Yext: Bullish Story Keeps Building

Hit especially hard during the tariff scare (despite having little current exposure to China), the stock still remains ~15% below year-to-date highs.

For the second quarter in a row, Yext (YEXT) has stunned investors with its quarterly earnings performance. Building on the back of a constant flurry of bullish news (an expanded headquarters headcount to support growth; new integrations with Chinese services like Baidu (BIDU) to expand Yext's reach overseas), Yext has delivered strong revenue growth as well as significant loss reductions. Yext actually managed to achieve accelerating revenue growth for the second quarter in a row, a tremendous feat for a software company that's technically no longer a startup.

Unsurprisingly, shares rose modestly to the tune of ~3% in after-hours trading directly following the announcement; though this pales in comparison to the ~10% jump Yext saw alongside last quarter's earnings release. Despite this jump, shares of Yext still remain on sale: the stock has been hard hit since President Trump's escalation of the China trade war, though Yext's exposure to China is currently limited. At present, Yext's customer base largely consists of consumer-facing U.S. brands, such as Wendy's (WEN), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Marriott (MAR).

Data by YCharts

Yext has long been a mainstay in my portfolio, as an enterprise SaaS company that offers a nice blend of growth and margin expansion at a fair price. While many of Yext's competitors in the ~30-40% y/y growth range tend to trade at double-digit forward revenue-based valuation multiples (we point here to names like Shopify (SHOP), New Relic (NEWR), and Zendesk (ZEN)), Yext trades at a comparatively modest 6.7x forward revenue multiple. For a company that has the added benefit of almost completely "owning" its space - the company essentially invented the category it now calls "Digital Knowledge Management" - I'd consider Yext a long-term bargain.

A couple of growth drivers are important to point out. The first one - and one that Yext has put on investors' radar for multiple quarters now - is AI-driven innovation. The company's latest Spring'19 release comes equipped with a new "smart landing page" that can help Yext's customers create an automated, customized landing page for their websites, stored on Yext. Yext's suite of AI capabilities essentially help businesses automate the process of managing their online presences, reducing maintenance labor. Yext is a great example of applied artificial intelligence (a field of innovation that is often dismissed by investors are being too theoretical or far from revenue capabilities) that establishes it as a thought leader in the location management space, driving incremental installs and drawing in new customers.

The second tailwind is a recently-launched partnership with Adobe (ADBE). Adobe has made a huge push into marketing software over the past year, as its anchor products like the Adobe Creative Suite reach a saturation point. In a nutshell, the integration between the two platforms helps customers of both companies use the Adobe Experience Manager (one of Adobe's core marketing software offerings) to draw customers to content stored in and managed by Yext. Joint customers can also use Adobe Target to create customized "calls to action" for online customers who visit websites hosted on Yext Pages. These integrations - as well as access to Adobe's huge, deep-pocketed sales force for cross-sell opportunities - represent a huge greenfield opportunity to drive incremental growth in customers Yext may not otherwise have reached.

All in all, Yext still remains a top-notch SaaS stock trading at a reasonable valuation. It's worth noting as well that the company recently executed a secondary offering of 6.1 million shares at $21.50 in March, and the stock has been unable to recover to pre-offering levels since. With a bullish Q1 release under its belt, however, Yext is well-positioned to rally back from its May lows. My price target on the stock is $24, representing 8x EV/FY19 revenues and 22% upside from current levels.

Q1 download: accelerating growth combined with strong margin gains

Let's dive deeper into Yext's first-quarter earnings results:

Figure 1. Yext 1Q19 results Source: Yext 1Q19 earnings release

There's a lot to like in this earnings update. The first bullish point to call out is the fact that Yext managed to achieve two points of revenue acceleration to $68.7 million (+35% y/y), versus just 33% y/y growth last quarter (last quarter as well, the company had notched 30bps of acceleration). Yext's revenue also came in well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $66.7 million, or +31% y/y. It's worth noting as well that Yext typically doesn't beat expectations by this wide a margin - in Q4, Yext had beaten Wall Street's numbers by a two-point margin; in Q3, Yext barely nudged above the consensus mark.

The company also noted that it added more than 50 enterprise logos this quarter, including Sephora, Daimler, and Rogers Communications; as well as signing on major renewal deals with Adidas and Land Rover. As previously mentioned, Yext's existing customer base includes some of the most recognizable blue-chip names across a variety of industries. Though Yext is primarily associated with its food and retail clients, the company also has a number of anchor clients across healthcare and financial services.

Yext has also signaled its intention to push deeper into the mid-market space. It recently hired a veteran Salesforce executive, Patrick Blair, to lead mid-enterprise and mid-market sales. Here's further commentary from Jim Steele, Yext's chief revenue officer, on the company's mid-market push during the Q1 earnings call:

So we are already hiring aggressively. [Blair] has only been in the company, I think two weeks now maybe, a little over two weeks. So he is doing great and we are going to ramp that mid-market and mid-enterprise. And the way we define that is, is the company is up to about 300 entities, which could be defined as locations, professionals, all the different entities that we are now driving. So it's an exciting and high growth part of our business that we expect to see tremendous growth from."

As Yext's scale grows, so do its efficiencies. We especially like the fact that Yext notched GAAP gross margins of 76.0%, a 110bps improvement relative to 74.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Likewise, the company managed to achieve efficiencies on the operating expense side as well. Sales and marketing expenditures, as the largest category of expenses (as with most SaaS companies), are the key here - sales costs rose "only" 30% y/y to $46.4 million and consumed 67.5% of revenues, 280bps better than 70.3% in the year-ago quarter. As software companies like Yext grow larger and renewal deals begin to make up a larger portion of the revenue base, they can typically wring sizable efficiencies (it costs less to renew an existing customer than to chase a new one, after all).

As a result, overall GAAP margins improved to -28.0%, 520bps better than -33.2% in the year-ago quarter. On a pro forma basis, excluding non-cash stock comp charges, Yext slimmed down non-GAAP net losses to -$5.7 million, approximately half of 1Q18's -$9.0 million loss:

Figure 2. Yext pro forma earnings bridge Source: Yext 1Q19 earnings release

Yext's pro forma EPS of -$0.05 also smashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.10, indicating that Wall Street had instead expected flat profit performance relative to last year.

Key takeaways

As evidenced by Yext's fantastic Q1 earnings report, the company has plenty of tailwinds behind it to support >30% y/y growth for many quarters. Yext continues to evolve and expand its product capabilities through its AI developments; and on the sales front, the company has engaged a high-potential partner in Adobe as well as making a key hire to ramp mid-market sales. At the same time, the company has also capitalized on its scale to drive margin efficiencies, resulting in pro forma net losses getting sliced in half this quarter.

Stay long here and hold out for double digit gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.