounts of cash to shareholders. However, Rio's largest shareholder - China's state-owned aluminum producer (Chinalco) has apparently been against share repurchases in the past as reported here.

Given Rio Tinto's long-term growth outlook and the fact that iron ore is the key profit driver right now and the price could soon peak. I see a 12-month forward-looking free cash flow multiple of 11 as fair value. The stock is trading at about a 10% discount to this.

An alternative outcome is that iron ore prices could run higher and hotter and for longer than the market is expecting. Rio Tinto is not priced for this outcome and it would certainly be a boon for shareholders. This scenario would make the potential for a significant acquisition even more likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

