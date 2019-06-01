Valero Should Find Its Way Into Your Portfolio

Having once owned shares of Valero, I kept it on my watch-list as I usually do to track performance.

Source

Valero Energy (VLO) is a refiner that processes 3.1 million barrels of oil per day. The company operates throughout the United States with a strong portfolio of assets. It also has a strong network of fueling stations it can sell its gasoline and ethanol products too. As the company continues to invest in refineries and become more efficient, it has become one of the lowest cost producers, allowing for greater profitability. The company also continues to reward shareholders with strong share repurchases and growing dividends. Having been over-exposed to the oil sector, I was hesitant to add another position to my portfolio. However, shares were too tempting to pass it up.

Performance

Valero recently reported earnings that missed on revenues but beat on earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw a decline primarily due to lower volume and thinner margins on throughput. Lower refinery margins, the company's main segment, was attributed to maintenance. The company was averaging 2.9 million barrels per day for the quarter or about 66,000 less than the same period in the year before period.

The snapshot from the 10Q below shows us how the company is performing.

Source: 10Q

It is important to note that revenue and earnings are highly cyclical and high correlated to the price of oil. U.S. refineries are particularly attractive in comparison to their international counterparts because of their ability to refine West Texas Intermediate crude vs. the global benchmark, Brent Crude. WTI is plentiful in the U.S. and easily converted to gasoline. The drilling boom in the U.S. allows for refiners to purchase WTI several dollars cheaper than Brent. Thus, the spread between the two is where the margin is often made. The lower oil goes the more profitable refineries tend to be. In the first quarter, Valero saw higher oil prices affect these margins. That being said, the company is still extremely shareholder-friendly. Valero returned $411 million to stockholders in the first quarter. $375 million of which was paid in the form of dividends and $36 million was for the purchase of approximately 414,000 shares. This resulted in a payout of 55 percent of cash provided by operating activities.

The company operates a strong balance sheet as well.

Valero ended the quarter with $7.3 billion of total debt net of $2.8 billion of cash. The debt to capital ratio was 26 percent, leaving the company in a financially sound position.

The company has a strong presence in areas where crude is mostly found. It also has ethanol plants that allow it to capitalize in other ways as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company continues to maintain an approach of sustaining current operations while growing, it can continue to generate stronger capital returns. Not only that, but the company has also maintained a policy of distributing at least 50% of cash to shareholders.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, the dividend has been steadily growing along with buybacks.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has reduced shares outstanding by 27% in the last 8 years and continues to do so. Additionally, the tremendous dividend growth has not come at the expense of the payout ratio due to growing earnings and less shares on the public market. This is what shareholders should like to see.

Valuation

The reason why I purchased shares was due to a combination of above-average yield and below average valuation.

Looking at the average valuation for the last 5 years gives us an idea of the variety of valuations versus operating conditions Valero had to operate in.

Source: Morningstar

2016 was a weak year for Valero. Despite this, the shares trade at a lower valuation now. The shares trade below their 5-year average for P/S, P/E, P/B, and forward P/E. This implies the shares are undervalued. Additionally, the company pays a larger dividend now than it did in the last 5 years.

Looking at the average yield for the last 5 years, we can see the shares have typically yielded 3.49%.

Source: Yieldchart

With the yield at 4.79% currently, investors are getting a yield that is abnormally high.

Looking at a longer time frame, we see the same thing.

Source: Yieldchart

Shares have typically yielded 3.74% over the last 24 years. A yield of almost 5% is so rare, it's not even listed on the chart. With a 4% or higher yield only happening 7.9% of the time, a 4.8% yield has happened about 2% or less of the time. The best part is that the company will probably raise its dividend again as it has for the last 8 years now.

Lastly, compared to competitors, we can see how Valero stacks up from a valuation perspective.

Data by YCharts

While it doesn't offer the lowest P/E, it does have the highest trailing yield. This, despite being just as strong, if not a stronger, of an operator in the refining space.

Conclusion

For some investors, there are other high-yielding alternatives to invest in within the oil space. My decision to add shares of Valero was based on the continued performance of its operations over the last few years impressing me. I also find the dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 30% highly attractive. I expect shares to rebound, and I also like to get paid to wait. Ultimately, this may become a longer term holding for me as the company continues to reduce shares outstanding, naturally inflating earnings and the share price. Investors looking for a new position in their portfolio may look to add shares of Valero here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, VLO, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.