Big Lots: Much Better, But Not Quite Convincing

Yet, I cannot find enough confidence to buy what I consider to be a riskier retail stock, particularly during the thick of trade policy turbulence.

It was a noticeable improvement.

In the last week of May, deep discount retailer Big Lots (BIG) delivered a sizable EPS beat of 22 cents, the second widest of the past five years at least. On timid comps of 1.5% that can be considered largely in line with guidance, revenues of $1.3 billion did not disappoint, increasing by a modest 2% YOY that looked solid for a company not used to posting robust top-line growth numbers.

Credit: Martin City

What looks good

The headline results were substantially better than what shareholders had become accustomed to seeing, particularly in the first few quarters of 2018. It was interesting to note the top-line growth contribution from new stores, as a nine-unit net decrease in store count seems to have been more than offset by the better performance of new stores opened over the past 12 months.

But perhaps the most impactful news came in the form of margin deterioration that looked much less menacing than they had been in recent periods. Gross margin, in fact, increased 15 bps YOY, precisely during a time when fears over the effect of tariffs haunt the retail space. Opex continued to rise on an absolute and relative-to-sales basis. But the increase (1) continues to be well justified by Big Lots' ongoing transformation efforts, including investments in the "Store of the Future" and (2) was less pronounced this quarter than in recent periods.

See non-GAAP base P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

As a result of what seems to have been a strong first quarter, the company raised full-year EPS guidance 12 cents above consensus to $3.78 at the mid-point of the range. The move suggests confidence on the part of the management team that Big Lots may have started to turn a corner, following a highly discouraging year of underperformance - the stock lost nearly half of its market value in 2018.

What looks less encouraging

Although Big Lots' recent performance looked solid, I remain skeptical about an investment in BIG for a couple of key reasons.

First, the retail landscape is undergoing a period of uncertainty in what pertains to tariffs and how changes in trade policy may affect each company's bottom line. Faced with the unknowns, I have more confidence that better-established retailers, including Dollar General (DG) and TJX Companies (TJX) in the off-price space, would be better equipped to deal with the supply chain challenges. Big Lots, in the middle of a transformation process, looks more like an underdog in my view.

Second, Big Lots' balance sheet, which I once considered a bright spot, has deteriorated significantly in the past year. As the chart below depicts, the company is no longer the "best in class" name on a net debt-to-asset comparison against discount retail peers. Driving the sharp deterioration is a heavy accumulation of debt needed to support an aggressive share repurchase program. I calculate that interest payments on increased debt levels alone could result in 15 cents of EPS headwinds per year, which is not great news for a company operating in such a thin-margin environment.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

The verdict

Despite the post-earnings share price spike, BIG continues to trade at a rock-bottom multiple of about 7.2x guided earnings. The stock also yields a rich 4.5%, although dividend growth has halted after having increased at a 20% pace between early 2017 and late last year. Still, I cannot find enough confidence to buy what I consider to be a riskier retail stock, particularly during the thick of trade policy turbulence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.