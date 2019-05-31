Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:EMHTF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 31, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Allan Rewak - VP, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Dr. Avtar Dhillon - President and Executive Chairman

Rob Hill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Ryan Macdonell - GMP Securities

Ryan Tomkins - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Emerald Health Therapeutics First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded today, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. An archive of this call will be available on Emerald’s website following the meeting.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Allan Rewak, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Rewak.

Allan Rewak

Good morning. I welcome all call participants to the Emerald Health Therapeutics 2019 first quarter fiscal results conference call.

We filed our results yesterday on SEDAR after market closed and issued a press release with highlights this morning, which can be accessed in the Investors section of our website at www.emeraldhealth.ca.

Leading today’s call will be Dr. Avtar Dhillon, our President and Executive Chairman who will review recent corporate developments; Rob Hill, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Emerald’s financial highlights. There will be concluding remarks before we open up the call for questions.

Today’s call may contain certain forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in providing these statements, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are described in our periodic filings made with SEDAR. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Company disclaims any obligation to update such statement.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. Avtar Dhillon.

Dr. Avtar Dhillon

Thank you, Allan, and thank to all, who have joined this call to hear our first quarter operational and financial update. As we highlighted on our year-end call, 2019 was a year of building. Now, our building process is translating into notable sales growth. We have multiple assets driving this growth. Integral to this is our emphasis on operational excellence. Let’s walk through the key components of this strategy.

First, our intent to realize increasing value from each of our operations that are contributing to the critical supply that is driving our product sales. The Emerald Difference is about creating winning partnerships, and one of our biggest assets at this time is 50% stake in Pure Sunfarms, our joint venture greenhouse with Village Farms in British Columbia. This greenhouse is one of the world’s largest sophisticated growing facilities with 1.1 million-square-foot Delta 3 facility fully licensed for cultivation and fully planted in April. It is now in a full production cycle expected to conservatively produce 75,000 kilograms of cannabis on an annualized basis.

PSF recognized $14.4 million in sales in Q1, a tripling in sales over Q4 2018. Emerald of course has a 50% financial interest in this outcome. Separately, and I say separately because we do not consolidate Emerald and PSF Financials. Emerald achieved $2.6 million in sales, representing a very significant jump in revenues. Rob will elaborate on financial details, but we are very pleased with the evolution of PSF facility to become fully operational.

Equally important, we have a comprehensive program to test and select an array of cannabis streams for their various attributes and are important to consumers as well as their hardiness and responsiveness to this large scale growing environment. And we are dialing in the variables that are able to achieve increasingly desirable quality characteristics and yield. Just lastly, PSF announced to receipt of its processing license, which will allow packaging and extraction upon completing final inspection. These steps will allow PSF to sell directly to provincial distributors or retailers. And with that said, we expect higher sales prices and margins.

In April, we announced that PSF exercised its option to acquire second 1.1 million square feet greenhouse in this overall complex of 4.8 million square feet across three greenhouses. With this second greenhouse in hand, PSF is now in motion to hit a projected run rate exceeding a 150,000 kilograms of production in the second half of next year. And keep in mind, these projections are conservative.

We have committed tremendous effort to building up the Pure Sunfarms’ operation, and we are excited with the accomplishments and the potential of this operation. At the same time, we’re also very pleased with the progression of our wholly-owned operations.

In Quebec, Verdélite is strategically situated and is another key asset in Emerald’s cannabis value chain. Verdélite secured its processing license in April. With the conversion of the facility almost complete, we expect an amendment to its cultivation license in the short-term.

Verdélite is already growing cannabis in 25,000 square feet. With the fully licensed 50,000 square feet of cultivation space and additional 33,000 square feet of space for extraction and packaging, we expect this operation to notably ramp up production and sales in the second half of the year. Apart from the very-high quality cannabis that this indoor facility will be able to produce, Verdélite will also be able to package and process cannabis from other Emerald operations and third-party growers in order to expand its sales potential. A total packaging capacity of Verdélite is estimated to be 50,000 kilograms a year. Verdélite is also building out its on-site extraction capability.

We have indicated in our filings, progression of our third growing facility, our wholly-owned greenhouse in lower mainland of British Columbia. We have 75,000 square feet completed and in the final stage of receiving its cultivation license. We also have a second 75,000-square-foot greenhouse that is almost finished. This operation is intended to grow certified organic cannabis, which we believe the market is demanding and we expect our organic product will generate higher prices and margins. Along with the Company expecting substantial new production from PSF, Verdélite and Richmond, the last critical part of the sustainable supply is Emerald’s pioneering sourcing of outdoor hemp for CBD extraction.

