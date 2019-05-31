Zynga: No Longer A Punch Line

Following a long slump after a hot IPO at the end of 2011, Zynga (ZNGA) became a punch line for failure. The stock slumped all the way to below $2 at the start of 2016, but the company is no longer a joke, having guided to record bookings for this year. Investors getting on board now missed a massive rally from the lows, but the mobile-game developer has plenty of cash to fuel the next expansion phase that drives the stock even higher.

Image Source: Zynga website

New Records

My prediction at the end of last year when the stock market was in the tank and Zynga traded back under $4.00 was that the stock had a vast upside to $6.50. The gaming company was headed to record bookings, and realistic comparisons to industry peers were now logical.

After strong Q1 results, the comparison is even more meaningful, and the $6.50 price target appears low. Due to the success of live services from newly acquired games Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons!, Zynga boosted 2019 bookings estimates by $100 million to $1.45 billion.

Analyst estimates are up at $1.65 billion in 2020. The company was only recently topping $200 million in quarterly bookings so Zynga has taken a big step forward with the huge Q2 guidance of $360 million.

Source: Zynga Q1'19 presentation

Even though a large portion of the growth came from acquisitions, the majority of the increase was purchased via cash deals that didn't dilute shareholders. Revenue is already up about 35% per share since 2015, and a lot of the boost from these bookings' growth isn't even in the revenue numbers yet.

Data by YCharts

Looking at a forward P/S comparison to Activision (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA), the Zynga valuation is still favorable even after the stock rally to multi-year highs. Apparently, some investors still view the stock as a joke with their struggling peers claiming higher multiples.

Data by YCharts

Cash Infusion

After making several cash transactions last year, Zynga entered 2019 with a limited cash balance. The final sale/leaseback of their San Francisco headquarters provides another large cash infusion to solidify the balance sheet and provide the cash for another accretive deal.

The real estate deal involved Zynga selling their HQ building for over $600 million to Beacon Capital. Incredibly, the company bought the building for only $234 million back in 2012.

Combined with a net cash balance of $150 million, the company will have about $750 million in net cash when the deal closes in July. The downside will occur with Q3 guidance when Zynga has to include the costs of leasing the space for an expensive building.

Last May, Zynga bought Gram Games for only $250 million in cash plus a three-year earnout period. The key was getting access to a hit forever game in Merge Dragons! plus access to games in development and a large game library.

For the minimal purchase price, Zynga got an estimated initial bookings boost in the $100-120 million range plus a game that has surged under the leadership of Zynga. The game has gone from a Top 50 U.S. grossing game to a Top 25 grossing game having reached a U.S iPhone peak of 17th during May. Merge Dragons! generates over $50 million in quarterly bookings at these levels.

Source: ThinkGaming

If Zynga could find another similar deal, the company could easily boost 2020 bookings another $100 million while leaving the company with a solid $500 million net cash balance. An EV/S multiple of 4x a $1.75 billion bookings total gets the stock up to ~$8.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga is no longer a punch line, but the stock still trades at a cheap valuation for the sector. Analysts are now placing $8+ targets on the stock, so continue to hold onto shares as the stock only crosses $6.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.