Aptose Drifting Ahead Of Real Data From Its Intriguing Clinical Assets

My fair value falls to $4.30 on the capital raises, but I believe Aptose is an intriguing early-stage biotech with potentially significant assets in hematology.

Aptose shares have drifted as the company is only just starting its clinical programs for CG-806 and APTO-253, despite an ongoing stream of encouraging preclinical data updates.

I’ve tried to go to some lengths in the past to emphasize the risks that come with an investment in Aptose Biosciences (APTO) – a small biotech that has only recently seen its two lead compounds go into the clinic. Not only is there the ever-present risk of clinical trial failure (the large majority of Phase I cancer compounds fail) and the meaningful risk of further dilutive financing, but there’s a less-appreciated risk of investor sentiment (boredom, really), as biotechs can drift lower without positive data to keep investors engaged.

I continue to believe that, even with the risks involved, Aptose is a very interesting early-stage speculation. CG-806 could emerge as a hard-to-beat therapy option across a range of hematological cancers, while APTO-253 may prove to be the first effective drug targeting the “undruggable” MYC target, with potential applications outside of hematology.

More Financing At Lower Prices

I have always valued Aptose with the assumption that the company would need multiple rounds of follow-on financing, as the company likely needs at least something in the range of $200 million in cash to get its two lead drugs through the clinic. Unfortunately, Aptose has done more fundraising at lower prices than I’d originally anticipated.

The company just announced an 11.5 million share secondary offering (including the shoe) through RBC and Canaccord that should raise around $20 million assuming typical commissions and fees. Coupled with a recent private transaction with Aspire for a little over 2.2 million shares at $1.79, this means around 13.5 million shares issued below $2/share.

I’d also note that the company replaced its prior funding agreement with Aspire with a new agreement that allows the company to sell up to $20 million in shares to Aspire over the next 30 months, but with certain limitations (namely, that Aspire can’t own more than 9.99% of Aptose). Aptose also replaced its 2018 ATM facility with a new $40 million facility with Piper Jaffray and Canaccord.

I’m sure many Aptose investors are unhappy with these dilutive financings, particularly as the pro forma $19 million in cash at the end of the first quarter should have been sufficient for operations into 2020. Here’s the thing, though – biotechs need to raise capital when they can, not when they have to. If you wait until you need the money, you may find doors shut in your face, particularly if/when the market skids and biotechs become virtually untouchable/uninvestable. With these financings, Aptose should be able to wait for more meaningful clinical data before going back to the market – increasing the odds that they can raise money at better terms, if/when the clinical results are positive.

Reviewing The Assets – CG-806

Aptose has two principal clinical assets, the most valuable of which in my model today is CG-806, a potential first-in-class oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (or TKI) that works on BTK, FLT3, TRK, and AURK and has lower off-target activity than other TKIs (off-target activity is frequently the cause of side-effects/toxicity, and has been a significant limiting issue with other TKIs).

Source: Aptose company presentations

Given the wide range of targets for CG-806, there is a good chance that it may be effective against multiple cancer types, including B-cell cancers (FL, MCL, DLBCL), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia (or AML), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (or CLL). Importantly, though, CG-806 doesn’t inhibit targets like TEC, EGFR, or ErbB2 that are implicated in a lot of TKI side-effects.

Source: Aptose company presentations

Source: RBC analyst report

As far as efficacy goes, CG-806 appears highly efficacious in inhibiting the relevant clinical targets. As an FLT3-ITD inhibitor, it is highly efficacious as seen below:

Source: Company presentations

Likewise, the CG-806 stacks up well in several head-to-head comparisons with Imbruvica (marketed by AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ), as seen below:

A “heat map” of other FLT3 inhibitors, including CG-806 also highlights the efficacy. Fresh bone marrow samples from 188 AML patients were treated with one of several drugs (including Novartis’ (NVS) Rydapt/midostaurin, Astellas’s (OTCPK:ALPMY) Xospata/gilteritinib, and Daiichi Sankyo’s (OTCPK:DSNKY) quizartinib), and the potency of the drugs was assessed 72 hours later. While CG-806 wasn’t perfect (there are some white spaces/gaps), I believe there’s a compelling case here for CG-806’s AML-killing potential.