In 2018, we contracted to acquire the harvest from 500 acres of outdoor grown hemp. For 2019, we are aiming to contract for approximately 1,000 acres of hemp and at least maintain this volume over the next years.

On the theme of key value drivers that support sales growth, we continue to work with Health Canada to license the extraction operation owned by our partner the Factors Group in British Columbia. The facility can process up to 1 million kilograms of plant biomass and encapsulates 600 million soft gels per year for us. While we wait for this license, we are evaluating other provider’s processed, our first batch of stored hemp to secure the significant CBD volume we believe we can extract from this biomass.

Apart from our cultivation operations, in just the last few weeks, we have announced a 6,000-unit shipment of high CBD oil to the BC Liquor Distribution Board. This was an impact for order relative to current sales and we look forward to further major shipments of this product into other provinces. This product, called SYNC 25 was extracted and produced by MediPharm on a contract basis.

We are also implementing a significant extraction line at our Verdélite operation in Québec. We have significant and expanding extraction capacity with which to produce and offer value-added oil products, especially CBD products that are high in demand and commanding attractive prices and margins at this time. Emerald made a notable step in sales in Q1 2019 over Q4 2018, and we are expecting another upward step in Q2.

While we are experiencing some of the standard bottlenecks and learning curve experienced by other LPs in terms of licensing and logistics, our team continues to build the effective and long-term solutions, and we look forward to continuing a rapid expansion of our sales volume over the next quarters.

I am happy to report that our natural health products subsidiary, Emerald Health Naturals or EHN, commenced sales earlier this month. EHN's plan is to build a distribution of its proprietary Endo product line through three channels, natural health product stores, pharmacies, and grocery stores. Its initial focus is natural health products, stores, and the rollout is moving very well. This is unique since it provides first-mover advantage through the introduction of endocannabinoid supporting products to the natural health consumer market.

We are excited about this opportunity, and our innovative approach to working to the restrictive regulatory environment with its tight boundaries on branding and marketing in Canada. The natural health product channels we’re now penetrating, represent a great opportunity to build recognition for the Emerald brand and the privilege shelf space in these stores where cannabis is not permitted to be sold is tremendously valuable.

The Endo product line contains plant ingredients that support the endocannabinoid system but which are not derived from cannabis or hemp. So, we have the flexibility to introduce these products into these channels. And since roughly 60% of cannabis users are users of natural health products, we have this distinctive avenue to build brand recognition with the product line that can stand on its own as a sales and profit generator.

Our very exciting accomplishment, as we have -- we have the Endo product line in 85 stores and are targeting 200 stores before the end of next month. While we are soft launching at this time, we are planning a significant product corporate launch and the new features. Differentiation of our Emerald products in both the medical and recreational segments is dependent on developing unique formulations with exact ingredients and protected by intellectual property, including patents and trade secrets. In the case of medicinally oriented products, we believe Emerald has the experience and advantage with its partners such as Indena to develop specific drug formulations with pharma quality ingredients to continue to support the advancing field of cannabis science and therapies with the goal of creating more controlled outcomes for people choosing cannabis to enhance health and well being.

We trademarked the terms, define dose and take control, precisely with these outcomes in mind that is we are striving towards for both, recreational and medicinal cannabis users. Finally, we also continue to advance on our various international cannabis initiatives, which will become visible in due course.

Rob Hill, our CFO will now comment on our financials.

Rob Hill

Thank you, Avtar. Good morning, everybody.

The figures I’m reviewing today, as Allan mentioned earlier, can be found in our financial statements, which were published on SEDAR yesterday.

In Q1 2019, we recognized gross sales of $2.6 million and after deducting the excise tax, net sales of $2.1 million. On the gross numbers, this was an increase of about 131% over the prior quarter and 599% year-over-year. This increase in revenue resulted from sales of cannabis grown by our Quebec-based Verdélite subsidiary, produced from our joint venture Pure Sunfarms as well as purchased product from other LPs. We believe that in the near term, revenues are going to continue to increase significantly as our production and supply of cannabis continues to rise.

As our business matures, we are pursuing various measures that we believe will continue to enhance pricing and gross margins. On the growing front, we are evaluating unique strengths that we own to get sense that appeal to customers as well as their hardiness in specific growing environment. Additionally, we’re directing more cannabis to extraction to produce oil such as SYNC 25, which we recently shipped to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Board. With respect to gross profit, I would like to address the fact that on our income statement, our cost of goods sold was higher than sales. There are few reasons and factors to consider. First, our primary source of raw material today is our joint venture Pure Sunfarms, which sold 40% of their production at wholesale prices. Pure Sunfarms realizes a substantial profit on cannabis it sales to us up but the pricing does impact our gross margin at Emerald. We’re okay with this because we own 50% of Pure Sunfarms and we pick up our share of Pure Sunfarms’ profit below the line in our P&L. So, while the accounting rules don’t allow us to consider Pure Sunfarms’ results with our own and prevent as a matter of fact of this in our gross margin, if you were to do that on a pro forma basis, we’re in fact achieving an attractive gross margin.

