Dick's Sporting Goods: Still Not Buying

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is one of the stocks that I have been following for quite a while now. The company is a solid sports retailer but is struggling like most brick and mortar retailers. The good news is that the most recent earnings were quite good. Both sales and earnings came in above expectations and full-year guidance got raised. Unfortunately, the stock sold off after earnings which perfectly shows that traders distrust the future. All things considered, I am sticking to my previous advice: stay away (for now).

Everything Seems Fine. Except...

There are a lot of positive things that need to be discussed. Starting with adjusted EPS. The company's bottom line results were everything except weak. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.62 which is $0.03 above expectations and 15% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS reached $0.54. Additionally, the company reduced the number of shares outstanding by 8.4% to 92.9 million shares.

The graph below shows that good EPS results are quite common although we see that some quarters tend to show somewhat ugly results. That's overall not the worst case given that most brick and mortar companies have been in a steady decline since at least 2018.

The bad news is that sales growth has significantly slowed down over the past 5 quarters. The company used to report very strong double-digit sales growth numbers prior to 2018. However, in 2018, things change when the overall situation for brick and mortar and sports stores, in particular, started to weaken. First quarter sales totaled $1.92 billion which is slightly above expectations of $1.89 billion and 1% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when sales growth came in at 5%.

So far, we see that the company is holding up quite well despite being in a somewhat difficult situation as I will show you in this article. Sales and earnings came in above expectations and managed to be up in what seems to be a growth slowing trend.

With all of this being said, it's time to move over to another key topic: margins. Margins might actually be even more important than sales because we are in a situation where a lot of brick and mortar retailers are trying to change their business to compete with online retailers and changing customer demand. Not every company can afford to change its business model overnight. Especially not if you are a retailer with the size of Dick's with a focus on sports goods. You simply cannot become a completely new business overnight. Let alone over the course of a few years.

So far, it's not a major problem since the company has been able to operate quite efficiently in a changing environment. Even though comps were flat, online sales improved by 15% which pushes online sales to 13% of total sales. Even gross margins came in the way the company wanted as you can see below.

We were pleased with our start to 2019, delivering higher merchandise margins and first quarter earnings per diluted share above last year. Same store sales turned positive in March and remained positive in April, as we started to see the benefits of our key strategies and investments," said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very enthusiastic about our business and are pleased to increase our full year earnings outlook."

- Dick's Sporting Goods Q1/2019 Earnings Release

Gross margins were more or less unchanged at 29.4% from 29.3% in Q1 of 2018. Operating margins, however, declined to 4.0% from 4.6%. Net margins declined from 3.2% to 3.0%.

The graph below shows the bigger picture from sales and margins. What we see is that margins have been in a steady decline while sales have been able to support the bottom line by growing rapidly over the past few years (until 2018). At this point, we are seeing that sales are starting to roll over. That's why we desperately need higher sales. Even if the growth rate is just 1%. Yes, margins are developing according to the company expectations, but the risk of sales failing to support the bottom line is high.

That's why it's a good thing that the company itself does not expect the situation to worsen on the mid-term. Full-year EPS expectations have been raised from $3.15-3.35 to the $3.20-3.40 range. Same-store sales are expected to come in between slightly positive and 2% from previous expectations that were between flat and positive 2%.

These numbers are no game changers and they don't need to be. As long as the company continues to be able to report neutral same-store sales (or better), I think it is safe to say that management is doing something right.

Why? Because sporting goods stores are in a very difficult environment. In March, sales were down more than 6% after going negative in 2016 as you can see below.

With everything being said so far, I think it's time to move over to the market's reaction. The company beat both sales and EPS expectations and reported satisfying same-store sales. Additionally, the company mentioned to be happy with the way margins are behaving while raising full-year guidance.

Nonetheless, the stock declined almost 6% after earnings.

At this point, I have to mention that the company reported sales on a day when some other retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) got slaughtered after earnings. In other words, there was a lot of negativity in the market. Nonetheless, I agree with sellers even though I doubt the company deserves a sell-off this bad. My point continues to be that we are in a situation with a terrible risk/reward. Yes, Q1 was an OK quarter, but what about the pressure from a weakening sports retail business and the fact that it is very unlikely that the company will turn around the falling margins trend? There are just too many uncertainties that keep investors from buying a stock trading at 10x next year's earnings.

I cannot blame management because they are doing the very best they can to turn things around. And things could be much worse at this point. My advice is to stay away from this stock for now. I don't see a lot of upside and think risks are simply too high to start buying right now.

