New Tariffs Create New Headaches For Rockwell Automation

Rockwell is now trading below my fair value range, not a common occurrence, and it's tempting to take advantage even if I see more macro-economic risk on the horizon.

Sentiment among industrial sector CEOs is not getting better, and seems to be incrementally worse than a month ago, though Rockwell believes contagion outside autos is minimal.

The surprising announcement of tariffs against Mexico will create some challenges for Rockwell and other automation providers, as Mexico is a major manufacturing location for many companies.

At the time of Rockwell’s (ROK) fiscal second quarter earnings report in late April, I commented that I thought investors would have an opportunity to buy shares in this high-quality automation enabler at a lower price. Since then, the shares have dropped more than 15%, significantly underperforming industrials in general, on growing concerns about a slowdown in the industrial end-markets that make up a large part of the discrete automation market. Now with the prospect of significant tariffs on Mexico on the table, Rockwell is taking another body-blow.

I do believe that Rockwell management is underestimating the risk of a broader slowdown in industrial end-markets, even though I do basically agree with its more bullish medium-to-long-term outlook. With a real risk of a “lower-for-longer” end-market demand situation and now potential pressures from new tariffs, I’m inclined to keep waiting even though Rockwell shares now trade below my estimate of fair value.

Tariffs Against Mexico May Not Be The Breaking Point, But It Won’t Help

President Trump surprised the markets with an announcement late on May 30 that he was ordering new tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico starting on June 10. While the tariff will initially be 5%, he has threatened stepwise increases up to 25% by October if the Mexican government doesn’t take unspecified steps regarding the so-called “migration crisis”.

This is potentially a serious issue for Rockwell, as about 15% of Rockwell’s plants and 30% of its manufacturing square footage are located in Mexico. Making matters worse, the strongest near-term opportunities Rockwell management sees, motor controls, drives, connectors, and so on, are most likely the items being manufactured in Mexico.

How much this will impact Rockwell relative to other peers/rivals is hard to say. Disclosure policies vary wildly across the industrial space; I know that Rockwell and Regal Beloit (RBC) (a manufacturer of motors used in automation) have significant manufacturing footprints in Mexico, but other companies have been much less forthcoming about their exposure – something I believe will likely change quite soon as analysts and investors flood the sector with calls to assess exposures and risks.

I know that ABB (ABB) has six locations in Mexico, and I know at least some of the sites are manufacturing sites, but I don’t know the mix of manufacturing sites and sales/support offices. Likewise Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and KUKA have presences in Mexico to support its automotive robotics customers. Honeywell (HON) has 15 manufacturing plants in Mexico, and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) likewise has multiple facilities, but it is difficult to get a full picture of what is manufactured where, not to mention the markets to which it exports what it manufactures in Mexico.

My overall sense is that Rockwell is more exposed to Mexico than its peers, as I would estimate that its rivals likely have around 10% of their manufacturing floorspace in Mexico. Of course, that doesn’t capture what is manufactured there, but I nevertheless do see some risk to Rockwell’s margins, and greater risk than for its peers, if the full 25% tariffs end up going through.

Uncertain End-Market Conditions Still Dominate The Story

The recent EPG Conference was another opportunity for the major players among the multi-industrials to update the Street on where things stand. On the whole, I wouldn’t say there were many surprises coming out of the EPG Conference this year (not a lot would be expected to have changed since the late April reporting cycle), but I feel like there was an incrementally more cautious tone from many participants regarding end-market conditions across the industrial landscape.

For its part, Rockwell reiterated that it expects the near-term to be challenging for its large auto business (and that certainly won’t be helped by these new tariffs against Mexico), but it still sees attractive longer-term opportunities from EV and hybrid launches as companies tool up and automate.

Management also said that they see “no signs” of auto weakness spreading into other industrial areas, and this is where I’ll disagree. Multiple companies, including Emerson (EMR), nVent (NVT), and Parker Hannifin (PH) talked about broader weakness, project push-outs, and ongoing destocking that could last through, and perhaps past, the second quarter. I’d also note that about two-thirds of Rockwell’s business is book-and-ship within the same quarter, so I think you could argue their insight is perhaps more limited than some of its peers with longer order-to-ship cycles.

The Outlook

Although I see more near-term risk for Rockwell than many analysts (and Rockwell management), I think it’s important to mention the difference between near-term risk and longer-term opportunity. Rockwell remains a major player in U.S. discrete automation (alongside Siemens) and the company has been working hard to extend its global footprint (the relationship with PTC (PTC) has already started to help) and expand into hybrid and process automation.

Along those lines, I’m still looking for 4% to 5% long-term growth in revenue and FCF, even if the near-term growth opportunities prove to be more limited as the cycle rolls over.

The Bottom Line

I’ve lowered the lower end of my fair value range (from $164 to $157), but Rockwell shares are already below that, and that is not a very common occurrence. My biggest hesitation in diving in today is the risk of further downgrades to earnings expectations for CY 2019 and 2020, a generally expensive stock market, and more risk to the macro-economic outlook (slowing growth, tariffs/trade disputes, etc.). I don’t want to too cute about trying to bottom-tick what I believe is a very well-run and well-placed long-term winner in automation, but I still believe there could be opportunities to buy in at a lower price and I may “split the difference” by establishing a partial position in the near future and looking to add if the price declines further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.