Source: Company presentations

Of course, these are all just pretty pictures at this point. Drugs aren’t proven in petri dishes, they’re proven in human clinical studies. To that end, Aptose got FDA approval of its IND back in late March, and 11 sites are now committed to the CG-806 Phase I study, including one site actively screening CLL patients. The way this study is designed, there will be one patient getting a 150mg BID dose for 28 days, one getting 300mg BID for 28 days, and then three patients at escalating doses with an aim toward establishing the maximum tolerable dose and the optimal dose for Phase II testing. At this point, management anticipates testing of 450mg, 600mg, 750mg, and 900mg doses.

Once an optimal dose is found, there will be a Phase II expansion to 100 patients with four 25-patient sub-groups in different four B-cell tumor types. Given this plan, there’s a decent chance there will be some first-look data at the ASH meeting in December (probably eight patients).

If human studies support the pre-clinical indications of superior efficacy and safety (large doses have been given to mice and dogs without toxicity issues), this could be an invaluable drug across a range of hematological malignancies, with an addressable market potential of over $1.5 billion.

Reviewing The Assets – APTO-253

Once the main focus of Aptose, APTO-253 has had a more difficult road, including a prolonged clinical hold due to formulation issues with the initial compound. While CG-806 is the star today, that shouldn’t be construed as an indictment of APTO-253.

For some time, the mechanism of action of APTO-253 has been curious, with efficacy as a KLF4 inducer and CDX2 down-regulator. It has also become apparent that APTO-253 has efficacy as an inhibitor of MYC (a driver of cancer proliferation), and that’s where it gets exciting – MYC is implicated in at least half of all cancers but has thus far been considered “undruggable”.

APTO-253 doesn’t actually target the MYC protein, but it does target an MYC promoter gene, inhibiting mRNA production as shown below:

Source: Company presentation

With less MYC protein produced, there’s more p21 induction and cancer cell apoptosis. You can see that effect in the following graph that shows a snapshot of MYC/p21 levels in the first patient in Aptose’s Phase I study of APTO-253 (a person with AML).

Source: Company presentations

A second patient has already been enrolled in the study (at 40mg/m^2 versus the first patient at 20mg/m^2, and this time with MDS instead of AML), and the study is designed to enroll up to 15 patients in both the AML and MDS groups with a similar 3x3 approach at doses up to 220mg/m^2.

Recent presentations at AACR provided more information about APTO-253 mechanism of action, including induction of aptosis and downregulation of MYC, but also provided some initial information about resistance. Samples where cells produce truncated MYC and/or overexpress ABCG2 appear resistant to APTO-253, but it is well worth noting that it took some intense effort to induce that resistance. The impact that will have in clinical practice is hard to assess at this point, but it does at least superficially seem to support the idea that resistance to APTO-253 won’t be particularly common or develop easily.

APTO-253 is presently being positioned as a clinical option for patients with relapsed/refractory AML or high-risk MDS. Particularly in the case of r/r AML, these are patients with limited clinical options and low expected rates of survival. Given the broader role MYC plays in cancer, though, it is at least plausible that Aptose could test the drug in other indications, including solid tumors, down the road.

The Outlook

My fair value for Aptose has gone down some, primarily because the company has raised more capital than I expected at lower prices. I continue to value APTO-253 and CG-806 on the assumption that they are used in subsets of their targeted patient populations and with low odds of success, but future clinical trial results could alter those assumptions significantly. CG-806 is presently the primary value-driver, with a fair value of around $3.60 based on a peak revenue assumption of over $1.5 billion, while my per share value of almost $0.70/share for APTO-253 is based on a peak revenue assumption of close to $600 million.

All told, I believe these shares are worth around $4.30 today. This analysis assumes further fundraising, and as the last few months have underscored, there is definitely risk to those fundraising assumptions as Aptose may have to raise more money at lower prices than I currently model. If Aptose had to raise all of my estimated funding needs at today’s price, the resulting dilution would drop the fair value to around $2.10.

The Bottom Line

Aptose is suitable only for investors able to accept well above-average risks, as the odds are not good for Phase I cancer drug candidates making it through to approval. In this particular case, though, I’m intrigued by the preclinical activity shown by Aptose’s two lead compounds and the potentially significant differences in their mechanisms of action versus other available drugs and clinical compounds I’m aware of in other pipelines. While success is a long way off, and still statistically unlikely, I believe this is a speculation worth considering today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.