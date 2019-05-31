Gilead: The Next Shoe To Drop

Potential LOE for Atripla and Truvada could be the next shoe to drop.

Gilead CEO Daniel O'day. Source: Fortune

I have been bearish on Gilead (GILD) ever since its HVC sales began to crack. The stock has been buttressed by share buybacks and the melt up in financial markets. It could come under pressure after Goldman (GS) analyst Terence Flynn issued a sell rating due to potential loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for Truvada and Atripla:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is down 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of a downgrade to Sell with a $60 price target (from $70) at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Terence Flynn cites the looming loss of patent exclusivity for Truvada and Atripla. He also mentions that Biktarvy can only protect about half of the company's $16B HIV franchise from generic competition. Goldman had been Neutral on the company since 2012.

Gilead recently announced it would lay off over 150 cardiopulmonary sales representatives. The announcement came as heart drugs, Letairis and Ranexa were also facing LOE. GILD remains a sell for the following reasons:

LOE Could Quicken

Gilead's Q1 2019 product sales of $5.2 billion were off by 8% Q/Q. HCV sales actually rose 7% Q/Q; they were helped by the timing of a Department of Corrections order and wholesale inventory stocking of new HCV generic drugs. Gilead introduced its own generic version of HCV drugs, which could create headwinds for the branded franchise next quarter.

The company's top line could also face pressure from generic versions of Letairis, Ranexa, Truvada, and Atripla. Teva (TEVA) already launched generic Ranexa. Teva's generic Truvada could arrive next year. Atripla could face generic competition by the second half of 2021. Atripla and Truvada both help treat HIV. The company's total HIV sales represent over 70% of total revenue. Any potential hit to Gilead's HIV franchise could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Letairis and Ranexa generated over $350 million in product sales in Q1 2019, representing about 7% of total product sales. Truvada and Atripla's share of total product sales was 12% and 3%, respectively. According to the IMS Institute For Healthcare Informatics, from 2002 to 2014, the price of medicines was reduced by 51% in the first year generics entered the market. This would imply that Gilead's quarterly sales for Letairis, Ranexa, Atripla, and Truvada could fall by a combined $575 million due to LOE. This could be devastating to Gilead's revenue and the stock.

Falling Margins

Gilead's HCV sales generated robust margins, which helped the company amplify its earnings growth. The opposite was also true; the decline in HCV sales punished the company's margins.

Source: Shock Exchange

In Q4 2016, HCV represented almost 45% of Gilead's product sales, which drove gross margin to about 85%. Gross margin was 73% in Q4 2018, a decline of 1,200 basis points vis-a-vis Q4 2016. The Q4 2018 results were negatively impacted by a $410 million reserve related to excess Harvoni inventory due to a shift in demand for Epclusa. Gross margin bounced back to around 82% last quarter. However, if LOE kicks in for Letairis, Ranexa, and certain HIV drugs, then gross margin and earnings could face serious headwinds.

Gilead's R&D and SG&A expense were a combined 40% of total revenue last quarter. Management could potentially cut into these costs, but it may not be able to fully offset the potential revenue and gross margin erosion.

Conclusion

LOE could be the next shoe to drop for GILD. The stock is off by high single digits Y/Y and could fall further. Sell GILD.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.