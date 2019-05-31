ArQule: Updates To Thesis, EHA Presentation Looms

The stock remains a Buy for investors with long-term time horizon. Those sitting on a substantial profit could consider taking partial profits while retaining exposure for continued upside.

Shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) have risen by 568% since I initially suggested readers purchase a pilot position due to there being "several ways to win" here. Shares have risen by 81% since my January update piece provided my outlook for 2019, as we looked forward to additional data for BTK inhibitor ARQ531 after initial signs of efficacy.

ROTY's 10-stock model account currently sports a 108% gain on its remaining shares, as we prudently took advantage of optimism ahead of upcoming data presentation at EHA (European Hematology Association) meeting to take some profits and risk off the table while retaining significant exposure for continued upside.

Chart

Figure 1: Daily advanced chart (source: finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. Today, I'd like to use the daily advanced chart above to highlight our lower risk entry point earlier this year (and the "Cliff Notes version" of our thesis).

While risk is relative in the highly volatile biotech sector, the company's cash position and other promising programs provided us a "valuation floor" that made this setup quite enticing (heads I win big, tails I lose little). A gap up in March can be observed after an encouraging Q4 update in which management disclosed an encouraging patient response in cohort 7 for the dose escalation study evaluating ARQ 531. Another spike in May can be observed with release of EHA abstract and resulting optimism (the stock has since pulled back to 20-day moving average).

Overview

In my last update article, I presented the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Drug candidate miransertib was recipient of the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the treatment of Proteus syndrome, and I noted that the small company could receive a priority review voucher if approved. We already knew that two overgrowth disease patients had seen substantial improvement in quality of life after receiving the drug, and updated guidance revealed that 5 of 6 patients experienced a reduction of at least 50% of phospho-AKT levels (as well as disease modification in cerebriform connective tissue nevus lesions). Additionally, at AACR, the drug candidate showed intriguing activity in patients with hormone-sensitive tumors with AKT1 or PI3K dysregulation (presented in an oral presentation) in which there was one complete responder and three patients with partial responses (total n = 8).

Other assets provided us significant optionality, including ARQ 087 being evaluated in a pivotal study in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In January, partner Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTC:BPMUF) announced data from the interim analysis of the registrational phase 2 study evaluating derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 gene fusion-expressing intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Safety and tolerability observed in prior studies was confirmed, and interim analysis was conducted in subset of 29 patients who had at least one post-baseline imaging assessment. Objective response rate was 21% with disease control rate of 83%. ArQule COO reminded us that the company could receive up to $326 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments from the partnered program

BTK inhibitor ARQ 531 appeared to be an especially lucrative asset with intriguing preclinical data and a large market opportunity via targeting the patient population of 2nd line B-cell malignancies. Early results from a phase 1 dose escalation study for ARQ 531 in patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies were presented at ASH last year. The trial has a 3+3 dose escalation design and data reported included the first six cohorts (dose levels of 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 45 mg once a day) in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed, PK data was supportive of QD dosing, and anti-tumor activity was observed in 9 of 20 patients. Of note, 80% of ibrutinib refractory, heavily pretreated CLL patients in highest dose cohorts experienced tumor shrinkage. 4 of 5 lymphoma patients experienced shrinkage of 27% to 68%, including one partial response in a Follicular Lymphoma patient who remains on therapy after 70 weeks (began at 5mg, dose escalated to 15 and then 45 mg). On December's Investor Call, management noted that responses had the potential to deepen over time (patients were being dose-increased where appropriate which could aid efficacy as well). Therefore, they suggested that another data update, including the second scan in summer 2019, could provide more clarification on future steps for this program.

Green flags identified included the hiring of Dr. Marc Schegerin and Dr. Shirish Hirani (the latter served as VP of drug development at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals which was acquired for $5.2 billion, former hailed from Sage Therapeutics and Biogen). I also pointed out that Biotechnology Value Fund (BVF) continued to hold a large position.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Select Recent Developments

On February 25th, the company announced the publication of clinical pharmacodynamic, safety and efficacy data in patients with Proteus syndrome. Together with data already presented at ASHG last year, these results supported further development for miransertib as a potential first systemic treatment for patients suffering from overgrowth diseases, such as Proteus syndrome. The study demonstrated good target engagement, tolerability, and reductions in lesion size and pain, especially in children. Highlights included a safety profile that was well-tolerated, reductions in pAKT in the majority of patients, reductions in cerebriform connective tissue nevus lesions and reduction in pain intensity in all children in the trial.