A second factor in that increase is our cost of goods sold relative to sales related to the fact we recognize a 100% of certain production costs as they occur rather than allocating those costs out on a unit sold basis.

Another example is the depreciation we recorded in our cost of sales relating to our Health Canada license for better lead. We acquired this facility last year. And in Q1 this year, we spent $920,000 using straight line amortization as we are required to do under the accounting rule. There the lead is still ramping up towards full production. So, today, that amortization amount outweighs sales from that operation. Another example is cost being expensed directly to sales instead of being capitalized inventory since these costs are incurred before sales are realized and because we’re ramping up to production, the timing difference result in cost appearing to be higher relative to sales.

As we increase our sales volume, these factors will become less of an issue for us and we would expect the numbers to flip over to generate positive gross margins in the not too distant future. We’ve also been temporarily selling products sourced from other LPs. While this helps us create a brand presence in the market it also translates into higher cost of goods sold and lower gross margin. However, we don’t anticipate needing to apply -- attain supply on the open market moving forward as our own production starts to ramp up significantly.

General and administrator expenses were $4.1 million in the quarter, up $800,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in Q1 was attributable to additional staff and staff-related costs. Sales and marketing expenses were $925,000, down $6.6 million from Q4 as we scaled back on our 2018 branding and marketing program. Research and development expenses were $928,000, up $400,000 from Q4 as we increased the size the team responsible for the development and testing our new products.

Coming back to Pure Sunfarms, our 50% owned joint venture. It generated sales in Q1 of $14.4 million, which is a substantial increase from Q4 sales of $4.7 million. As you’ll see in our P&L, Pure Sunfarms contributed $5.8 million to our bottom line in Q1, up from $1.4 million in the prior quarter. And if you look at note 10 to our financial statements, you’ll see detail on Pure Sunfarms financial performance during the last few quarters.

I’ll point out that even if you strip out the gain reported on the change in fair value of the biological assets at Pure Sunfarms in Q1, Pure Sunfarms had profit before tax of $8 million, which as the 50% owner, we’re very happy about.

Pure Sunfarms is targeting 2019 production in the range of 46,000 to 52,000 kilograms. With its processing license in place and the final inspections and approvals required to engage in its direct sales to provincial distributors and retailers expected soon, we’re anticipating that sometime in the third quarter Pure Sunfarms should start to benefit from receiving provincial distributor wholesale prices rather than relying entirely on discounted LP wholesale prices.

Getting back to Emerald's financial results, spelled into the adult-use market represented roughly 86% of the volume sold in Q1 that compares to 59% the prior quarter in Q4 of 2018, while sales to medical customers represented about 14% in Q1, compared to 31% in Q4 2018.

In Q1, our mix of dried flower sales versus oil was 87% dry, 13% oil, compared to 77% dry in Q4. Increase [ph] in dried flower reflects the shift in sales mix to the adult-use market, which skewed towards dried flower currently. I will note again, however, that we just made our first major delivery in the oil products for the adult-use market. And we do expect the pricing and margin in this type of product to beneficially impact our financials moving forward.

At the end of Q1, inventory was $10 million, up from $6.8 million in Q4. This $3.2 million increase is primarily due to bottlenecks in our supply chain and processing facilities that are impacting the speed at which we can convert bulk dried flower into salable finished goods. We are progressively addressing this variable to reduce time from harvest to sell and we also expect much of that inventory to convert into sales in the second quarter.

We ended the quarter with $15.7 million in cash. We closely monitor our cash position against our forecasted expenditures to ensure we maintain adequate reserves. Looking ahead, we see sales significantly increasing and gross profit improving and gradually moving us towards positive operating cash flow over the next few quarters. Our current recurring operating expenses are roughly $2.5 million a month. And while we do expect this to increase modestly with the growth of our business, we do not expect it to grow anywhere near the rate of sales growth and gross profit.

With respect to non-operating cash flow, our major capital expenditures to expand Verdélite in Saint Eustache, Quebec are going to taper significantly during Q2. Similarly, we have incurred a substantial amount of the necessary capital expenditures for our new greenhouse facility outside Vancouver. So, we expect the remaining capital expenditure required to complete both facilities to be roughly $8.8 million and the two projects to be completed sometime during Q3.

