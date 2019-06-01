Amarin: Vascepa Marches Towards An Expanded Label

Amarin (AMRN) received some positive news from the FDA in that its supplemental new drug application [SNDA] for Vascepa was granted Priority Review designation. This means that the FDA will review the SNDA by September 28, 2019 (instead of late January 2020 with the standard ten-month review). Amarin notes that (if the expanded label is approved),

"Vascepa will be the first drug indicated to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol, but persistent elevated triglycerides, an important indicator of cardiovascular disease."

While the expanded label is not guaranteed, I believe that there is a pretty high chance that it does get approved. This would have some impact on 2019 revenues, but a much more significant effect on 2020 revenues.

Priority Review

The priority review is an acknowledgement that Vascepa may have "the potential to offer significant improvements in the effectiveness and safety of the treatment of serious conditions when compared to standard applications". Other studies have indicated that drugs that are channelled into an expedited review queue offer larger health gains that those going through the conventional review process.

While there is no guarantee that the expanded label for Vascepa will be granted, priority reviews were associated with higher approval rates than standard reviews (although that looked at NDAs rather than SNDAs). For NDAs, priority reviews appeared to result in around an absolute 25% to 30% increase in approval rates compared to standard reviews.

So far, there hasn't been any indication of an AdCom meeting, although Amarin notes that this could still be communicated later. If there is no AdCom meeting, this would be generally positive for Vascepa's chances of an expanded label. It appears that having no AdCom may increase the chances of approval by around 10% to 15% (on an absolute basis), although, during some periods, there is no difference in the approval rate with or without an AdCom.

I tend to think that there is a quite high chance of approval, given the favorable overall reaction of doctors to REDUCE-IT, including the American Diabetes Association's "A" grade rating for level of evidence. Even when there is some skepticism about the results, the debate is more about whether Vascepa should be considered to be greatly effective or merely good.

Effect On Revenues

If Vascepa gets approved for an expanded label at the end of September, it should result in a significant immediate boost to new prescriptions. For example, Vascepa saw a 15% boost in NRx within two weeks of the topline results announcement for REDUCE-IT.

The effect on 2019 revenue will probably be fairly modest (likely under $50 million), though, since there will only be one quarter's worth of new prescriptions post-expanded label and less than that for refills. As well, it would take some time to communicate with doctors about the expanded label. The expanded label would reveal its impact mainly with 2020 revenue growth, with 2020 starting off with lots of momentum and significantly more Q1 2020 revenues than would be the case with an expanded label and the standard 10-month review time.

Current Sales Trends

Vascepa's sales trends appear to be fairly steady year over year at the moment, with the weekly data tending to show new prescriptions up around +80% year over year, while total prescriptions are up around +70% year over year. I am holding on to my expectation that Amarin can reach around $400 million in net revenue in 2019 without an expanded label. An expanded label may push revenues into the $400 million to $450 million range for 2019, with a much more significant effect on 2020 revenues.

Conclusion

The news about the priority review sets up Amarin to see some revenue boost in Q4 2019 if Vascepa receives an expanded label, but any effect will be much stronger on 2020 sales. I believe that the priority review and (so far) the lack of an AdCom are generally positive signs for the expanded label being granted. There should be a pretty high chance of approval, given the positive reaction from doctors so far, including the American Diabetes Association's update to its Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes to mention REDUCE-IT's results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.