Shopify Acquires Handshake For Wholesale B2B Tech

With the acquisition, Shopify is building out the value propositions for its Shopify Plus platform to gain additional 'share of wallet' in the competitive enterprise e-commerce space.

Shopify has acquired Handshake for a price reported to be under $100 million.

Quick Take

Shopify (SHOP) has acquired Handshake for an undisclosed amount.

Handshake has developed an e-commerce business-to-business [B2B] platform for wholesale.

SHOP is seeking to bolster its Shopify Plus platform as it seeks to expand its value proposition to businesses of all sizes.

Target Company

New York-based Handshake was founded in 2010 and has developed an e-commerce platform that enables merchants to sell wholesale goods.

Management is headed by Glen Coates, who was previously Server Reliability Engineering at Bread (acquired by Yahoo).

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Handshake

Handshake’s primary offerings include:

Handshake Direct

Handshake Rep

Company partners or major customers include:

ClearVision Optical

Kodiak

Homemade

Oxo

Starkey

Investors have invested $23.5 million in the company and include B37 Ventures, MHS Capital, Sozo Ventures, Uncork Capital, Boldstart Ventures, Emergence, Point Nine Capital, and Primary Venture Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a market research report by Forrester Research, the B2B market in the US was valued at $5.1 trillion in 2012 and expected to reach $9 trillion by 2018.

This represents a CAGR of 9.8% between 2012 and 2018, as shown by the graphic below:

The segment of SaaS e-procurement systems that operate outside of a network was expected to reach $834 billion, growing at the fastest CAGR of 37.7% during the same period.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Shopify didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms, didn’t publish a regulatory filing or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, SHOP had $2.0 billion in cash and marketable securities and $275 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $14.8 million.

In the past 12 months, SHOP’s stock price has risen 72.26% vs. Square’s (SQ) rise of 2.67%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive in all of the last 12 quarters as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been reversing its previous downward trend:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

SHOP acquired Handshake to bolster its wholesale B2B offering.

As the Techcrunch report stated,

We also received an emailed tip that noted that the acquisition was announced to staff earlier this month, and that the team is operating as part of Shopify’s extended service tier, Shopify Plus, headed by David Moellenkamp.

Shopify Plus is the firm’s offering to create a ‘seamless, buy anywhere’ platform for small and medium businesses to handle a variety of sourcing and marketing under one system.

The Handshake deal should fit nicely into that system and add wholesale-specific capabilities. I imagine the deal was valued on a ‘buy vs. build’ analysis and was likely for well under $100 million in consideration.

SHOP acquiring Handshake is part of an ongoing trend that I’m seeing in enterprise ecommerce, that of software providers seeking to operate more of the value stack, whether through building or buying.

As enterprise IT becomes more complex and global, buyers are seeking more integrated systems to reduce that complexity as much as possible. Many small and mid-sized firms have dozens of IT vendors and the ability to provide an integrated system is an important selling point.

Additionally, having multiple capabilities enables vendors to retain pricing power against larger players who can bundle solutions into a larger relationship.

I expect more deals like these as enterprise e-commerce continues to gain a larger share of the total commerce market in the years ahead.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.