To the extent, we need to secure additional capital, we have access to our ATM facility, which we established during Q1 and in fact have used to raise $10 million to-date at an average price of $3.92 per share. We are also preparing to source equity or debt capital but we'll be focused on securing the lowest cost of capital.

To conclude, we're extremely positive and enthusiastic about the growth that you will see from Emerald through the balance of 2019. We are managing through the growing pains associated with the dramatic increase in business activity as well as our upstream and downstream partners, suppliers and customers are experiencing, but there's still too much variability in our forecast for us to comfortably provide guidance at this point in time. But, we are pleased with how our business is ramping and the positioning we expect to achieve in the marketplace.

I'll now pass it back to Avtar.

Dr. Avtar Dhillon

Thanks, Rob. I will conclude with the same statement I made in our year-end call and reiterate Rob’s key message. Emerald is at an inflection point. Sales are positioned to grow significantly in Canada in 2019 and beyond, based on our existing assets that are visible to you right now. But, what we are also excited about is the additional business initiatives that we are working to put in place in the new future that we expect will add notably to Emerald’s growth potential. We are waiting Health Canada licenses on multiple projects that when we received will unlock significant incremental sales. We are also working on new business development projects that we expect to unlock growth in Canada as well as beyond the Canadian borders. We believe that our business and cash flow potential have the ability to drive greater valuations for the Company and we will continue to work to realize this potential.

Finally, I thank our shareholders for their support and all call participants for their time and attention. Operator, we will now take questions from analysts participating in this call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer for analysts. [Operator Instructions] Today’s first question comes from Graeme Kreindler of Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Graeme Kreindler

Yes. Hi. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions here. Our first question, I wanted to ask with respect to the Endo line currently in the 85 stores and expanding in the future. Can you give any color on what types of stores are currently carrying the products? And what -- how we should be thinking about the margin profile on those products?

Dr. Avtar Dhillon

We’re targeting a natural health stores as the primary target. As we indicated, there are three different markets that we will be going after, and there is a range of obviously stores that the product is. And over period of time, we expect to have pretty broad distribution to all the common names. As we said, by the end of next month, we expect to be in 200 stores; by the end of the year, that number will be significantly higher.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Thanks. And can you give any color on what the margin profile on those types of products looks like?

Rob Hill

No, not, we’re not providing that guidance at this point, Graeme.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. And Rob you touched on the -- and thanks for the color on the gross margin for the business and the factors that are contributing to it. Can you sort of lay out from a timing perspective, over the course of the year, how you expect that gross margin profile for Emerald to develop?

Rob Hill

Well, I think, it will improve obviously, as I mentioned. I think, there is key things that we’re doing and we’re moving towards, which includes bringing on more and more oil which has relatively speaking, higher margins than the dried flower. So, I can’t -- we’re not providing guidance as to how far we’re going to go.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. And lastly, can you disclose though what the average price per gram sold for Emerald was in the quarter? And in terms of Emerald and Pure Sunfarms, those products being situated in the good, better, best categories, what’s the expectation for that as PSF eventually be going to directly to provincial distributors?

Rob Hill

Okay. Well, first, on pricing, during the quarter, in the adult -- rec market, it was $4.98 a gram, was our average, and that’s down from Q4 when it was $5.19. And it’s a function of just the sales mix in the various provinces. But, we’re looking at that. Currently in Q2, it’s actually gone up to $6.12 a gram. That’s all net of excise tax by the way. On the medical side in Q1, the average price was $7.17 a gram, and that’s down from $8.10 in the prior quarter, Q4. However, in the current quarter, Q2, after two months, we’re seeing the average price in medical book as well and it’s at $7.46 currently. The second part of your question related to the quality of the cannabis coming out of Pure Sunfarms. I think it’s steadily improving. And in fact I was just speaking with my counterparts there yesterday and he just continued to raise about how good the product is. So, I think it’s moving from that sort of good, better and to the better, best range from what I understand. And I was there a couple of weeks ago and I attest this and the product coming out is very strong, very good.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, I appreciate that. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Ryan Macdonell of GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Ryan Macdonell

Yes. Hi. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Just again on gross margin, little bit of a housekeeping thing. Contrary to a lot of other LPs in the space, it looks like you guys don’t net out the fair value adjustments of inventory sold. And I see in your MD&A that this is included in your cost of goods sold line in the overall cost of sales. Can you disclose how much those fair value adjustments in inventory sold might be?

