Why The Rally In Dollar General Stock Will Last

Shares of Dollar General (DG) rallied in a big way on May 30, after the dollar store giant reported first quarter 2019 numbers that smashed expectations. Revenues, profits, and comparable sales growth all came in ahead of expectations in the quarter, while the guide was healthy and calls for continued positive comparable sales growth through the balance of the year. DG stock rallied several points in response.

This rally in DG stock will last for the foreseeable future. Importantly, Dollar General put up strong first quarter numbers against the backdrop of other retailers reporting broadly awful first quarter numbers. But this is nothing new. Dollar General has reported positive comparable sales growth for the past decade while comparable sales growth at other retailers has oscillated between positive and negative territory.

Broadly, then, Dollar General's focus on low price consumables seems to be a secular winning strategy, even in a volatile retail environment. This winning strategy separates Dollar General from other retailers and makes DG stock a top-in-class retail stock for the foreseeable future. The stock isn't being valued as such. Consequently, there's room for further upside in the near and long-term through both healthy profit growth and valuation expansion.

First, let's recap Dollar General's strong first quarter. Comparable sales rose 3.8%, ahead of expectations for a 2.1% gain and roughly in line with last quarter's 4% gain. The year-ago comp was up 2.1%, so on a two-year stack basis, comparable sales are up nearly 6%. Additionally, square footage growth was 5.5%, so totally, revenue growth was north of 8%. Gross margins decreased slightly - just 23 basis points - but remained largely stable in the 30% range. Meanwhile, the opex rate went up only 6 basis points, implying that the opex rate, too, is starting to stabilize after several quarters of heading higher.

Second, let's contextualize Dollar General's strong first quarter numbers against the broader retail backdrop. Nordstrom (JWN) reported that comparable sales fell 3.8% in Q1 and that gross margins fell 60 basis points. Kohl's (KSS) reported -3.4% comparable sales growth alongside gross margin compression. J.C. Penney (JCP) reported a -5.5% comp. The list goes on and on. Across the board, big retailers broadly reported not just negative comparable sales growth this quarter but also big gross margin compression. Dollar General reported the near opposite of that, with hugely positive comparable sales growth and only slight gross margin compression.

Third, let's understand that Dollar General bucking the volatile retail trend is nothing new. It has been happening for the past decade. From 2008 to 2018, Dollar General has rattled off ten consecutive years of positive comparable sales growth, with the gains ranging from ~1% (2016) to ~10% (2009). No one else in retail can match this streak. This trend is expected to continue this year, as comps are expected to rise 2.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, against the backdrop of top-line outperformance, Dollar General has simultaneously maintained 30%-plus gross margins and an operating expense rate just narrowly above 20%.

All in all, the takeaway is clear. Dollar General's focus on low price consumables has powered consistently positive growth and stable margins over the past several years - despite broader retail volatility - because consumer appeal to low prices is secular in nature. In other words, regardless if times are good or bad, or if shopping is being done online or offline, consumers always flock to low prices.

This will remain true for the foreseeable future. Because of this, Dollar General will continue to report low single-digit gains in comparable sales over the next several years. Square footage will continue to expand at a mid single-digit rate. That will power steady mid to high single-digit revenue growth. Gross and operating margins should be largely stable, while buybacks should continue, ultimately implying very steady 10%-plus EPS growth over the next few years.

Zooming out, given the aforementioned projections, we believe $12 in EPS is doable by fiscal 2025. We further believe that DG, given its track record of outperformance and stability, should trade at a best-in-class retail multiple. The best-in-class in retail today is Walmart (WMT). That stock trades around 20x forward earnings. A 20x multiple on $12 implies a 2024 price target for DG stock of $240. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a 2019 price target of roughly $150.

Overall, we think that the uptrend in DG stock will persist for the foreseeable future. This company has clearly found a winning strategy in the dynamic retail environment and will continue to leverage that strategy to drive healthy profit growth. As go profits, so go stocks. Thus, as DG's profits move higher over the next few years, so will DG stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG, WMT, KSS, JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.