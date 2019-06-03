Natural Gas - Inventory Data Sends The Energy Commodity To The Late April Low

Looking at calls in late summer, but it is too early to buy - GASL at some point.

Last week I wrote, "I do not expect much from the natural gas market so I will be sitting on the sidelines." The price of July futures that traded in a range of $2.544 to $2.646 per MMBtu until Wednesday, May 29. On Thursday and Friday last week, natural gas headed for a test of the bottom end of the 2019 trading range.

In November 2018, the range in natural gas was from $3.166 to $4.929 per MMBtu, but natural gas is a seasonal commodity. Last November, the natural gas futures market was heading into the peak season of demand with stocks at low levels, and an early cold snap in November caused a frenzy of buying and a price range of over $1.75 per MMBtu. As we head into June, the price is again under selling pressure.

When it comes to the shares of natural gas producers, the decline in the oil futures market and oil-related equities has decimated the share prices of many natural gas producing companies. The leveraged Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X ETN product (GASL) at $4.24 per share at the end of last week looks headed for another in a long series of reverse splits that destroys the value of the product. However, putting this ETN on our radar and watching the price action over the summer may set up future opportunities as the shares of natural gas producers are not going to fall indefinitely.

Lower highs since May 20

The June natural gas futures contract rose to a high at $2.70 per MMBtu on May 20, and the now active month July contract hit a peak at $2.731. After backing off that level, the energy commodity traded in a range until last Friday when it fell below the $2.50 per MMBtu level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July futures shows, the price traded to a low at $2.534 per MMBtu on April 25 and then made higher lows and higher highs until reaching the May 20 peak. Since then, the bullish trading pattern turned bearish, and natural gas is heading for a test of the 2019 continuous contract low at $2.439. The July futures contract fell to a low at $2.444 on May 31 and settled just one cent above at $2.454 per MMBtu at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays a pattern of lower highs and lower lows that has been in place since the energy commodity traded at its highest level since 2014 last November. In 2019, the mid-January high at $3.722 gave way to a lower high in late February at $2.908 per MMBtu. In mid-March, the price reached $2.897, and most recently, the peak was at $2.70 during the week of May 20. The bearish price pattern caused price momentum and relative strength indicators to drop into oversold conditions. At around 20%, weekly historical volatility is almost one-third the level in December. At $2.46, natural gas is half the price it traded to at the highs last November.

The recent shift in the short-term trading pattern to lower highs was a continuation of the trend that has gripped the market since the November peak.

June futures rolled to July

Last week, June NYMEX futures completed the roll to the next active month, July. The natural gas market is in contango, so the roll period encourages those holding short positions to roll their risk from the expiring contract to the next active contract.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The table reflects the forward curve in the natural gas market shows a contango, which means that deferred prices are at higher levels than nearby contracts. Each time the nearby contract rolls to the next month, shorts receive a credit for rolling their risk positions while the process involves a cost for those holding long positions. In the current environment, shorts were more likely to roll their positions in the natural gas futures market than longs. Moreover, the repeated price failure, a fall to a new low below the $2.50 level, and a bearish price trend are encouraging trend-following traders to embrace the short side of the market. At the same time, last week's inventory data was another factor that supported the bearish case for the energy commodity.

Inventories tell us to expect at least 3.7-3.8 tcf by November

Most analysts had expected an injection into storage of under 110 billion cubic feet of natural gas for the week ending on May 24, 2019. However, when the Energy Information Administration reported that they rose by 114 bcf, it provided another reason for the price of decline below the $2.50 level.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, natural gas inventories at 1.867 tcf as of the week ending on May 24 are now 9.1% above last year's level at this time of the year but remain 12.1% below the five-year average. The 2019 injection season began with only 1.107 tcf, but the steady rise seems to be picking up steam. Last year, the amount of natural gas in storage rose to a high at 3.79 tcf in November before withdrawals began. If the rising production and flow in the storage continue, it is possible that the amount in storage at the start of the next withdrawal season will rise above last year's high and perhaps challenge the four tcf level. The stock data likely emboldened shorts and deterred longs, causing the selling that took the price below the $2.50 per MMBtu level at the end of last week.

Shorts could become more aggressive

On May 28, the price of natural gas was above the $2.60 level on the July futures contract, and the open interest metric stood at 1.264 million contracts.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market rose to 1.294 million at the end of last week which is heading for the level it stood at on May 20 when the price hit its most recent high. As the market has gone through the roll period, it is likely that speculative shorts have replaced longs given the recent price action. A continuation of lower prices could cause the metric to rise as more trend-following speculators position for a break to a new and lower low. At $2.47 per MMBtu last Friday, natural gas is close to the continuous contract lot at $2.439, which is the lowest price since June 2016 when the low was at $2.277 per MMBtu. The potential for a test of levels below $2.40 per MMBtu is rising given the trajectory of stockpiles, price trend, and bearish sentiment in the natural gas futures arena. Additionally, the ongoing trade dispute with China and other countries and tariffs on US LNG shipments could be a rationale for rising short positions.

If speculators succeed in pushing the price of natural gas futures to new and lower lows over the coming weeks and through the summer, it could set up another significant recovery as the winter of 2019/2020 approaches later this year.

Looking at calls in late summer, but it is too early to buy - GASL at some point

The forward curve out to the months of peak demand in December 2019 through February 2020 show that prices are currently below the $2.90 per MMBtu level. The current trend and a potential new low in the price of the energy commodity in nearby contracts could send the winter prices even lower over the coming weeks and months.

Last summer, the low price of natural gas for delivery during the peak season months combined with low historical price volatile caused call option prices on NYMEX futures contracts to decline and offer bargains from a risk-reward perspective. Those options paid off handsomely in late November and December as the price of natural gas exploded to the upside. I will be keeping a close eye on call options with strike prices at the $3 per MMBtu level for the December, January, and February contracts throughout the summer to look to pick up some bargains. If speculators continue to lean on the price over the coming weeks and throughout the summer months, I will look at call options with even lower strike prices.

Another instrument I will be looking at is the short-term Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X ETN product. The leverage in this ETN makes timing the most significant factor when considering a position as it suffers from time decay.

Meanwhile, GASL is suffering from both selling in the natural gas and stock market, which has caused the price to drop like a stone. On April 23, GASL traded to a high at $8.68 per share. Last Friday, it had declined to over half that level as it was trading at just over the $4.20 per share level. The fund summary for GASL states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, exchange-traded funds ('ETFs') that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry. The fund is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of GASL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The holdings include exposure to natural gas producers that tend to move higher and lower with the price of the energy commodity. It is likely that GASL will once again undergo a reverse split over the coming weeks or months. Given the dual selling in the natural gas futures and stock markets, GASL could provide value and an opportunity for a short-term trade on the long side of the natural gas market in late summer or early fall if the current trend continues.

When it comes to natural gas these days, a disciplined approach to risk and reward is necessary when approaching the market. While I am not bullish at the end of May, I am hoping that the price drops to levels that create bargains during the summer months.

