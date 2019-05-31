BridgeBio: A Different Kind Of  Biotech

BridgeBio (BBIO) is a different breed of biotech IPO. It approaches the biotech business with what feels like seed-and-feed approach. Seeding a number of highly interesting and promising early stage programs and working closely with the experts behind them to take it through the journey to market. With the breadth of its portfolio, the way the company is set up strategically and sheer number of opportunities available to it and it’s not unlikely they will strike gold a couple of time – and they have indeed partnered one program with LEO Pharma and IPO’ed one separately onto the stock market whilst still holding onto the majority share of the company, Eidos Therapeutics. In reality, they appear to be somewhere between an Atlas-style VC and commercial organization but in the long term moving towards a more fully fledged commercial organization. My opinion is that it is likely a very interesting long term investment.

Source: Bridgebio.com

History and operations of the company

The company was founded in September 2014 by Neil Kumar. His background is from Third Rock Ventures, McKinsey and MIT. Neil got the help of Andrew Lo, a finance professor at MIT in forming the business plan and got part of the seed funding from him as well. Francis McCormick co-founded the company with Neil, he was one of the founders of Onyx Pharmaceuticals.

Since founding, they have enlisted some highly skilled experts and advisors to move the company forward. Please have a look at the management team section in the Prospectus. At 31 March 2019 they have 152 employees across all the companies and have 4 jobs listed on Linkedin as of 30th of May 2019.

The company is organized with a Parent company and development programs are fostered in subsidiaries, currently, the company has 20 subsidiaries. That allows separate funding to be secured for each company without dilution to the parent and allows a centralized team to provide certain services leading to lower overheads for each program and more expertise available in-house. It also allows BridgeBio to take on more risk without the company failing.

Bridgebio has so far raised $474m in its B, C, and D rounds. The latest in January 2019. In addition, some of the subsidiaries have raised external financing which does not dilute the parent company but only those programs.

Pipeline

This is the current pipeline of BridgeBio and it includes the status of its assets:

Source: Prospectus

As can be seen from it there are a number of interesting programs that have been advanced quite far. A few of them have been in-licensed from larger companies and have royalties and milestone payments that need to be made based on success. If we look slightly closer at the ones closest to commercialization:

BBP-265 is the compound and it is fostered within Eidos (EIDX). Eidos is listed separately on the stock market following an IPO in June 2018. It listed at $17 and is currently trading at $32-37 after a rocky year with a low of $8.89. The market cap is $1.15B. According to the prospectus BridgeBio owns 62.3% of the shares of Eidos at the end of Q1 2019. What's surprising is that on May 29th, 2019 they added to their holding of Eidos and upped it to 64.3%. Today that’s worth about $740m. Eidos is in Phase 3 already with the last readout expected in 2021 and a possible NDA that year.

Source: SeekingAlpha

BBP-870 is fostered within Origin which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The disease Origin focuses on is ultra rare and as such is unlikely to be a major value driver for the company. BPP-870 is already in Phase 3.

BBP-009 is fostered within PellePharm which partnered with LeoPharma. According to the press release:

Under the terms of the agreement, LEO Pharma has initially committed $70 million comprised of equity financing and financial R&D support to fund the global Phase 3 trial for patidegib topical gel 2% for the prevention and treatment of Gorlin Syndrome, with LEO Pharma securing an option to acquire all shares in PellePharm. PellePharm and its stockholders could receive up to an additional $690 million including merger consideration, and regulatory and commercial milestone payments. In addition, PellePharm stockholders are eligible to receive a double-digit royalty after achieving certain commercial milestones.

Phase 3 is expected to be concluded in 2020 for Gorlin Syndrome while Phase 2b will be imitated in 2019 for HF-BCC. BridgeBio owns 43.3% of the company at end of Q1 2019 according to the prospectus and this is unlikely to have changed at the time of IPO. This is a highly interesting partnership for BridgeBio and will hopefully start bearing fruit already in 2020.

BBP-831 is run from QED and is owned 95.7% by Bridgebio. BBP-831 is focused on certain cancers as well as achondroplasia. Biomarin (BMRN) already has a treatment out for achondroplasia. QED intends to submit an NDA application in 2020 for the treatment cholangiocarcinoma as a second-line or later therapy as stated in the prospectus and trials and catalysts for other therapies coming later.

There are a number of other programs ongoing at BridgeBio as evidenced by the Pipeline picture above and the rapid growth of assets they are working with.

Source: Prospectus

What is noteworthy is that a number of the programs in the pipeline are partnered in from other pharma companies and as such royalties and milestone payments will be part of the outgoing cash flow going forward.

For an in-depth look at the programs from a science perspective, please look at the Prospectus which has details on each company and the programs under it.

Finances

The costs of all these ongoing programs start to mount as they enter the clinical stage. We can see in the table below the costs of the ongoing programs split between the major subsidiaries and the rise from 2017 to 2018 is massive, as total R&D for the programs was $30.5m in 2017 and shot up to $140m for 2018.

Source: Prospectus

If we then look at the Operations of the consolidated entity, we see a total loss of $183.7m for the year meaning a considerable cash burn is ongoing at the company.

Source: Prospectus

As for Quarter 1 2019, the losses accelerated to $63.8m for the quarter, up from $41.8m in 2018.

Source: Prospectus

At the end of Q1 2019 BridgeBio had cash on hand amounting to $373m plus the maximum of $200m they will raise from the IPO net of costs, they might raise less. Based on the accelerated spending and more programs being brought closer to the clinical stage where they become really costly it’s highly likely that there will be another fundraise well before the end of 2020 to top up its finances to keep the all the programs running. Therefore dilution is to be expected at least once or twice in the parent company in the coming years as it accelerates its transformation into a listed long-term commercial entity.

It would be interesting to look towards the history of BMRN and its growth over the past 20 years since it listed on the stock market. I think that BridgeBio might have a similar journey but over a shorter time span through the very deliberate early stage strategy choices Neil and his team have made.

Conclusion

Looking at the size and strength of the pipeline, the strength of the balance sheet, the number highly qualified people involved and other information available it seems likely that Neil Kumar, CEO, is trying to build a long term commercial organization and not just a company where the assets will be hived off one by one. The speed of the commercialization also leads me to think that they are strategic in their thinking and actions and willing to seize available opportunities to benefit the company and its shareholders.

It is hard to assess the valuation of BridgeBio. The only clear indicator we have now is their stake in Eidos with a current market price of $740m on 30th May 2019. My initial guess is that the IPO range will be between $2.5-3.5bn in valuation and I think it will be an interesting buy in that range for a long term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.