In March, the company reported fourth quarter results and a few key updates. It was announced that, instead of simply pursuing the small Proteus Syndrome indication for miransertib, management chose to expand the scope of the registrational study to the PROS family of overgrowth spectrum disorders, which is a much larger market. In other words, instead of just a few hundred people worldwide the company was now targeting an opportunity of thousands of patients (when considering rare disease pricing, suggests a $200 million to $500 million market opportunity, in my opinion).

On the conference call, CEO Paulo Pucci provided an update that the first C481S CLL patient in cohort 7 being treated at the 65mg QD dose of ARQ531 experienced a deep response (88% tumor reduction after first scan, quite impressive). He noted that this is the second partial response observed so far in the trial and is important as 3rd line CLL patients with C481S mutation represent a fast path to market. It was also noted that one patient in cohort 7 experienced grade 3 rash (dose limiting toxicity) - to be fair, this side effect is associated with other BTK inhibitors and multiple TKIs (patient also experienced rash on prior lines of therapy). Thus, to my eyes, this looked like a non-issue. Per protocol, three more patients were being added to Cohort 7, and then, the company could escalate the dose to initiate the eighth cohort. Pharmacodynamic data in cohort 7 was encouraging with possible BTK reduction of 100%.

Figure 4: Encouraging PK profile and early signs of efficacy for ARQ 531 (Source: corporate presentation)

Lastly, on April 30th, partner Sinovant Sciences announced that its Clinical Trial Application for derazantinib had been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the China National Medical Products Administration, enabling the initiation of a registrational clinical trial in patients with second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in the second half of 2019.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $92 million as compared to net loss of $10.2 million. Research and development expense rose to $7.4 million, while G&A rose to $4.3 million. Management is guiding for year end cash balance of around $60 million.

For BTK inhibitor ARQ 531, management again confirmed that updated data would be presented at the European Hematological Association meeting in June. It was also noted that Cohort 7 was cleared for safety, and patients are now being enrolled into cohort 8 (75 mg QD). For miransertib in its registrational trial to treat both Proteus syndrome and PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS), protocol had been finalized, and the company received first conditional IRB (Institutional Review Board) approvals.

As for the conference call, one useful nugget was that both patients who were treated with ARQ531 and experienced partial responses continue on the trial as confirmed responders (with subsequent scans, meaning there are signs of durability). Management's language in regards to June EHA data seems encouraging as well ("as we continue to move higher, we see a dose dependent effect on clinical activity, and therefore, we're highly confident that we will show significant incremental clinical activity from cohort 7 in the target patient population of CLL C481S-mutated patients").

As for future catalysts of note, the main one I'm looking forward to is data presentation for ARQ531 at EHA. For miransertib in Proteus syndrome and PROS family of rare overgrowth diseases, the first patient for the pivotal study should be enrolled in coming months, and collaborators at Gemelli Hospital in Rome will be presenting an oral presentation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference in Gothenburg in mid-June (will highlight primarily these PROS patients). Final phase 1 data for miransertib in endometrial cancer and phase 1 solid tumor update for ARQ751 are expected in the second half of the year.

As for institutional investors of note, significant stakes are retained by Biotechnology Value Fund and NEA Management.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, there continues to be a decent element of downside protection and derisking via the company's rare disease program, early data for ARQ 531 (coupled with large market opportunity) and other assets in the pipeline. The precision medicine/targeted oncology theme remains an attractive space to be invested in and a large opportunity is being targeted here (these patients with C841S BTK mutations which account for 20% to 50% of CLL patients treated with ibrutinib).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, as the stock dips ahead of EHA a small pilot position could still be warranted. For those who've already enjoyed a sizeable gain, it could make sense to take partial profits while holding remaining shares through EHA data (and beyond). Additionally, for readers with long-term, multi-year time frame, the stock remains a Buy with substantial upside ahead, given lucrative opportunities being targeted and multiple irons in the fire.

Risks here include disappointing data at EHA, disappointing results for other assets in the pipeline, setbacks in the clinic, including getting expansion trials underway for ARQ531 and enrolling PROS/Proteus patients for miransertib and competition in certain indications being targeted. Consider that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) continues to make progress in the clinic with vecabrutinib and that LOXO-305 is in a phase 1/2 study with accelerated titration design.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARQL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

