J.C. Penney: Bankruptcy Risk By 2023 Is Significant, But Near-Term Risk Is Relatively Minor

J.C. Penney should have a solid amount of liquidity until then, and by 2021, there should be a good sense about whether the turnaround efforts are getting results to where they need to be.

25% tariffs on Chinese imports may have a modest impact on 2019 results, but the main potential impact is if trade wars result in a recession in 2020 or beyond.

J.C. Penney's bankruptcy risk in 2019 is quite low as it has plenty of liquidity, and vendors have shown no signs of demanding tighter payment yet.

I believe that the chances of J.C. Penney (JCP) filing for bankruptcy in 2019 continue to be very low. It still has plenty of liquidity, and vendors have not shown signs of demanding tighter payment terms yet. The increased 25% tariff rate on certain Chinese imports is another headwind to J.C. Penney's turnaround efforts, but that won't affect its very near-term bankruptcy risk.

J.C. Penney's longer-term bankruptcy risk (by 2023) continues to rise each quarter that J.C. Penney puts up poor sales results. However, I believe that the most likely scenario is that J.C. Penney gets at least a couple full holiday seasons with its new management team, which puts its main bankruptcy risk at 2021 or later.

The Issue Of Tariffs

I previously discussed the potential impact of 25% tariffs on J.C. Penney last September. The conclusion was that the imposition of 25% tariffs would certainly be a negative for J.C. Penney in that it would hamper its efforts to improve its financial position (while it needs all the help it can get). However, tariffs would not have much effect on J.C. Penney's very near-term bankruptcy risk. I estimated that 25% tariffs may impact J.C. Penney's gross margins by around 30 basis points. This seems reasonable given Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) recent change to its gross margins guidance where it dropped its full-year gross margin expectations by 30 basis points and attributed it to a combination of 25% tariffs (it had budgeted for 10% tariffs) and plans for more aggressive pricing and promotional activities.

If the trade war continues to escalate though, the recession risk will go up for 2020 and beyond, consequently increasing J.C. Penney's bankruptcy risk.

Very Low Chance Of A Bankruptcy Filing In 2019

I'd say that there is a very low chance (such as 1% to 2%) of J.C. Penney filing for bankruptcy in 2019. It only has $50 million in debt maturities coming due in October and had $1.727 billion in liquidity at the end of Q1 2019 (consisting of $171 million in cash and $1.556 billion in availability under its revolving credit facility). Merchandise payables (as a percentage of merchandise inventory) actually went up slightly year-over-year, indicating that vendors are not demanding tighter payment terms yet.

Even if it has poor sales performance during the rest of 2019, J.C. Penney's cash burn will be fairly modest and easily covered by its available liquidity. There is also probably not much incentive for J.C. Penney's management team to file for bankruptcy in 2019 since bankrupt department stores have a propensity to end up being liquidated. Thus, if it were to file for bankruptcy in 2019, there would be a good chance that management would not have jobs anymore by the end of next year.

Aside from that, even if bankruptcy didn't result in liquidation, I don't think the interest savings would be a game changer for J.C. Penney anyways. If it gets rid of all its unsecured and second-lien debt, it would save approximately $130 million per year in interest payments. That would be useful, but only equivalent to around a 3.5% change in total sales in terms of effect on cash flow. A high-profile bankruptcy filing would probably have a noticeably negative effect on consumer confidence in J.C. Penney, resulting in a sales impact that would offset much of the interest savings.

I'd also imagine that J.C. Penney's management team would want a crack at seeing how it can do at its first real holiday season (while Jill Soltau was hired in October 2018, that was too late to have any impact on the 2018 holiday shopping season). It wouldn't do much for their resumes to throw in the towel before even attempting a turnaround.

A Modest Chance Of A Bankruptcy Filing In 2020

The chance of a bankruptcy filing during 2020 is higher. If sales continue to deteriorate in 2019 and then the turnaround plan is not able to make much of a difference in 2020 (resulting in J.C. Penney delivering negative mid-single digit comps in 2020), then J.C. Penney would probably have sub $400 million EBITDA in 2020 and potentially a couple hundred million in cash burn (plus the $110 million in debt it has maturing in 2020).

It should still have a fair amount of availability under its credit facility in that scenario but would also have seen its sales drop to a level that would be extremely challenging to recover from its 2023 debt maturities. If there is also a recession at this point, management could declare that they tried to turnaround J.C. Penney but were hampered by the overall environment. I don't consider a 2020 bankruptcy filing likely, but there is a more than insignificant chance (perhaps 10% to 15%) that J.C. Penney does file in 2020. I am slightly less pessimistic than J.C. Penney's 2020 unsecured bonds (currently trading at around 80 cents on the dollar) about such a filing.

Significant Bankruptcy Risk By 2023

The main challenge for J.C. Penney is its 2023 secured debt maturities (currently with $2.072 billion outstanding, but there are $42 million in scheduled repayments per year for the term loan). If J.C. Penney hasn't demonstrated a significant improvement in its results by then, it is unlikely to be able to refinance that debt. The market's skepticism about J.C. Penney being able to deal with its 2023 debt maturities is reflected by its 2023 first-lien bonds trading at around 80 cents on the dollar and its 2025 second-lien bonds trading at around 50 cents on the dollar.

To be in a position to refinance that debt, J.C. Penney probably needs to put up consistently positive comps (an average of +1.5% per year between 2020 and 2022 at the minimum) while also getting its gross margins back up to around 36%. This also assumes that J.C. Penney can keep its comps decline to the negative mid-single digits in 2019. A weaker performance in 2019 would increase the required growth in future years.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney does appear to have a quite significant risk of going bankrupt by its 2023 debt maturities, as it needs to deliver sustained positive comps in an economic environment that is likely going to be weaker than the past few years. I think the chance of it managing to pull that off is probably less than 30% at this point.

However, I also believe that J.C. Penney will likely get at least a couple of years to attempt its turnaround. There appears to be a quite small chance of bankruptcy in 2019 and a larger (but still fairly modest) chance of bankruptcy in 2020. The main bankruptcy risk comes in 2021 or 2022, as it should be quite clear by that point whether J.C. Penney's turnaround attempt has any chance of saving the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via KTP.