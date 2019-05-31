More Support For RSX

This means that the "plaster" will be removed from the Russian oil industry.

Russia will not go for extension of the OPEC+ deal.

The 29th of May became indicative regarding that, what driver moves the Russian stock market and, correspondingly, the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) (a fund offers exposure to equities from Russia) now.

Most of the key stock market indexes fell in price on May 29.

S&P 500 fell in price:

German DAX dropped:

Japanese Nikkei fell in price too:

Even Brent oil fell in price:

But, in the same day, the MOEX Russia Index showed steady growth having closed almost on a record maximum:

The most interesting is that the Russian market that day grew generally because of companies of the oil sector.

The main reason for such dynamic was the interview of the Minister of Finance of Russian Federation Anton Siluanov, in which he said the following concerning participation of Russia in the OPEC+ agreement:

….Of course, we need price stability and predictability, this is good. But we see that all these deals with OPEC result in our American partners boosting shale oil output and grabbing new markets…

It was apprehended by the market as a signal that Russia will not go for extension of the OPEC+ agreement and, from the second half of the current year, will begin to increase its oil production.

Considering that Russia has already over-fulfilled their obligations under the OPEC+ deal, I think Russia will begin to increase oil production since June. Respectively, it will increase cash flow of Russian oil companies and will have a positive impact on their capitalization.

It should be noted, that even in conditions of production restriction, the key Russian oil companies showed excellent results in Q1 2019.

So, under IFRS in Q1 the net income of Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) grew by 44% YoY, and the revenue was RUB 2.29 trillion that is 7% more than last year. The debt of the company was reduced by 6%.

The revenue of Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) in Q1 grew by 13.5% compared to the previous year, and the net income of the company increased by 36.8% YoY.

I want to remind you that Russian energy companies form 42% of the RSX's portfolio, and they are, in turn, mainly represented by oil companies:

Source: etfdb.com

There is one more factor which has oddly positive impact on the stock market of Russia.

The actual failure of trade negotiations between China and the USA reduces the probability of implementing new US sanctions against Russia, as in this case, Trump risks to rally even more against himself Russia and China on the geopolitical arena. This hypothesis is spoken well that, on May 10, Trump raised taxes on the Chinese goods, and already on May 12, in Russia on a visit there arrived the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Trump obviously looks for ways of rapprochement with Russia.

Bottom Line

So, I consider that everything stated will have a positive impact on the RSX price, and in the nearest future, this fund can rise to $22.6.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.