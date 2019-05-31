Still Not Enough Bears

After declining for four weeks and five percent, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is still subject to selling pressure. Retail investors haven't yet expressed the level of bearishness typically seen at a market low, which increases the likelihood that the latest correction hasn't ended. While a confirmed bottom remains elusive and patience is required as we wait for one, we're getting very close to what should be an ideal buying opportunity in June. In today's report, we'll discuss the sentiment signals which will tell us when that point has arrived.

Financial journalists have become acutely aware of the danger posed to stocks by recent political and geopolitical developments. This growing awareness is plainly visible in the daily headlines of the major financial news sites. An example of this can be seen in a recent CNBC article which brought attention to Wall Street's rising demand for the safety of Treasury bonds in the face of the Dow's latest slide. Clearly, there is recognition among the financial crowd that all is not well in the equity market.

Yet, when we survey the headlines of the non-financial mainstream press, it's obvious that there's less concern over the financial market outlook and more interest in domestic political events. Normally, a prolonged slide in the Dow and SPX would be enough to arouse the interest of the news media. But it's clear that the market's decline hasn't been deep enough to elicit a level of serious concern yet. This suggests that there's still more downside potential ahead before we finally hit bottom.

Let's take a look at some examples of the surprising amount of apathy among retail investors. The most obvious sign that fear hasn't yet reached the fever pitch which normally accompanies a bottom is shown below. This is the daily graph of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is Wall Street's favorite fear gauge. Every major decline of recent years has been punctuated with a sizable rally in the VIX as the demand for put options tends to spike as a bottom nears in the stock market. The last major VIX spike was seen back in December, just as the SPX was about to reverse its 20% decline. As you can see here, VIX rose to an extreme "fear" reading above the 35.00 level. This only happens when investors are in full panic mode.

Source: BigCharts

In the latest stock market setback, the VIX briefly nudged above the 20.00 level earlier in May but has since fallen back to a normal level around 17.00. This relatively low level of implied volatility isn't commensurate with a major market low. Instead, we should be seeing VIX levels well above 20.00 and ideally closer to the 30.00 level before we have a strong indication that the bulls have completely capitulated and sold out. A panic reading of around 30.00 or higher would strongly suggest that fear has run its course and shaken out the weak hands in the equity market. This in turn would encourage the "smart money" to step in and take advantage of the bargain opportunities, thereby putting a bottom in for the latest correction. At recent levels, however, VIX is telling us that stocks will likely go lower before that point arrives.

The next chart exhibit shows us that the percentage of retail investors who are no longer bullish has indeed declined in the last few weeks. According to the latest member poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), the percentage of bulls has declined to 25 percent - one of the lowest levels of optimism for stocks since last December. This is a constructive development from a contrarian perspective since it implies that bulls are pulling in their horns and at least aren't doing much (if any) buying right now.

Source: AAII

While the percentage of bulls has dwindled, however, the percentage of bearish investors hasn't risen by nearly enough to suggest the market decline is over. The bearish percentage according to AAII rose to 40 percent on May 29, which is definitely an improvement from the past few weeks. Yet a major market low typically doesn't occur until the AAII bears increase to 50 percent or higher. Obviously, we're not there yet.

Source: AAII

Another indication that the broad market decline hasn't fully run its course can be found in the CBOE equity put/call ratio. Shown here is the 5-day moving average of the equity put/call ratio. Although this ratio has risen since hitting a low in April (which is indicative of too much bullish sentiment), the current reading suggests that there's still not enough fear in the market. When the last of the bulls have thrown in the towel on the equity market, the put/call ratio normally rises to a level above 80.00. As you can see here, there is room for more panic among options traders before we arrive at that elusive market bottom. Source: Index Indicators

A final consideration in the ongoing search for a tradable market low is the S&P 500 Index itself. While the SPX has gradually declined in the last few weeks, the steady nature of its slide isn't suggestive of panic. It looks instead like a mild pullback in which traders have taken some profit on individual stock positions without resorting to outright liquidation. Again, this isn't the behavior of an intensely worried investment crowd. Suffice it to say we need to see a conspicuous manifestation of fear among investors before the market's recent bleeding is stanched.

A sharp, decisive decline below the widely-watched 200-day moving average in the SPX would suggest that the point of final capitulation for stubbornly bullish investors has arrived. A penetration beneath this psychologically significant trend line would also likely trigger technical selling since many traders and hedge funds incorporate the 200-day MA into their algorithms.

Source: BigCharts

The sentiment indicators we've reviewed in this report suggest that, while a bottom isn't far away, the time of the market's final price low for this latest correction hasn't arrived yet. My expectation is that we'll have a confirmed bottom in the first half of June, which should allow for some excellent value-based buying opportunities. Right now, though, investors are urged to remain defensive and avoid the temptation to "catch the falling dagger." Instead, I recommend that investors wait for the market to confirm that a low has been established. This will occur once the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq has shrunk to below 40 for a few consecutive days. A bottom will also be confirmed by a sharp increase in bearish sentiment in the investment polls and sentiment indicators mentioned here. On a short-term basis, cash is still king as the equity market remains subject to selling pressure.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 10 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This put me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate and utilities sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.