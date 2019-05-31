Abercrombie & Fitch: A Case Of Too Much Honesty

They aren't just ripped. Now they're excessively honest as well! (archive photo, the guys aren't used and abused anymore, probably much to their discontent)

A couple of days ago, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported its Q1 2019 earnings. These were actually a beat both on EPS and revenues. There were other things Abercrombie also reported, though:

SSS (Same-Store Sales) for Q1 2019, which were very, very slightly below expectations (+1% vs +1.4% consensus).

The closure of a further 3 flagship stores, implying a $45 million charge for Q2 2019.

Q2 2019 guidance which was a bit light (0-2% revenue growth versus 2.9% consensus; flat SSS, 100bps pressure on gross margins).

Reaffirmed guidance for 2019. This implies 2-4% revenue growth (versus 2.4% consensus) and higher gross margins.

On the whole, it wasn't a bad report. A slight beat, a mostly same-sized guide down for Q2 2019, and the same 2019 guidance as before. A whole lot of companies report the same kind of thing, to keep near-term expectations in check.

What doesn't happen to most companies, though, is what happened to Abercrombie stock right after reporting these earnings. Abercrombie had already been sliding from ~$30.50 into earnings. On the session before earnings, it stood at $25.01. 2 days after earnings, Abercrombie closed at $17.50. A 30% loss within a couple of days as well as a 42.6% loss from recent highs in under one month.

Given what Abercrombie actually reported, one had to be surprised at the magnitude of the drop. I know I was. So, how could this happen?

A Case Of Too Much Honesty

In my opinion, part of the drop was due to Q2 2019 guidance being slightly light. But the largest part of it was actually due to a case of too much honesty.

"Too much honesty?", you say. Yes. It all comes down to a singular event. As in a "one-off", "one-time", non-recurring event. The closure of 3 flagship stores. It's pretty obvious that you can only close a store once, so it's by definition a one-off event.

It's the kind of event whose effect on earnings you, to present a better view of the underlying profitability, typically ignore when providing non-GAAP earnings.

Say you sell a building and book a huge profit on it. On non-GAAP earnings, you'd remove this huge gain as it's non-recurring. Say you sell a building and take a huge loss on it. On non-GAAP earnings, you'd remove this huge loss as it's non-recurring. Say you plan to fire a lot of people and have to pay them severance. On non-GAAP earnings, you'd bundle all those restructuring costs into a provision and exclude them.

Non-GAAP adjustments are prone to be abused because often companies try to bundle recurring costs into what's ignored in their calculation. For instance, recently Twilio (TWLO) was even ignoring recurring taxes paid on stock-based compensation. But here, however, Abercrombie did just the opposite.

You see, although analysts were all ready to ignore the one-off cost related to the closure of the 3 flagships, Abercrombie, unbelievably, though in a consistent fashion with the past (which is actually important for non-GAAP reporting), said it would not ignore these costs in its non-GAAP reporting! Here's the passage from the Q1 2019 earnings call transcript (bold highlights are mine):

Janet Kloppenburg Good morning everybody. Just a couple of questions, Fran, first of all, if you could give us a little bit more clarity on current transit, it sounds like someone of your prior answers that maybe Hollister is okay, but there's been slow down at ANF, and we've heard more about the weather being the culprit as opposed to the competitive environment. So, maybe you could just talk a little bit about that and what's embedded in your guidance. In other words, do you think that as weather improves that the comp will improve as we go through the quarter? Just a little bit more clarity on this slow down and the outlook for the gross margins to be of more pressure than we had expected? And also, on the tariff outlook, if tariff - higher tariffs do become a reality then should we expect some adjustment on the current gross margin outlook? And just for Scott, on the $45 million real estate charge, I assume that it sounds like a GAAP charge, so do you want us to be modelling on a GAAP basis or a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter? Thank you. Scott Lipesky I'll grab the last part of that, multi-part question first. The $45 million is a GAAP charge. I would say its GAAP and non-GAAP. It's not going to be excluded from our results, so you should model that in to the results for the year and the quarter. Janet Kloppenburg So, it's going to be in a non-GAAP P&L? Scott Lipesky That is correct. Janet Kloppenburg Okay. Scott Lipesky Yes. Because it's a lease related cash charge it will be in the results. It's very similar. If you look back to 2016 for us, the way we treated Pedder Street, so it's something that we'll continue callout, but it will be in our results.

So, there you have it. This $45 million charge, which on 68 million diluted shares represent a hefty pre-tax $0.66 per share charge, is going to flow both through GAAP and non-GAAP reporting.

Suddenly, what was clearly one-off in nature became a huge guide-down for Q2 2019 and 2019. Q2 2019 EPS consensus was for a $0.08 profit. This will turn Q2 2019 into a large loss. 2019 EPS consensus was a $1.43 gain, this removes nearly half of it.

Now, any half-decent analyst would still ignore this charge even if it's not ignored on the non-GAAP reporting. After all, this charge is as clear a one-off event as they ever come. However, Abercrombie (and lots of other stocks) aren't exactly loved in the Street. Plus, for all the robots out there, if consensus drops as far as it will drop because of this one-off charge, they'll have no effective idea of "why" it's happening. The algos will just know that Abercrombie saw a massive decrease in profitability. When, in fact, and on a recurring basis, Abercrombie saw no such thing.

It's common practice to ignore both gains and losses on non-GAAP reporting when they're non-recurring in nature. Abercrombie should better understand why non-GAAP exists and not do these kinds of unenforced mistakes.

Conclusion

An excess of zeal by Abercrombie's management in the handling of a non-recurring restructuring charge exposed Abercrombie's stock to significant, and avoidable, downside. Abercrombie's recurring profitability saw no, or nearly none, degradation both in what Abercrombie reported and in what Abercrombie guided to.

This was an unenforced mistake by Abercrombie's management. Abercrombie's management would do well to change its practice on this piece of non-GAAP reporting since including non-recurring losses (or gains) in non-GAAP reporting goes against the very reason non-GAAP exists. This is so even when the non-recurring losses or gains do imply cash outflows or inflows.

It's weird that on many tech names one sees clear abuse of non-GAAP's spirit, and when it comes to an "old economy" retailer, this retailer can abuse itself and its shareholders (and not the non-GAAP spirit) by not excluding a non-recurring cost everybody else would exclude.

A final note: I took this episode to re-open an Abercrombie long position. The prior long position had been closed in the $29s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.