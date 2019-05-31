Apple: No Real App Store Threat

With the Services business growth a big part of the investment thesis of owning Apple (AAPL) long term, the antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant is a major threat to their business model. The data just doesn't support that the lawsuit will amount to much considering the market landscape.

Supreme Court Ruling

A few weeks back, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5 to 4 to permit a 2011 case arguing the App Store was a monopoly that led to artificially inflated prices to continue allowing consumers to sue Apple over perceived antitrust issues. The lawsuit has the potential to last for years and could provide a positive benefit of squashing any future questions about the App Store fees via a positive outcome.

Apple charges 30% for one-time purchases on the mobile platform and an additional 15% for subscriptions. Consumers discover apps via the App Store created by Apple and leaves the payment processing to the tech giant. In the process, Apple is providing credibility to these apps that in some cases may require massive marketing budgets by developers for consumers to discover and trust such apps in areas such as gaming without credible brands.

Morgan Stanley argues that traditional retail and IT distribution platforms charge similar margins for clients so Apple is inline with historical market norms. Even Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) via the Google Play Store charges similar fees.

With all of the privacy and security concerns, Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock hints at the basis of the case of why a highly-curated platform is beneficial to both developers and consumers:

We’re proud to have created the safest, most secure and trusted platform for customers and a great business opportunity for all developers around the world.

Workaround Risks

The real risk to the App Store business are workarounds that companies like Netflix (NFLX) and Epic Games are working on to bypass the commissions paid to Apple. According to TechCrunch, Netflix earned $853 million in revenues from the App Store with Apple earning $127 million in subscription fees based on a rate of 15%.

To avoid this "Apple Tax," Netflix announced that new users must go to their website to sign up for the streaming service. According to the Apple terms of service, apps aren't suppose to have a prompt or link to an outside website for payment outside of the app.

Netflix had 2018 revenues of $16 billion so only a small portion of subscriptions signed up and pay directly via the App Store. The issue for the streaming service is that consumers have become accustomed to using the feature causing the so-called Apple tax to grow substantially in the last few years.

A recent slowdown has clearly occurred in the entertainment sector where Netflix dominates. Morgan Stanley suggests related revenue growth stalled in the last quarter (via Business Insider).

According to CEO Tim Cook on the FQ4'18 earnings call, the largest developer (likely Netflix) only makes up a fraction of the services revenues that recently topped $11 billion on a quarterly basis and ~$45 billion on an annualized basis. Mr. Cook sees vast values to developers via tools and marketing to a prime benefit for consumers that can aggregate payments to one trusted store provider, instead of sharing private payment information with dozens of unknown companies.

And so there will be – there's no doubt in my mind there have already been some large developers that concluded that they could do something on their own. We're fine with that. I think Luca mentioned in his comments that the largest – if I look at the largest developer, they make up less than 0.3% of the services revenue, so it's probably good to think about that in that context, and there are millions of apps on the store obviously, and 30,000 or so subscription apps.

As mentioned, the CFO shared these stats earlier in the call:

We now have over 330 million paid subscriptions on our platform, an increase of over 50% versus a year ago. We are very pleased not only with the growth but also with the breadth of our subscription business. In fact, 30,000 third-party subscription apps are available on the App Store today, and the largest of them all represents less than 0.3% of our total services revenue.

The CFO added these additional details on the recent FQ2'19 earnings call showing that subscription services via the App Store have seen no slowdown despite the attempt by large developers to switch subscribers away from Apple:

Subscriptions are a powerful driver of our Services business. We reached a new high of over 390 million paid subscriptions at the end of March, an increase of 30 million in the last quarter alone.

Only in March, Apple announced the array of new Services moving forward. The company launched Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ that should only further expand subscription growth in the current June quarter.

The downside risk to the business model is that Apple could lose substantial profits from a court ruling requiring a change to the business model or via these workarounds. Bloomberg estimated a 21% hit to profits from a cut in the take rate to 5% to 15%.

Either risk seems unlikely as the actions of Netflix prove that circumventing payments via the App Store are feasible and the rate charged by Apple is pretty standard. Otherwise, more apps would take the path of Netflix and avoid the Services offered by Apple via App Store payments.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that surging App Store revenues aren't at risk. The recent dip in the stock to below $180 again brings up the risks of the trade war with China, but Apple will survive and thrive with subscriptions set to continue soaring.

The stock has been above $210 on a couple of occasions in the last year and investors should expect such a rally when a resolution is reached with China. Any stock weakness caused by App Store related antitrust headlines is a clear buying opportunity due to platform diversification and value added to both consumers and developers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.