Rob Hill

Yes. So, first of all, it gets blended and we don’t call it out separately. And just hang on. Sorry, Ryan, I don’t have the exact number. I believe it was $500,000 for the quarter.

Ryan Macdonell

Okay, thank you. And just again on the gross margin, I appreciate all the color you guys gave around cogs, it was very helpful. But, maybe can you sort of share with us your view on where you expect gross margins to be, say exiting 2019?

Rob Hill

No, Ryan. There’s so much variability right now. And as I alluded to in my final comments before I handed over to Avtar, again. Looking forward in this, as our operations get up to speed, particularly at Verdélite and in Richmond, there’s a lot of -- we don’t have the precision that I would be comfortable with to provide that going forward. I can’t say that the selling price for SYNC is high. If you BC website, it’s selling for $120 for the 40-milliliter bottle. And our margins on that type of product are very good. So, I think, the gross margin will come down as we make that shift into those sort of value add product areas.

And the last comment I’ll make on that as well, things are going to change we anticipate as a result of the legislative changes expected this fall, as we move into edibles. And we just -- we can’t say how the margins on that -- those products are going to model out.

Ryan Macdonell

Okay, cool. I understand the guidance. Thanks for the color you just gave. So, maybe changing gears a little bit, on Cannabis 2.0 products coming up later this year, can you share a bit on your overall strategy there, and in particular like product types and categories you're going to focus on and also whether or not you guys have equipment in house for these products currently?

Rob Hill

Yes. Avtar, do you want to tackle that or you want me to?

Dr. Avtar Dhillon

I'll take it. No problem. Ryan, like all the other LPs that are seeking a significant stake in the Canadian markets and beyond, we're obviously catering to the main categories, right? There is growing products, there is the oil and the derivatives, so edibles and vape and other novel products that we are focusing on with formulations and other unique aspects to create intellectual property. We haven't unveiled the range of products that we are excited about for the end of the year, but do expect some color in the near future from the Company. But at this particular point, we're only disclosing that we're focused on all the same broad categories as other LPs are.

Ryan Macdonell

Okay, cool. Thank you. And just maybe lastly, kind of a follow-up on that question with regards to Factors Group. I'm just wondering how they will contribute to the 2.0 products. I know, they have a capsules capacity, but I'm wondering will they also house a capacity for vape pens or edibles or products of that nature or would that be physically located elsewhere?

Dr. Avtar Dhillon

Yes. Great question, Ryan. So, as you know, the first and foremost is getting production underneath your feet. So, with all of our production facility and our partnership, we feel quite comfortable that we have a good source of product supply for this year and beyond and to feed into the opening up of the edibles and other consumables. Then, obviously, to make derivative products, you need to have a large scale attraction capability. And particularly, if you're going to be in the hemp arena and we are already in the hemp arena, so we looked around to see how we can process hundreds of acres of hemp and we were pleased that Factors Group has that capability of being able to handle over 1 million kilograms of biomass and a built-in gel and capsulation capability that’s actually well beyond 600 million capsules. That’s how much we were planning to use. So, it's a great partnership and ability to take hemp and our other products and then be able to at extract at a large scale and produce soft gels. Beyond that, we haven't had any further discussions. But, Factors Group is well-established entity in the nutraceutical arena. They have distribution. They have other relationships and partnerships. And we look forward to seeing how we may be able to leverage. But specifically, most of our R&D is under our own auspices. And then, there are other collaborations where we are coming on with that novel product to make sure that we’re well-prepared for the last quarter of this year.

Ryan Macdonell

Okay, cool. Thank you for the color. That’s all for me.

Operator

And our next question today comes from the Ryan Tomkins of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ryan Tomkins

Yes. Hi, guys. I appreciate the color on the cost of service as well as the increased disclosure on the Pure Sunfarms JV. It’s very helpful. I don’t suppose, you will be willing to disclose perhaps what your kilogram sold from the JV was or average selling or even what your average purchasing price from the JV would be, please?

Rob Hill

We’re not disclosing and broken down on that level by the JV. I think, I mentioned earlier what our overall average selling price was on the adult side $4.98, medical side is $7.17, it’s coming from Pure Sunfarms. And the partners in the joint venture are not -- we’ve agreed not to disclose the -- any of the costs associated with the supply agreement between us and Pure Sunfarms.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the question-and-answer session as well as the conference. I would like to turn the call back over to Allan Rewak for any closing remarks.

Allan Rewak

Thank you very much for attending today’s presentation. We deeply appreciate your interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics and your time today.

Operator

Thank you for attending today’s presentation. We appreciate your interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics. Have a wonderful day.