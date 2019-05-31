Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Badly Needs To Regain Momentum With Its Premium Alloy Offerings

Driving premium alloys to 20% or more of the revenue mix would unlock meaningful margin leverage but that seems more "if" than "when" now.

Despite strong demand growth in end markets like aerospace and oil/gas, specialty alloy producers like Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin. USAP has been particularly weak, with the stock down more than 45% over the past year versus roughly 20% to 25% declines for Allegheny (ATI), Carpenter Technology (CRS), and Haynes (HAYN), as USAP's progress in boosting its premium mix has stalled out, tool steel demand has shrunk significantly, and margins have underwhelmed on disappointing volumes and price/cost mismatches.

I'm less bullish on USAP reaching/surpassing past gross and operating margin peaks than I was almost a year ago, but USAP's facilities (and particularly its more highly value-added North Jackson facility) are still significantly under-utilized, the backlog continues to grow, and there are still opportunities for USAP to leverage this strong commercial aerospace cycle. On the flip side, USAP has struggled to consistently boost its premium product mix, and the company's competitive positioning compared to Allegheny or Carpenter is less impressive.

Margin And Mix Challenges

Between pressure on nickel prices relative to 2018 peaks and sharply declining machine tool orders in key markets like China, USAP has been seeing some more significant operating challenges in recent quarters. The very limited coverage of USAP reduces the utility of looking at the stock's performance relative to sell-side expectations, but the company has missed revenue expectations in three of the last four quarters and fairly significantly in the last two quarters. Moreover, another look at the stock chart underscores that; well-covered or not, USAP's performance has not been to the Street's liking.

USAP reported a 9% decline in shipment volume in the first quarter, a quarter where Carpenter saw 1% shipment contraction and Allegheny reported roughly 10% contraction, so it is not as though USAP's challenges are unique to the company. Likewise, USAP's 4% improvement in realized prices was in line with the 5% improvement at Allegheny, though both lagged the 8% improvement at Carpenter.

While stainless steel revenue rose 7% and high-strength steel sales rose 12%, tool steel plunged 82% as machine tool orders from sectors like auto OEMs have plunged. With that, heavy industry and general industry end-market revenues dropped 36% and 59%, respectively, while oil/gas was also down 36%. Aerospace is a larger portion of USAP's mix than for Allegheny or Carpenter, though, and sales grew here by 18%. USAP outdid Carpenter (by a wide margin) and Allegheny (by a bit) in terms of aerospace end-market growth, and both USAP and Allegheny saw significant year-over-year declines in oil/gas while Carpenter saw meaningful growth - perhaps underlying the importance of mix and Carpenter's leverage to more specialized alloys.

The biggest concern I have with USAP, though, is the weaker recent performance of its Premium business, with sales down 21% in the first quarter after 11% growth in the fourth quarter. A year ago, it looked like USAP was going to reach and exceed a 20% contribution of Premium to total revenue, but that has since pulled back to the mid-teens. With that, gross margin progress has reversed and USAP has been disappointing investors recently on its margins and earnings performance. Moreover, while the company really doesn't go into the details of its backlog, it's worth wondering whether the strong backlog growth (up 44% yoy in Q1) has an attractive mix.

A More Challenging Place In The Foodchain

Nickel price volatility is an important issue for companies like USAP and Carpenter; while USAP is a small company, it does enjoy mid-to-high single-digit share in premium nickel alloys. Nickel prices have declined about 8% over the last three months and 19% over the last year but are at least up 14% on a year-to-date basis.

Nickel price movements are important, but I'm more concerned about USAP's mix today. Teasing out what's "commodity" and what's "premium" in the space isn't always easy, but USAP's mix is more heavily skewed toward commodity-type alloys than Carpenter or Allegheny. With a smaller offering/mix of premium alloy products, it's not so surprising that USAP's end-market mix isn't so favorable as well - while USAP has a higher skew toward aerospace than either Carpenter or Allegheny, it has noticeably lower leverage to engine components (around 5% to 10% of sales) than Carpenter or Allegheny, and engine components are meaningfully higher-margin.

Getting more product qualifications and orders for the premium alloys it does offer is critical for USAP right now. The North Jackson facility has a hydraulic radial forge and a vacuum induction melting furnace, both of which are used to produce higher-value alloys, but I believe utilization of this facility is still running under 50%. Much as gaining more certifications and volume for the higher value-added Athens facility is a key part of the bull thesis for Carpenter, higher utilization at North Jackson is vitally important if USAP is going to generate meaningfully better results. To that end, consider that high-end alloys (like those produced through VIM) can easily sell for over $7/lb, but the average selling price for USAP's products in the quarter was just below $3/lb. The most frustrating part of all of this, though, is that I don't see a clear-cut explanation for why that positive momentum in premium alloy mix penetration stalled and reversed.

The Outlook

A year ago, I thought USAP was on the cusp of finally breaking through and leveraging its higher-value alloy capabilities, but that hasn't come to pass. At this point, it's harder to argue forcefully that improvement is just around the corner; aerospace suppliers definitely need alloys (and have been scrambling to qualify suppliers), but USAP is a known player in the space and I struggle to come up with answers as to what's suddenly going to change or drive a shift in customer behavior. Sure, USAP has secured some qualifications that have yet to ramp and turn into revenue (and I don't want to ignore that healthy backlog), but Carpenter has unused capacity too and seems to be on a better trajectory (and is substantially larger).

I do think ongoing demand growth from aerospace is an important driver here, and I'm not looking for particularly heroic revenue growth from USAP (low-to-mid single-digits over the long term). Still, the underlying mix of that revenue is a key unknown. I'm still modeling some improvement in the premium mix, but it will take a sustained move above 20% to drive gross margins into the high teens and operating margins into the double digits, where the story gets a lot more interesting.

I think I've revised my expectations enough to reflect the ongoing challenges and also the near-to-medium-term opportunities for improvement. I'm looking for around 4% compound revenue growth over the next five years, but slightly higher (6%) compound EBITDA growth and much more significant improvement in FCF as FCF margins head toward the mid-single-digits.

As always, I use a combo valuation approach of DCF and EV/EBITDA. Both approaches give me broadly similar results now with a fair value in the range of $16.75 to $17.50, with a lower 6.5x multiple more in keeping with its historical average and growth rate. That's substantially lower than the value I saw in USAP a year ago, but again, a year ago, it looked like the company was on the cusp of real operating leverage from a scaled-up premium alloy business.

The Bottom Line

Ability to execute is a key question for both Carpenter and USAP, and that's on top of drivers outside of management's control like commodity prices and end-market health in autos, heavy industry, oil/gas, and aerospace. I believe USAP has the potential to do much better than it has over the last few quarters; if nickel prices rise, if aerospace demand remains strong, and USAP can start selling more premium alloys again, these shares could do quite well. On the other hand, investing on the basis of potential is tricky and investors considering the shares need to recognize the risk that USAP gets left behind and struggles to achieve more meaningful margin leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.