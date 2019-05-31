LendingClub Corporation: Weak Business Model, Decelerating Growth, And Bloated Cost Structure

I investigated LendingClub (NYSE:LC) because it is a "Fintech" company and a "Platform" company that may have a long runway of growth by bringing together investors and borrowers in low friction transactions. What I found is a company whose growth is decelerating and a company that has a bloated cost structure. Its business model is one where it takes a slice of the economic benefit when it helps a borrower to consolidate and refinance his credit card debt. When I get to the gist of the business model, I concluded that it is not a robust model through an economic cycle, especially for a company that is burdened with a bloated cost structure.

In its 10-K filing, LendingClub describes itself as an online marketplace, connecting borrowers and investors. Figure 1 is a graphical representation of the LC business model.

Figure 1: LendingClub business model. Source: Company 10-K.

Qualified consumers and small business owners borrow through LC to lower the cost of their credit and enjoy a better experience than traditional bank lending. The most common product is an unsecured loan. Investors use LendingClub to earn attractive risk-adjusted returns. Figure 2 shows the mix of investor type and how the mix has evolved over the last 3 years.

Figure 2: LendingClub investor mix by percent of loans invested by quarter. Source: Company 10-Qs and 10-Ks

While LC has been described as a P2P lending platform by some, Figure 2 shows that the self-directed investors has been a small and declining portion of its investor mix. Banks and other institutional investors have become the most important investor groups for LC. The company discloses that its largest investor, probably a bank, invested in 36% of its loans in the latest quarter. Starting 3Q2017, LC takes portions of the loan onto its balance sheet. It securitizes these loans and resells them to investors. As a result, it shows an inventory of loans on its balance sheet at the end of each subsequent quarters.

On the demand side, LC does not lack potential borrowers. The primary demand-facing product is an unsecured loan targeted at borrowers who want to consolidate their credit card debt at a lower rate. In its latest Investor Day Presentation, the company showed that less than 6% of all loan applications resulted in a loan origination. The primary reason is the demand from its investor base for higher credit quality borrowers to contain loan loss risks. The higher credit quality demand filters out the bulk of the applicants. This is a major factor that leads to the decelerating growth.

Revenue growth is decelerating due to demand from investors for improved credit quality

LendingClub generates revenue on both sides of its platform. LendingClub charges its borrower a transaction fee, averaging about 5% of the loan originated. This transaction fee represented 78% of its total revenue in 1Q2019. The other 22% of revenue is generated from the investor side of its platform, from fees charged to its investors for servicing the loans, from interest spread and gains from capital transactions.

Figure 3 shows the YoY growth of loan origination and revenue. Since the largest part of LC's revenue comes from transaction fees levied on loan origination, it is not surprising that revenue and loan origination track quite closely.

Figure 3: Loan origination and total revenue growth, YoY. Source: 10-Q and 10-K.

Before 2016, loan origination grew at rates of close to 100% YoY. By early 2016, default rate on loan increased dramatically, resulting in losses by investors. In hindsight, it was clear that growth was driven by loose credit standard. Investors balked at doing business and loan origination declined on a YoY basis in 2016. A new management team came on board beginning late 2Q of 2016 and worked to rebuild investor trust.

It also became clear to the new management team that a more stable and sophisticated investor group is key to its long-term growth. Management pivoted from individual investors and managed accounts to banks and institutional investors (see Figure 2). Banks and Institutional investors have more robust credit models and risk management. They opt to lend to higher credit quality borrowers. As a result, LC has to focus on the "prime" borrowers and be more stringent in the scoring of borrower attributes, resulting in a smaller served available market (SAM).

Figure 4: YoY total revenue growth in the last 5 quarters. Source: 10-Q and 10-K.

Figure 4 shows the revenue decline over the last year. Figure 4 shows clearly that the YoY growth rate of revenue decelerated rapidly last year, from 27% in 2Q2018 to 15% in 1Q2019. Management guides full year 2019 growth rate to be 12.3% at the midpoint. This means that YoY growth will continue to decelerate as the year progresses. My belief is that competition for this group of "prime" borrowers is intense, and it is increasingly difficult for LC to grow its market share.

LendingClub has been working on expanding its products. It has made focused investment in developing a product for the refinancing of auto loans. It has been testing this product since 2017. In the 4Q2018 earnings CC, management indicated that the auto product will not contribute meaningfully in 2019 and 2020. The primary reason is that LC needs to validate the credit model and the credit performance with a larger set of loans and with more investors.

