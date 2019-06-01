Voestalpine Almost Finished With A Fiscal Year To Forget

I was tentatively bullish on voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) (VOES.VI) back in December, stating, “Although I’m reluctant to play chicken with a freight train and go against such strongly negative sentiment as is dominating steel today, the valuation on voestalpine has me sorely tempted to take a flyer on the assumption that 2019/2020 won’t be as bad as the price seems to be forecasting.”

Although the shares did pretty well for a while thereafter, rising about 20% through early April, the shares have since been pounded (down about 25% from the April highs) on weak carbon steel prices in the U.S. and EU, rising input costs, and growing questions about whether voestalpine’s “high-quality strategy” and focus on value-added products really produces a differentiated full-cycle earnings or cash flow stream.

Steel is very much out of favor, but I’m still tempted by the valuation … and that’s with a below-the-Street opinion on near-term global economic growth and steel prices. With voestalpine shares trading like they were any other steel company, and at least a few 2019 headwinds unlikely to reoccur, I’m once again considering these shares as a potential buy.

Weak Prices, Higher Costs, And Weak End-Markets

The basic outlook for voestalpine (not to mention various and sundry rivals/peers/comps like ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor (NUE), and SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAY) ) isn’t so hot right now. Spot hot-rolled prices are down mid-to-high single-digits year-to-date in Europe and down mid-teens in the U.S., and specialty products like hot-dipped galvanized coil (used in autos) and plate have done only a little better. On year-over-year comparisons, it’s even uglier, with declines of 10% to 30% depending upon the product and market.

German hot-rolled coil: Source: Deutsche Bank report

U.S. hot-rolled coil:

Source: Deutsche Bank report

U.S. plate: Source: Deutsche Bank report

Iron ore (China): Source: Deutsche Bank report

Coking coal:

Source: Deutsche Bank report

So far, the issue is largely demand-driven. I’ve written several times that I thought expectations for demand/consumption growth in the U.S. and EU were too high, and key steel-using segments like autos (particularly key for voestalpine, as it generates about one-third of its sales from auto OEMs) have remained quite weak. With some segments like machinery showing signs of weakness, it’s not a great environment.

At the same time, price pressures aren’t going away. Iron spot prices are up close to 40% year-to-date (and closer to 45% year over year), and while coking coal prices have been flat over the last three months, they’re up 13% over the past year. None of this sets up well for voestalpine’s fiscal Q4 earnings on June 5, though management did reiterate guidance in late April, suggesting that the big revisions earlier this year are adequate for the time being.

As far as end-market outlooks go, I do expect auto production to recover somewhat as the year goes on, but that has a lot to do with easier comps as opposed to a real return to strength in the market. Appliances, too, have been weaker of late (not good for voestalpine or Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY). On a more positive note, as I’ve mentioned in reference to Nucor, the supply/demand situation for plate is better, and with relatively decent demand in areas like oil/gas, this should be a relatively better business for voestalpine.

Time For Self-Help?

It’s worth noting that a few unusual items have hit voestalpine’s results.

First, voestalpine has had to swallow costs and inefficiencies tied to the ramp of a new facility in Georgia for auto parts. Second, the company’s HBI plant really hasn’t come close to hitting its stride yet and experienced an unexpected shutdown earlier in the year. Third, the blast furnace relining (Bladt) has cost more than expected, though it’s a relatively rare event. Last are costs tied to a German investigation of the plate steel market.

All told, these have hit voestalpine’s profits and returns, with the ROCE likely to reach its lowest level in over a decade, and they have at least some investors and analysts questioning whether voestalpine still deserves its premium.

I believe it does, but investors have every right to demand better of management. The Georgia plant ramp-up and blast furnace relining are parts of the normal course of business and there are fewer valid excuses for misses here. The HBI plant issues, too, are hard to excuse, though voestalpine is far from the only company to have challenges with this kind of facility (Nucor, generally considered one of the best-run steel companies out there has had repeated issues).

As far as what management can do, it sounds like a cost-cutting effort is on the way. That seems prudent, but given that management is tagging it as an offset to what they see as a slowing cycle, that’s not exactly a cause for celebration. Now would also be a good time for management to start making progress, or at least provide some meaningful updates, with respect to previously-discussed growth initiatives like metal powders, steels for aerospace, and other value-added products.

The Outlook

I don’t expect particularly bullish guidance from voestalpine in early June, though I do expect investors to be listening closely to what they say about end-market demand in areas like autos and energy. A meaningful cost-reduction plan will likely go over well, but I don’t think there’s a lot of “low-hanging fruit” for management to go after, so this could be another source of potential disappointment, since investors know that some sort of plan is on the way.

I still value voestalpine on the assumption of low single-digit long-term revenue growth (consistent with the last peak-to-peak cycle) and mid-single-digit FCF margins. I’m also still using a 6x forward EBITDA multiple in keeping with its historical average, and on par with what I use with Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor. With these assumptions, I get a fair value around $8/ADR for the shares.

The Bottom Line

This is still a tough time to jump into steel stocks. Institutions prize growth, and fading prices and rising costs are not conducive to growth. Moreover, end-market demand growth expectations may still be too high across the Street. More specific to voestalpine, there are now questions and doubts about the real quality of the business. I actually like that to some extent; investors can do well when temporary setbacks have the Street questioning the long-term quality of a business. The risks are elevated with voestalpine, and there are plenty of steel stocks seemingly trading below fair value, but this is a name to consider for those who want exposure, and particularly in Europe.

