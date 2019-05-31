BRF SA Shifting Gears As It Contemplates A Merger With Marfrig

A deal with Marfrig wouldn't necessarily change my "the stock is worth more if the turnaround succeeds thesis, but it adds complexity and risk.

Scale for scale's sake doesn't seem like a winning formula and the near/medium-term operational synergies of this deal look limited, though reduced leverage is a plus.

Although BRF is only in the early stages of its turnaround plan, management is contemplating a major merger, with the company in discussions with Marfrig.

As I’ve written extensively in the past, BRF SA (BRFS) management has a lot on its plate trying to turn around this large Brazil-based poultry and processed food company. After years of ill-advised (or at least unfocused) M&A and scattershot business plans carried out by prior management teams, BRF found itself saddled with debt and an inefficient operating structure, leading to the entry of Pedro Parente and a completely new management team.

While there had been some signs of progress with the turnaround plan, and the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China has been a net positive for Brazilian protein companies, management is now considering a sharp change in strategy by entering into merger negotiations with Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY).

On balance, I’m not sure the advantages of a merger with Marfrig outweigh the challenges, but it does at least kick the can down the road in terms of showing results from the turnaround. Moreover, there aren’t going to be too many opportunities like this for BRF. While I continue to believe that BRF could be worth substantially more than its current share price down the road, I’m not sold on the idea that adding more complexity is the best way to build value.

A Potential Game-Changing Deal

No deal has been struck, and there be never be one, but BRF and Marfrig announced a memorandum of understanding on May 30 that contemplates a merger of the two companies. The terms are already more or less in place, as the announcement indicated that BRF shareholders would own 85% of the combined entity, but there are still details to be worked out.

This merger would combine two very different protein companies. While Marfrig is notionally a Brazilian company, only 12% of its revenue is generated in Brazil, and the company’s U.S. operations (including National Beef Packing, which it acquired in 2018) generate around 60% of the company’s revenue. Marfrig also has a somewhat meaningful presence in China (around 8% of revenue) and Japan (around 5%).

Marfrig was a significant player in Brazil’s poultry export sector years ago, but now the company is pretty much focused on beef, a business that BRF hasn’t had a meaningful presence in for quite a few years. Unlike BRF, Marfrig doesn’t have a particularly significant processed/branded food business, and that at least partly explains the lower gross margins for the Marfrig operations (historically in the low-to-mid teens versus the 20%’s for BRF).

Adding Scale For Sure, But Synergy Is More Debatable

If the deal happens, combining with Marfrig will more than double BRF’s revenue and EBITDA, while also reducing the company’s leverage. The announcement of the potential deal also contemplates a potential change in the corporate structure, which could include re-domiciling.

In terms of operational synergy, I wouldn’t expect much here. BRF has minimal beef operations and Marfrig has minimal processed food operations (and virtually no poultry), so there won’t be much duplication. There are some overlapping assets in markets like Brazil that could be streamlined (particularly in distribution), and there could be some synergies in global procurement, but I don’t believe there will be much operational synergy on the operating cost side in this deal.

“Below-the-line” cost synergies could be a different story. The reduced net leverage of a combined BRF-Marfrig could allow BRF to refinance its debt at lower rates, and Marfrig’s presence in the U.S. could possibly improve BRF’s access to lower-cost U.S. capital. It is also possible that a new corporate structure, particularly if it includes re-domiciling, could lead to lower tax rates in the future.

Longer term, I think you could argue for some possible operational synergies. Before BRF got into trouble, entering the U.S. packaged/processed food market was cited as a long-term goal, and Marfrig’s presence could, perhaps, facilitate that (though Marfrig’s business is more commodity-oriented). Marfrig’s beef assets could also be channeled into BRF’s existing halal business in the Mideast and bulk up its processed food offerings. Still, I want to emphasize again that Marfrig is a more commodity-type business than BRF, so transforming Marfrig’s assets in the direction of more branded/packaged products would be a long-term endeavor at best.

All of that being said, I’m not sold on the strategic arguments for the deal. Beef is no less cyclical than poultry, even if the cycles don’t necessarily match. Likewise, I don’t know if you can really argue that the multi-protein approaches at Tyson (TSN) or JBS (JBS) have really generated major advantages for the companies relative to more focused producers, and I’m not convinced that scale for scale’s sake is a winning strategy.

The Outlook

I assume the post-merger management structure of the combined company is one of the points that BRF and Marfrig will be discussing. Given that BRF management already had its hands full with turning around the operations of BRF, I think adding Marfrig and its much different businesses/markets is a significant complicating factor, and I can’t imagine that there won’t be significant executive positions held by Marfrig executives.

I won’t be doing detailed modelling work until a deal is actually announced, but superficially the biggest near-term impact would be giving BRF more breathing room with respect to its debt situation. While adding Marfrig would likely boost the near-term margins for BRF relative to BRF on a standalone basis, that is a reflection of BRF’s current challenges and the long-term profitability of Marfrig seems inherently lower to me.

The Bottom Line

My basic thesis on BRF stands – if management can successfully turn this business around, the shares will be worth considerably more in three to five years’ time than they are today. Adding Marfrig would add significant complexity and execution risk, however, and I’m not sure that it is worth doing so on balance. I don’t exactly hate the idea of BRF+Marfrig on a long-term basis, but it seems like a big swing for BRF management to take when there are still a lot of things within BRF that need fixing.