Meanwhile, LC is working with other potential investors to lend to borrowers with lower credit rating. The credit and profitability models have to be developed and tested. I do not expect this product line to be widely launched soon.

The bottom line is that in the next 2 years, the primary revenue growth driver will be the existing unsecured loan product marketed to "prime" borrowers, a market segment that is extremely competitive.

Expense and expense growth are not commensurate with revenue level and decelerating growth

LendingClub has a bloated expense structure that is not commensurate with its revenue. Figure 5 shows the operating expense as a percent of its revenue in the last 3 years. I have excluded goodwill impairment and class action and other legal expenses. Figure 5 shows that LC's operating expenses far exceed it revenue, with no signs of closing of the gap.

Figure 5: Operating expense as percent of revenue, excluding goodwill impairment and class action and other litigation expenses. Source: 10-Q and 10-K.

Rate of growth of expenses has been comparable to the rate of growth of revenue as can be seen in Figure 6. The company has not been able to get leverage from its revenue growth.

Figure 6: Expense growth vs revenue growth. Expense excludes goodwill impairment and class action and other litigation expenses. Source: 10-Q and 10-K.

Figure 6 shows that expense growth accelerated since late 2017. The company recently started to rein in the rapid growth. LC capitalizes a portion of the Engineering and Product Development expense as well as a portion of the other G&A expense. The capitalization of these expenses may very well be justified, but it just underscores the issue of its expense structure.

The company started to address the cost issue in 2H2018. It has started to outsource some of its engineering and product development work. It has started to move some jobs from San Francisco to Lehi, UT. It also has started to outsource some of the loan servicing and support work. The company has not provided a target for expense growth reduction. My assessment is that the effort so far will not get LC to GAAP profitability. I suspect that more drastic restructuring will be required to get the cost structure in line with its growth potential. More importantly, LC needs to prepare itself for the scenario of a weak economy that will come sooner or later. In a weak economy, investors will demand even higher credit quality from its borrowers, which may result in further revenue growth deceleration or even revenue decline.

Business model is not robust through an economic cycle

Figure 7 is a very simplified view of the business model and serves to illustrate its weakness through a cycle. Figure 7 illustrates the economic benefits accrued to the different parties in a loan origination transaction. Every party in the transaction has to accrue a benefit in order for a loan origination to take place. Recall that LC's revenue is directly tied to loan origination. By looking at Figure 7, we can understand why LC's revenue growth is decelerating and how it could decelerate rapidly in a slowing economy.

Figure 7: Economic benefits accrued to the different parties in an LC loan origination, assuming a 3-year loan. Source: assumptions by author and 10-Q.

In this simplified view, a "prime" borrower refinances his credit card balance with LC, he gets a reduction of interest rate of 2.8%. LC takes a cut of 5% of the origination. On a 3-year loan, that translates to 1.7% annually. LC reported that the charge off rate for such a loan is typically 7%. An investor pockets 4.5% on a 3-year asset, not bad in today's low interest rate environment.

While grossly simplified, Figure 7 shows why only the "prime" borrowers are the potential SAM. For lower credit quality borrowers, the charge-off rate is higher. If the charge-off rate for "sub-prime" borrowers exceeds 9%, a "sub-prime" borrower accrues no economic benefit incentive to refinance.

If and when the economy slows or goes into a recession, default rate will rise even for the "prime" cohort, resulting in a higher charge off rate. If the investor continues to demand 4.5% return and LC continues to keep its 1.7%, the benefit for the borrower diminishes rapidly. With a 2%-3% increase in a charge-off rate, there is no longer any benefit for even a "prime" borrower to refinance his credit card debt, rapidly shrinking the SAM. This will result in a decline in revenue.

In addition, LC takes a portion of the loan onto its balance sheet. Should the economy slow rapidly or go into a recession, LC may have to discount this asset in order to move it, resulting in loss on sales. If LC keeps this asset on the balance sheet for longer than planned, it will impact its ability to finance more loans. Either way, its revenue will be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

LendingClub's business model is not robust through an economic cycle. Its revenue growth is decelerating because of intense competition for the business of the "prime" borrowers in its SAM. Its auto loan refinancing product is not expected to provide revenue growth in the foreseeable future. LendingClub's cost structure and expense growth is high compared to its revenue base and revenue growth. I have decided against investing in this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.